5 best Prime Video movies and shows of 2025 so far

Now that we're through the first three months of 2025, we're taking this as an opportunity to look back at the best Prime Video shows and movies that have come to the Amazon streaming service so far this year.

Admittedly, it hasn't been the strongest start to the year for Prime Video, especially on the movie front. We've gotten a couple of decent new arrivals, but nothing I would truly describe as a must-see, and those have been mixed in with bland affairs like "Holland" and "You're Cordially Invited."

It's in the TV department where Prime Video has shined this quarter. Several of the streamer's long-running seasons have gotten fresh chapters in the last couple of months, and they've all been pretty entertaining.

If you're trying to stay ahead of all the great TV shows and movies on all the best streaming services, here's a roundup of all the best Prime Video content from 2025 so far.

'Invincible' season 3

"Invincible" is back, and it continues to subvert the superhero story that's become so commonplace in pop culture, both through storytelling and it's gory, adults-only animated approach.

It still comes with all the gory thrills you expect, but the story's deeper and more mature, too. Need a more detailed answer? Check out what streaming editor Malcolm McMillan had to say about "Invincible" season 3.

'Picture This'

"Picture This" is probably the most contentious pick on this list, but if you like kind of frothy, breezy romances, it's the best of the bunch that Prime Video's gotten recently.

The movie follows Pia (Simone Ashley), a struggling photographer who receives a bold prediction promising true love and career success will be with her within the next five dates she goes on. With her sister's wedding looming, and family members playing matchmaker and the surprise reappearance of her ex, Charlie, (Hero Fiennes Tiffin), Pia's got plenty on her plate.

It's a snackable, forgettable romance, elevated somewhat by the presence of the "Bridgerton" star.

'Reacher' season 3

Drifting ex-military policeman Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) returned to our screens to tackle a new case in February.

After a somewhat divisive second outing, this new chapter sends our hulking investigator undercover, tangled up in a DEA investigation into the import business of one Zachary Beck (Anthony Michael Hall).

It's got more of the bone-crunching thrills that you'd expect from "Reacher," brings out the main man back into focus and sees him going toe-to-toe with his biggest foe yet — what more could you want?

'The Wheel of Time' season 3

Six months after treating us to Sauron's rise to power, Prime Video premiered the third season of the streamer's other epic fantasy saga, "The Wheel of Time" ... and it's only gotten better as it's progressed.

Season 2 closed with Rand revealed to the world as the Dragon Reborn, Rand (Josha Stradowski), though threats to the forces of good are multiplying and even Rand himself is at risk of turning to the Dark.

This third chapter is bigger, more cinematic, and more exciting, and definitely worth checking out if you need swords and sorcery on your screen.

'Unstoppable'

"Unstoppable" is a solid sports biopic that recounts the true story of wrestler Anthony Robles (Jharrel Jerome).

Born with one leg, Robles resolves to not let it define his life and commits to pursuing his dream, fighting for a spot on the Arizona State Wrestling team and dreaming of becoming an NCAA Champion.

It's an inspirational story from the off, but it's Jerome's performance — and his on-screen chemistry with his mother, Judy (Jennifer Lopez) — that make William Goldenberg's underdog story work as well as it does.

