Prime Video top 10 shows — here’s the 3 I’m binge-watching this weekend
These are the Prime Video shows worth adding to your watchlist
Prime Video’s top 10 list is always changing, making it a solid jumping-off point if you’re unsure what to watch next. From brand-new originals to returning series, the lineup usually reflects what viewers are currently obsessed with (or flying through in one sitting).
Still, not everything on that list is a guaranteed must-watch, especially if your free time is limited and your watchlist is already overflowing. That’s where this roundup comes in handy.
I’ve narrowed it down to the three standout shows from this week’s Prime Video top 10. You’ll find a new mystery thriller full of unexpected turns, a tense spy story inspired by a '70s classic, and the No. 1 thriller right now starring Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks.
So, here’s what deserves a spot in your weekend binge. You can also see our alternate guide on the top three movies to stream right now.
This is based on the Prime Video top 10 U.S shows as of Friday, June 20, 2025.
Best shows in the Prime Video top 10
‘We Were Liars’
Summer’s usually the time to enjoy the outdoors and sunshine, but for me, it’s also perfect for diving into a gripping mystery thriller. Luckily, Prime Video delivered with its new series “We Were Liars,” which I can say is packed with twists and turns.
I’m a big fan of books, and after watching the show, I’m definitely tempted to read the original novel. The story is full of surprises that build up to an ending that will either catch you off guard or make perfect sense, especially if you’ve been paying close attention to the clues along the way.
“We Were Liars” follows 17-year-old Cadence Sinclair Eastman (Emily Alyn Lind), who returns to her family’s private island after a traumatic accident erased her memories of the previous summer. Raised among the wealthy Sinclair family, Cadence reunites with her close friends — her cousins Johnny (Joseph Zada) and Mirren (Esther McGregor), plus their friend Gat (Shubham Maheshwari) — known as “the Liars.”
As she pieces together fragmented memories, Cadence uncovers surprising secrets, complicated relationships, and hidden truths that change how she sees her family and that fateful summer.
Watch it on Prime Video
‘Condor’
It seems a lot of Prime Video viewers are getting drawn into a gripping spy thriller from the last decade, with “Condor” making its way onto the platform’s most-watched list.
“Condor” suddenly appearing in Prime Video’s top 10 might be because it’s leaving the platform in just 11 days (on July 1). As the departure date approaches, the show may be appearing more frequently in viewers’ recommendations, prompting people to watch it before it’s gone. If you're intrigued, now's a good time to check it out too.
“Condor” follows Joe Turner (Max Irons), a sharp but low-ranking CIA analyst who joined the agency hoping to change it for the better from within.
When Joe uncovers a dangerous conspiracy that could cost millions of lives, he quickly becomes a target. After narrowly escaping an attack that wipes out his entire office, he’s forced to go on the run. Now, Joe must unravel the truth behind the plot while staying one step ahead of deadly enemies and the very agency he once trusted.
Watch it on Prime Video
‘The Better Sister’
The current top show on Prime Video is a gripping mystery thriller that’s practically made for binge-watching (even though it’s been No. 1 for weeks). “The Better Sister,” based on Alafair Burke’s bestselling novel, dives deep into tension and emotional fallout, unraveling a mystery rooted in fractured family bonds and long-held grudges.
If you're a fan of twisty whodunnits and messy family drama, this one’s likely to pull you in. It’s a fast-paced series with enough unexpected turns to keep you guessing, and even critics have praised the unpredictable reveals.
Jessica Biel plays Chloe, a successful career woman with what looks like the perfect life: a stable job, a reliable husband (Corey Stoll), and a teenage son. Meanwhile, her estranged sister Nicky (Elizabeth Banks) is barely getting by, dealing with addiction and financial struggles.
But when Chloe’s husband is murdered, the tragedy drags the sisters back into each other’s lives, forcing them to face painful secrets and unresolved tensions from their shared past.
Watch it on Prime Video
Prime Video top 10 shows right now
1. "The Better Sister" (2025)
2. "We Were Liars" (2025)
3. "The Chosen" (2017)
4. "The Summer I Turned Pretty" (2022)
5. "Clarkson's Farm" (2021)
6. "Motorheads" (2025)
7. "Reacher" (2022)
8. "Condor" (2018)
9. "Mentiras, The Series" (2025)
10. "Overcompensating" (2025)
