This tense spy thriller show just crashed the Prime Video top 10 — and it's inspired by a '70s classic

Looks like plenty of Prime Video subscribers are getting hooked on a tense spy thriller from the previous decade, as "Condor" has climbed into the streaming service's most-watched list.

Similar to 2024's excellent thriller, "The Day of the Jackal," "Condor" is a fresh spin on another classic '70s thriller, "Six Days of the Condor" by James Grady (which was subsequently turned into Sydney Pollack's "Three Days of the Condor" movie, which starred Robert Redford).

The series originally premiered on AT&T's Audience Network back in 2018 and was subsequently picked up by Epix (now MGM Plus), with the second season premiering on the streamer in 2021.

Both seasons are also available on Prime Video and are proving popular at present. At the time of writing, "Condor" is currently sitting in ninth place in Prime Video's top 10 shows chart. And given that the chart is currently dominated by Prime Video Originals like "Reacher," "The Better Sister" and "The Summer I Turned Pretty," that's pretty impressive for a 7-year-old show.

If you're a thriller fan and you happen to be on the hunt for a new show, you can find out a little more info about the series below, and a round-up of what viewers have to say to help you decide whether to stream "Condor" on Prime Video.

What is 'Condor' about?

Condor - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Condor" sees us heading along for the ride with Joe Turner (Max Irons), a brilliant low-level CIA analyst who joined the agency with the hope of reforming it from the inside.

When Joe stumbles upon a secret plan that threatens the lives of millions, he finds himself in the crosshairs. After narrowly dodging the killers who take out everyone else at his office, Joe ends up on the run, striving to get to the bottom of what's really going in... while dodging assassins and whatever the agency throws at him in the process.

In addition to Irons, "Condor" also stars William Hurt, Sam McCarthy Jr., Leem Lubany, Kristen Hager, Bob Balaban, Brendan Fraser, Mira Sorvino and Katherine Cunningham, among others

Should you stream 'Condor' on Prime Video?

(Image credit: Epix/Skydance Television/Audience Network)

"Condor" comes reasonably well recommended by viewers. At the time of writing, the first season holds an 87% rating on the review aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes, with a slightly lower 79% score on the Popcornmeter.

The site's critical consensus reads: "'Condor' never aspires to be a realistic depiction of spy games -- instead, it excels at evoking a uniquely 21st century brand of paranoia with its slick concept and propulsive pacing."

Looking for specific reactions? Well, IndieWire's Ben Travers called the show "a smartly expanded adaptation" back in 2018. He wrote that it isn't a "drop everything and subscribe to DirecTV" kind of show, but it is an engaging spy story suitably updated for modern times and slyly incorporating elements of the original film."

Vulture critic Matt Zoller Seitz dubbed the show "an honorable effort" (though one lacking some of the thrills of the Redford movie), describing it as "something along the lines of "Homeland" with a touch of Tom Clancy: a workplace drama, essentially, in which bureaucrats, military personnel, analysts, and spies get tangled up in an international conspiracy."

Finally, The Washington Post's Hank Stuever spun the series as "quite the little pulse-pounder — the sort of thing '24' fans can eat with a spoon," praising the show's supporting cast for "lift[ing] this story into a taut choice for summer viewing."

(Image credit: Epix/Skydance/Audience Network)

Having only just checked the show out myself now that it's picked up steam on Prime Video, I wouldn't want to offer a definitive verdict just yet, but as a fan of thrillers of this ilk, I'm certainly intrigued by Joe's plight, and it feels like a show I'd want to make time for.

If you enjoy this kind of taut spy thriller, shows where innocent agents are left high and dry and caught in life-or-death situations, you might want to follow in the footsteps of other Prime users and stream "Condor" on Prime Video, too.

Already streamed it "Condor," or not sure it's right for you? Check out our round-up of the best shows on Prime Video for tons more top streaming recommendations worthy of a spot on your watchlist.