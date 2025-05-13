‘Fallout’ season 2 gets first trailer along with release window — and it’s already been renewed for season 3

The Wasteland is returning sooner than expected. At a recent industry presentation, Amazon previewed the first “Fallout” season 2 teaser, and while it hasn’t been officially released online yet, the footage is already out in the wild.

Along with the leaked teaser, Amazon confirmed a December 2025 release window, which is earlier than expected considering season 2 just wrapped filming. And in even bigger news: “Fallout” has already been renewed for season 3.

So yes, we have some juicy news to fill the void until season 2 hits the small screen, and there's actually a lot to be excited about.

First teaser for ‘FALLOUT’ Season 2Premiering December 2025 pic.twitter.com/I3yeMUJe9ZMay 13, 2025

Following the breakout success of its debut season, “Fallout” quickly became one of Prime Video’s flagship shows. It reportedly reached over 65 million viewers in its first 16 days.

According to series star Aaron Moten (who plays Maximus), “Fallout” is expected to run through season 5 or 6, giving the story plenty of room to grow and explore the scorched Earth in even greater detail.

“Fallout” season 2 picks up after the observatory showdown, focusing on Lucy (Ella Purnell) and The Ghoul (Walton Goggins) as they pursue Hank (Kyle MacLachlan), who fled in power armor toward New Vegas. Now, the duo are hot on his trail, determined to uncover buried secrets as they face potential new threats like factions and Deathclaws.

What else do we know about ‘Fallout’ seasons 2 and 3?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Along with the season 2 release window and season 3 renewal news, Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement: “We are absolutely thrilled that our global Prime Video customers will be able to delve deeper into the wonderfully surreal and captivating world of Fallout.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Jonah, Lisa, Geneva, and Graham have done an exceptional job bringing this beloved video game franchise to vivid life on Prime Video.”

There isn’t an official synopsis for season 2 yet, but we can speculate based on how season 1 ended. Lucy and The Ghoul are currently hunting down her father, who escaped in a suit of power armor after shocking revelations about his true past and Vault-Tec’s involvement in the nuclear apocalypse. Hank appears to be heading toward New Vegas (a major location from the games).

Meanwhile, Maximus, now a fully armored member of the Brotherhood of Steel, is likely to face conflicts between loyalty, power, and morality as the Brotherhood’s agenda expands.

Although many details of the story are still being kept secret, showrunners Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet confirmed that Robert House, also known as Mr. House, will have some kind of role in the series.

In the game, Mr. House controls New Vegas, with his brain connected to a supercomputer that has allowed him to survive from the pre-war era into the post-apocalyptic world.

(Image credit: Amazon/Prime Video)

The cast of “Fallout” includes Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, and Walton Goggins, who took the stage at New York's Beacon Theater during the Prime Video upfront event to announce the premiere window for Season 2. The lineup also features Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias, Frances Turner, and Macaulay Culkin, who is said to be playing a “crazy genius-type character.”

“Fallout” is a collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films, developed in partnership with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks. The show is led by showrunners and co-creators Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner.

Executive producers include Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy of Kilter Films, along with Todd Howard representing Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks.

Of course, we don’t know anything about season 3 considering season 2 isn’t even out yet, but it’s possible we’ll remain in New Vegas for a while considering there is a lot to explore in this new setting. For now, we know a third season is definitely on the way, and that new episodes will drop sometime in December 2025.

In the meantime, stream the first season of “Fallout” on Prime Video for a refresher, or stream the best shows like “Fallout” while you wait for season 2.