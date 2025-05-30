Prime Video top 10 shows — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
These are the Prime Video shows you should binge-watch this weekend
Prime Video’s top 10 is packed with a lot of new original titles right now, including a tense mystery thriller at No. 1 and a hilariously fun comedy-drama. In fact, this week's trending list contains several shows that deserve a spot on your watchlist, but of course, not everyone has time to watch that many episodes.
Whether you’ve already binged standout shows like “Reacher” and “The Bondsman,” there's still plenty of titles worth getting invested in.
This week’s top picks include a new thriller starring Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks, a comedy that will have you crying with laughter, and a documentary that explores the legendary racing career of NASCAR superstar, Dale Earnhardt. So, here are the three Prime Video shows worth watching now.
This is based on the Prime Video top 10 U.S shows as of Friday, May 30, 2025.
Best shows in the Prime Video top 10
‘The Better Sister’
From the moment the trailer starts, it’s clear this show isn’t shying away from intense drama. Adapted from Alafair Burke’s bestselling novel, “The Better Sister” is a twisty, emotionally charged thriller where secrets simmer beneath the surface and no character is entirely trustworthy.
“The Better Sister” definitely seems built for suspense lovers who crave moody visuals and cliff-hangers that keep you up past midnight. Plus, it’s already grabbed the No. 1 spot, proving viewers are totally hooked.
Chloe (Jessica Biel) appears to have it all — a successful career in media, a charming husband named Adam (Corey Stoll), and a teenage son, Ethan (Maxwell Acee Donovan).
Meanwhile, her sister Nicky (Elizabeth Banks) lives a very different life, battling addiction and barely scraping by. But when Adam is found murdered, the investigation takes a shocking turn that forces the estranged sisters back into each other’s lives.
Watch it on Prime Video
‘Earnhardt’
Dale Earnhardt is one of the most legendary and influential figures in NASCAR history. Known as “The Intimidator,” Earnhardt was a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, famous for his aggressive driving style, signature black No. 3 car, and deep impact on the sport.
Like any great sports documentary, “Earnhardt” finds its rhythm by blending personal stories with electrifying action. Interviews with racing legends and close family members offer insight into Dale’s life off the track, while a steady stream of thrilling archival footage keeps the pace energetic. Together, they paint a compelling portrait of how he climbed from humble beginnings to become a racing icon.
The new 4-part documentary explores his life, career, and legacy, including his rise from modest beginnings to becoming a racing icon, as well as the lasting influence he had on motorsports before his tragic death during the 2001 Daytona 500.
Watch it on Prime Video
‘Overcompensating’
“Overcompensating” is pure fun. You’ve got your classic mix of cringe-worthy hookups, complicated friendships, and coming-of-age identity crises. But honestly, that’s part of its charm. The show leans into the familiar with confidence, delivering a weird, heartfelt, and sharply funny take on the chaos of growing up.
At the center is Benny (Benito Skinner) — once the golden boy of his high school, now a closeted freshman at Yates University, trying to figure out who he is without the mask he wore back home.
He quickly bonds with Carmen (Wally Baram), a former misfit on a mission to start fresh. The two make a hilarious and unexpectedly touching duo as they fumble their way through college life.
One of the smartest things the show does? It keeps the episodes short and snappy, mostly around 30 minutes. That tight runtime makes it dangerously easy to blaze through the season in one sitting.
Watch it on Prime Video
Prime Video top 10 shows right now
1. "The Better Sister" (2025)
2. "Earnhardt" (2025)
3. "Clarkson's Farm" (2021)
4. "Motorheads" (2025)
5. "Overcompensating" (2025)
6. "Reacher" (2022)
7. "Leverage: Redemption" (2021)
8. "The Summer I Turned Pretty" (2022)
9. "The Bondsman" (2025)
10. "Bosch: Legacy" (2022)
