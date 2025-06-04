Netflix’s intense action-thriller series is back — and now is the perfect time to binge-watch

If you’re on the hunt for something new to binge-watch, you’re in luck as Netflix has the perfect option.

The high-octane series “Criminal Code” just returned for another season of meticulously planned heists, frenetic shoot-outs and high-stakes police investigations.

The Brazilian show debuted in 2023, and while it perhaps wasn’t a juggernaut series that dominated the social media space, it did manage to stake a claim in the streaming service’s top 10 and was met with enthusiasm by viewers.

This week (June 4), it's back for season 2, making now the perfect time to dive into “Criminal Code” for new and returning viewers.

Newcomers have got 16 episodes to binge, which should keep you busy through the rest of the week, but if you missed the action-thriller series the first time, I’m here to give you the full lowdown. Plus, for those already familiar with “Criminal Code”, I’ve also got all the details on season 2.

Here’s why “Criminal Code” is a great choice if you’re looking for your next Netflix action fix right now.

What is ‘Criminal Code’ about?

Criminal Code | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Criminal Code” opens with a shoot-out between cops and a group of criminals, and the stakes are immediately raised as we’re introduced to Benício (Rômulo Braga), a federal officer in the Brazilian police force with a personal drive to capture these thieves as one of them killed his partner.

Benício believes he works better alone and has a habit of going rogue in pursuit of justice, but the no-nonsense cop is forced to team up with a new partner, Suellen (Maseve Jinkings), and must learn to play well with others.

Following an armed robbery in Paraguay, Benício is convinced the man he’s obsessed with finding is involved. Working the case with help from Suellen, the lawman is willing to resort to off-the-book methods if necessary to track down the criminal conspirators and ensure they are put behind bars.

Adding extra drama, “Criminal Code” is inspired by real crimes, which gives the show an element of realism, even if it takes dramatic liberties with the truth.

Should you stream ‘Criminal Code’ on Netflix?

(Image credit: Guilherme Leporace e Alisson Louback / Netflix)

“Criminal Code” certainly isn’t looking to reinvent the police drama formula. It follows a predictable structure of a police partnership working a case, sometimes crossing over moral lines in the process. It’s certainly not a unique series breaking the mold.

However, what “Criminal Codes” does best is keep you engaged as you’re always just a few scenes away from a new clue, or a fast-paced firefight, or a high-speed car chase. There’s never a lull or time to get bored of its generic genre tropes — a thrilling action sequence is always just around the next corner.

This makes it an ideal binge-watch; you don’t need to sit with the series after each episode, you can instead rapidly tear through its chapters, getting swept up in the investigation, and slowly finding yourself starting to care about its cast of characters. So, while there’s undoubtedly a feeling that you’ve seen all this before, it does enough to keep you watching.

(Image credit: Netflix)

So long as you approach the series with the right expectations, it’s likely that you’ll find yourself hooked relatively quickly. Especially as Benício’s quest to avenge the death of his partner is a strong driving force, and his interplay with Suellen leads to strong character moments. The latter is a new mother, which adds just the right splash of family drama.

As noted, the series is loosely inspired by a real-life heist and the ensuing investigation, which saw criminals rob the headquarters of a private security force and escape with millions of dollars in cash. This crime took place in 2017 in Paraguay and marked the first time Brazilian forces used primarily DNA evidence to assist in capturing the parties involved.

As noted, "Criminal Code" managed to secure a top 10 spot in more than 70 countries (including the U.S.), and over on Rotten Tomatoes, the show has a strong 95% score from viewers. On IMDb, the final two episodes of season 1 are the highest rated, which suggests the show’s pay-off is worth the build-up.

‘Criminal Code’ season 2 — here’s what we know

Of course, if you binged “Criminal Code” when it first dropped in 2023, or over the two years since then, then you’ll already have known all of the above, so let’s talk season 2, which just dropped on Netflix today (June 4). Naturally, you'll find “Criminal Code” season 1 spoilers below…

The show’s season 2 is once again comprised of eight hour-long episodes and sees the return of Sullen and Benício, but this time they’re in very different places. And their previous partnership appears to be dissolved as both face new challenges and personal struggles.

Criminal Code: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The show’s official longline reads: “After helping the Ambassador (Nico García Hume) escape from prison, Isaac (Alex Nader) and his Phantom Gang become the Federal Police’s main targets. Increasingly sophisticated robberies turn them into crime legends — and going after them will demand everything from the agents.

“During the challenging investigation, Suellen (Maeve Jinkings) will have to prove herself as a leader. Meanwhile, Benício (Rômulo Braga) experiences a crisis after losing yet another friend, and discovering that Sem Alma (Thomás Aquino) escaped from prison.”

(Image credit: Netflix)

I’m perhaps a little disappointed that Benício’s character arc seems to be repeating from season 1, with his obsessive hunt for Sem Alma being his main motivation, but I’m intrigued to see how Suellen fairs as she steps into a leadership role. That’s enough of a draw for me to stream it this week.

“Criminal Code” looks on pace to once again enter the Netflix conversation, and I’m sure pre-existing fans of the show don’t need my encouragement to start streaming these new episodes. The show, while relatively formulaic, is compelling and, best of all, very bingeable. So now is the time to dive in.

For more viewing options, be sure to check out our roundup of everything new on Netflix in June 2025, which includes plenty of alternative action-thriller picks, as well as the grand finale of “Squid Game,” which is sure to be the biggest draw for Netflix subscribers this month.

Stream “Criminal Code” seasons 1-2 on Netflix now