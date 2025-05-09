‘Fallout’ season 2 gets major update — here’s what that could mean for the release window

We’re inching closer to our next trip through the irradiated ruins of the Wasteland, and yes, all signs point to New Vegas. Ella Purnell just dropped a nuke of an update on Instagram: “Fallout” season 2 has officially wrapped filming.

She shared a behind-the-scenes photo alongside her on-screen dad, Kyle MacLachlan, confirming that production has powered down after months of shooting that kicked off back in November 2024. With cameras now off and post-production firing up, the countdown to season 2 on Prime Video debut has officially begun.

A post shared by Ella Purnell (@ella_purnell) A photo posted by on

You're probably eager to know when new episodes might drop. Of course, we don’t have a date right now, but we can make an educated guess based on the timeline.

If season 2 follows a post-production timeline similar to the first (filming finished in March 2023 and the show released in April 2024), we might see these characters return to our screens in just over a year — potentially setting up a premiere sometime in late spring 2026. Keep in mind this is just speculation.

With season 2 expected to dive into the expansive and iconic setting of New Vegas, the scale of production could be even more ambitious this time around. A larger world, more elaborate sets, and heightened visual effects might all be on the table, which means post-production could take longer than it did for season 1. So we could get a later release window.

In the meantime, if you’re itching for a little behind-the-scenes fix, check out this Instagram video of Walton Goggins ripping off his ghoul prosthetics in celebration of season 2 wrapping filming. It’s oddly satisfying?

What we know about ‘Fallout’ season 2 so far

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

“Fallout” season 2 is set to focus heavily on both Lucy (Ella Purnell) and Hank (Kyle MacLachlan), following the intense showdown at the Griffith Observatory that closed out season 1.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The finale finally united the show’s three main characters — Lucy, Maximus of the Brotherhood of Steel (Aaron Moten), and the mysterious Ghoul (Walton Goggins) — as they tracked down Moldaver (Sarita Choudhury) and the critical cold fusion tech. But just as Lucy thought she was saving her father, she’s hit with a series of devastating revelations about who Hank truly is and the atrocities he’s committed.

When he's confronted, Hank escapes in a suit of power armor, seemingly heading for New Vegas. Now, Lucy and The Ghoul are on his trail, determined to uncover long-buried truths and confront whoever is truly pulling the strings.

(Image credit: JoJo Whilden / Prime Video)

Purnell and Goggins shared updates about what to expect in season 2. When speaking at the MegaCon Orlando panel (h/t Screen Rant), Purnell said: “It's going to be really good, I think. It's a wild ride. No one's going to be able to predict what happens. There's some big twists this time around.”

Meanwhile, Goggins told Deadline: “[Season 2] blows it out of the water, what these writers have done and the artisans that have come together to tell this story. It’s really gonna be something. I can’t wait for people to see it. We’re working really hard to make that happen.”

On Kinda Funny Gamescast, game director Todd Howard assured fans that “Fallout” season 2 will respect the open-ended nature of New Vegas. While it's tricky to canonize a game with multiple endings, the showrunners aim to avoid contradicting player experiences. Howard emphasized preserving the game's legacy without declaring a single outcome, keeping the spirit of player choice intact.

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

And of course, season 2 will feature the iconic Deathclaws, considering we saw the skeleton of one at the end of season 1, and the set photos offer some pretty solid evidence.

As much as I’m excited to see more terrifying creatures in action, what I’m really eager for is the arrival of the weirder, wilder factions. Season 1 did an impressive job laying the groundwork like establishing the main characters and setting the tone, but it only scratched the surface when it came to the Wasteland’s various groups. With season 2 heading into New Vegas territory, we’re likely in for a much deeper dive into the region’s big players.

We already got glimpses of the New California Republic and the Brotherhood of Steel, but now there’s a real chance we’ll encounter factions like Caesar’s Legion, the Great Khans, and maybe even the eerie White Glove Society — or at the very least, hints that they’re lurking nearby.

We have a while to wait until “Fallout” season 2 graces our screens. And it’ll be a few months until we even get a teaser trailer. But for now, watch the best shows like “Fallout” to fill the void or stream season 1 again on Prime Video.