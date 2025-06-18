Prime Video’s new mystery thriller series is now streaming — and the twists will keep you guessing until the very end

Summer might be the season for getting outside and soaking up the sun, but for me, it always puts me in the mood to binge a good mystery thriller. Thankfully, Prime Video came through, because the streaming service has dropped its new series “We Were Liars,” and I can confidently say it’s a twist-filled treat.

“We Were Liars” is based on E. Lockhart’s bestselling 2014 novel, and if you're an avid Tumblr or BookTok user, you know this story has had a grip on people ever since its publication.

The story follows a tight-knit group of teens who spend every summer together on their family’s exclusive island. After a mysterious and traumatic incident, the oldest of the group is left with gaps in her memory and a deep sense that something is being hidden. As you can tell, it’s a pretty gripping premise.

I love reading books, and after watching the show, I’m now convinced to pick up the novel. There are plenty of twists sprinkled throughout, leading to an ending that will either shock or surprise you, depending on whether you pick up on the clues.

So, if you need something to binge-watch now that we’re approaching the first official day of summer, here’s why “We Were Liars” deserves a spot on your Prime Video watchlist.

What is ‘We Were Liars’ about?

We Were Liars - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

“We Were Liars” centers around 17‑year‑old Cadence Sinclair Eastman (Emily Alyn Lind), who returns to her family's private island off Martha's Vineyard after a traumatic accident wiped out her memories of the previous summer.

Raised within the wealthy Sinclair clan, Cadence spent childhood summers in the company of three close friends — her cousins Johnny (Joseph Zada) and Mirren (Esther McGregor), and their longtime friend Gat (Shubham Maheshwari) — together known as “the Liars.” When she comes back, two years have passed, and everyone is tight‑lipped about the incident that left her injured and confused.

Determined to piece things together, Cadence reconnects with Johnny, Mirren and Gat, retracing their final days before the accident. As she follows the trail of fragmented flashbacks, she uncovers shocking details about that summer, including romantic entanglements, hidden emotions, and family secrets that challenge everything she believed about her loved ones.

‘We Were Liars’ is a compelling summer mystery with teen drama

(Image credit: Prime Video)

If you’ve watched your fair share of teen dramas about wealthy families hiding ugly secrets, “We Were Liars” might feel like very familiar ground. But fortunately, it still manages to rise above the crowd.

Prime Video’s latest series drops us into the lavish, picture-perfect world of the Sinclair family, where one traumatic event shatters everything. The story unfolds through the eyes of their granddaughter, Cadence, who returns to the family's private island, desperate to piece together what really happened during a summer she can’t fully remember.

We’re essentially in the same position as her, with no idea what’s going on, especially when the show slips into sudden, eerie montages of water and blonde hair floating on the surface. While those moments felt a little jarring at first, they start to make sense as the story progresses since they’re visual cues tied to Cadence’s fractured memories coming back to life.

(Image credit: Jessie Redmond / Prime Video)

The show leans hard into mystery, shifting between timelines to slowly peel back layers of denial and long-held resentment. And while I usually roll my eyes at the “rich people problems” genre, I have to admit: the mess is juicy. I’m sure anyone who loves teen dramas like “The Summer I Turned Pretty” will find themselves hooked by every episode.

However, the real standout is the dynamic between the older generation, especially the three sisters, played brilliantly by Mamie Gummer, Candice King and Caitlin FitzGerald. Their tension is so obvious, their history brutal, and honestly, I found them more compelling than the younger characters.

With so many characters, though, I’m impressed that “We Were Liars” managed to mirror the past and present without ever feeling confusing, and the family still got enough screen time even when the majority of the plot centers around Cadence and her friends.

(Image credit: Jessie Redmond / Prime Video)

Throughout the show, you watch as these kids admire the island like it’s some kind of fairy tale getaway, completely blind to the sexism and racism woven into its foundation. As the truth comes out, the illusion starts to crack, and each episode does a good job of showing how inherited trauma doesn’t just fade but festers.

Some storylines get more attention than others (which feels inevitable), but I respect the attempt to tackle weightier topics like privilege, patriarchy, and grief within the framework of a YA mystery.

Not every twist lands, and yes, the wigs are a little distracting (had to be said), but it’s still a satisfying binge. If you like messy family secrets, moody beach settings, and emotional gut-punches, this one’s worth your time.

Just be prepared for a final scene that veers off-book in a way that might leave you scratching your head. Feels like Prime Video is keeping the door open for a second season, just in case.

You need to add ‘We Were Liars’ to your must-binge list

(Image credit: Jessie Redmond / Prime Video)

“We Were Liars” earns its place on your must-binge list not just for the mystery, but for the way it slowly pulls you into a world that seems polished on the surface yet unravels in deeply uncomfortable ways.

The pacing might be slow and especially long-winded at times, but the emotional payoff and final reveals make the ride worthwhile. The performances, especially from the older cast, bring enough emotion that cuts through the gloss, giving the story a much-needed weight.

And while the series doesn't land every swing, it does enough to keep you watching, theorizing, and feeling unsettled in the best way.

You can stream “We Were Liars” on Prime Video now. For more streaming recommendations, see what else is new on Prime Video in June 2025.