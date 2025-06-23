'The Boys' season 5 reportedly just finished filming — here's when we think it'll debut on Prime Video

"The Boys" season 5 could be arriving on Prime Video sooner than we think.

On Saturday (June 21), actress Isabella Crovetti posted a pair of photos to their Instagram story from what appeared to be the "The Boys" season 5 wrap party (h/t Bleeding Cool).

The photos have since disappeared, but the fan account The Boys Universe screencaptured the photos and shared them on their own Instagram account.

Isabella might not be a familiar name to fans of Prime Video's superhero show, but her brother Cameron Crovetti plays Ryan Butcher on the show and is set to have a big role in the show's final season. As the illegitimate, superpowered son of Homelander (Antony Starr) and Billy Butcher's wife Becca (Shantel VanSanten), he could even be the deciding factor in the war between Homelander and Butcher (Karl Urban).

Cameron wasn't the only one spotted at the wrap party, though. Posts from The Boys Universe showed some other show stars in attendance, including Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), Starr, Nathan Mitchell (Balck Noir II) and Erin Moriarty (Starlight).

We still predict "The Boys" season 5 won't arrive until 2026

Barring these photos turning out to be the greatest photoshopped/generative AI-created images ever, it sure looks like "The Boys" has finished principal photography on season 5. Reshoots may eventually be needed, but the final season seems to be ready for the edit bay.

But when will we see the last batch of episodes be released on Prime Video?

I still think that season 5 won't premiere on Prime Video until 2026. Back in May 2024, both show creator Eric Kripke and show star Karl Urban indicated that season 5 was about two years away.

Things may be currently ahead of schedule, given that a May 2026 release window would give "The Boys" a pretty long post-production window of around 11 months, but I don't think they're so far ahead that episodes will be ready in 2025.

Plus, the Prime Video release calendar is starting to fill out. "Gen V," the spin-off show of "The Boys," drops its second season in September, and it seems that "Gen V" season 2 will be set between seasons 4 and 5 of "The Boys."

That means "The Boys" can't arrive until after the October 22 "Gen V" season 2 finale.

Then, "Fallout" season 2 premieres in December, likely extending into January 2026.

To allow Prime Video's IP shows room to breathe, that signals to me "The Boys" season 5 won't come any earlier than February 2026.

That'd still be a few months ahead of our current projection of May 2026, but with filming now wrapped, I won't be shocked if we see "The Boys" season 5 premiere in early Spring 2026.