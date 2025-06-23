This action-crime series just crashed the Prime Video top 10 — and now’s the perfect time to binge-watch

Sometimes shows enter Prime Video’s top 10 for reasons beyond being new. For example, the 2018 spy thriller “Condor” recently surged in popularity as it’s about to leave the streaming service.

Similarly, the action-crime series “Blue Ridge” (released in 2024) is climbing the charts because season 2 recently dropped. At the time of writing, it’s sitting in the No. 9 spot, just behind the recent drama “Motorheads.”

“Blue Ridge” (the series) is actually a continuation that takes place after the events of the 2020 movie of the same name. It picks up the story of Sheriff Justin Wise as he faces new challenges in the same Appalachian setting, expanding on characters and plotlines that have already been introduced. So it’s essentially moved the story forward into a serialized format.

Season 2 actually premiered yesterday (June 22) on the Western Bound channel, making this the perfect time to stream the first season on Prime Video. However, if you need more context before adding it to your watchlist, here’s everything to know about “Blue Ridge.”

What is ‘Blue Ridge’ about?

Blue Ridge | Official Trailer | Johnathon Schaech | Sarah Lancaster | Graham Greene

“Blue Ridge” follows Sheriff Justin Wise (Johnathon Schaech), a former Green Beret who takes on law enforcement in a small Appalachian town after moving there to be closer to his ex-wife, Elli (Sarah Lancaster), and daughter, Maddie (Taegen Burns).

Shortly after his arrival, the local police station is mysteriously burned down, and he quickly discovers the town is riddled with crime, corruption, and violence. He works closely with his deputies, Maxx (Avianna Mynhier) and RP (Greg Perrow), to tackle those violent crimes and escalating threats.

Throughout six episodes, each case pushes Justin’s resolve as he strives to protect Blue Ridge and bring justice to the community.

Should you stream ‘Blue Ridge’ on Prime Video?

“Blue Ridge” is one of those background shows that’s super easy to watch (or even just listen to), but it’s not essential viewing, given there are so many more shows that are worth your time.

This action-crime drama isn’t the flashiest show out there, but that doesn’t mean you should totally avoid it. It's still got a solid mix of suspense and family drama that makes it surprisingly easy to get hooked on.

You don’t need to have seen the 2020 movie to watch the series either. It works as a standalone story, reintroducing Sheriff Justin Wise and his world in a way that new viewers can easily follow. While the show continues from where the movie left off (with some returning characters and backstory) it doesn’t rely on the movie for context. Any important details are re-established early on.

At its core, “Blue Ridge” follows a sheriff who’s fresh in town, trying to clean up a community tangled in crime and corruption.

What makes it appealing is its unpretentious quality, the kind of show where you really get a sense of place, thanks to the Appalachian mountain setting, and a cast of characters who feel real, with flaws and all. It’s not a high-octane thriller with explosions, but it does keep the tension simmering just right, episode after episode.

Season 2 is now streaming, which means there’s plenty of new content if you binge the first six episodes. The mysteries and cases are mostly self-contained, making it easy to jump in without feeling lost, yet there’s enough ongoing story with the sheriff’s family and the local crime boss to keep things interesting.

Of course, it’s not perfect, and doesn’t match the level of quality you’d see in a Netflix original. Some of the dialogue can lean a bit on the cliché side, and the pacing isn’t lightning fast. But if you like shows with a slower burn and a fun mix of crime-solving plus personal drama, it’s a good pick.

So, if you enjoy small-town crime dramas with a Western vibe and don’t mind a bit of predictability, I’d say the “Blue Ridge” series is worth watching. It’s a quieter kind of thrill that might just surprise you, and sometimes all you need is an easy binge-watch.

Stream “Blue Ridge: The Series” season 1 on Prime Video now. You can watch season 2 on the Western Bound channel.