Prime Video just added one of my ultimate guilty pleasure movies — and I’m almost embarrassed by how much I enjoy it

I’m not usually one to be shy about expressing my opinions on movies. As my recent, let’s just say controversial, review of “Havoc” proved, I’ve no problem going against the grain when I really like a movie. But, I still have some guilty pleasures that I'm a little more sheepish about declaring my enjoyment of.

2010’s “It’s Kind of a Funny Story” ranks on that list. I quite like this comedy-drama set in a psychiatric hospital, but I can’t deny there are a lot of flaws on display here. And yet, its tween-tone and bland protagonist have never managed to dent my overall enjoyment.

Despite its hard-to-ignore issues, I have always found this movie very charming, and in my teenage years, more relatable than I’d like to admit.

“It’s Kind of a Funny Story” recently arrived on Prime Video, and while I might be a tad embarrassed to have it on my watchlist, I’m glad its arrival on one of the best streaming services has given me the chance to revisit this heartwarming comedy-drama.

What is ‘It’s Kind of a Funny Story’ about?

It's Kind of a Funny Story - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Based on Ned Vizzini’s semi-autobiographical novel of the same name, “It’s Kind of a Funny Story” focuses on Craig Gilner (Keir Gilchrist), a neurotic teen, who checks himself into a mental health hospital after struggling with persistent suicidal thoughts.

Mixing with the clinic’s other patients, he begins to quickly regret his rash decision to sign up for a five-day stay on the ward, but his outlook is changed when he meets Noelle (Emma Roberts), a fellow teen patient who might just provide the spark in Craig’s life that he’s been looking for.

The 16-year-old also develops a close bond with Bobby (Zach Galifianakis), who takes on a mentor-like role, teaching Craig the ropes and also eventually opening up about his own mental health struggles and his difficult relationship with his daughter.

Give ‘It’s Kind of a Funny Story’ a chance on Prime Video

(Image credit: Maximum Film / Focus Features / Alamy Stock Photo)

“It’s Kind of a Funny Story” falls into a lot of predictable story beats, and I’m not especially onboard with its (arguably unintentional) message that finding a girlfriend will somehow fix all your problems. However, to this day, I can overlook these issues because of its offbeat charms.

Craig is a pretty unengaging protagonist, but it’s the people around him who shine. Zach Galifianakis is excellent as Bobby, bringing plenty of humor but also a deeper vulnerability underneath the happy-go-lucky facade. Galifianakis is the flick’s beating heart, and pretty much all the funniest moments come from him. I still chuckle at several of his dry quips to this day.

And Emma Roberts’ Noelle makes for a suitable love interest, but it’s a shame she’s often relegated to being little more than a vehicle to help Craig find a reason to keep on trying. Frankly, the movie would probably have been better if Noelle were the lead character, as the few times she gets to step out from under Craig’s shadows are among the movie’s best.

(Image credit: Pictorial Press Ltd / Focus Features / Alamy Stock Photo)

There's also a supporting role for Viola Davis as the ward's therapist, and while the material doesn't stretch Davis' chops, as per usual, she's reliably excellent.

The movie’s musings on life are most definitely not as deep or meaningful as they are presented, but there are a few nuggets of wisdom to be found here. And most of all, “It’s Kind of a Funny Story” is an easy watch with enough heart to feel like an underdog. And everybody loves an underdog, right?

Critically, “It’s Kind of a Funny Story” was met with something of a shrug of the shoulders. It holds a 59% score on Rotten Tomatoes , knocking it just below the threshold for a “fresh” rating and instead sees it come up rotten (which feels harsh to me). Its audience score is stronger at 66%. But both scores reflect the fact that the movie does have its flaws, so just don't expect a masterpiece.

The goggles of youthful nostalgia may cloud my vision when it comes to “It’s Kind of a Funny Story,” but rewatching it now as an adult (at least, an adult in age, if not outlook), I still find it plenty appealing. Its issues have become more apparent with time, but its merits also remain. It'll always be a guilty pleasure.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for some alternatives that rank above the guilty pleasure category, here’s a rundown of everything new on Prime Video in May 2025.

Watch "It's Kind of a Funny Story" on Prime Video now