'Landman' season 2 release window revealed — here's what we know so far

"Landman season 2" is officially returning to Paramount Plus this November.

Paramount revealed during a recent earnings call that season 2 will arrive on the streaming service in November 2025 (ShowSnob). The release window news came during a larger discussion with investors regarding a host of shows from "Landman" creator Taylor Sheridan.

This release window makes sense. Season 1 debuted in November 2024 and was a huge success. Paramount's wanting to hold onto that spot in the calendar is logical.

Plus, we know, thanks to an April 2025 Instagram post, that season 2 is already in production. So it's not like this news is coming totally out of the blue.

Still, this has to be welcome news to fans of the show, myself included. While season 1 was rocky at times, the show ended on a high note with an incredible cameo.

But this release window news isn't the only good "Landman" news we've gotten in recent days. In addition to the star from season 1's big cameo, there's another big name joining the season 2 cast.

Sam Elliott joins 'Landman' season 2

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

We know Billy Bob Thornton is returning for season 2. As is Demi Moore — hopefully in an expanded role — and most of the season 1 cast.

The only person we know won't be returning for sure is Jon Hamm, barring a miracle or some flashback scenes.

But now, Oscar nominees Thornton and Moore are being joined by fellow Oscar nominee Sam Elliott for season 2.

Paramount recently announced that Elliott is joining the season 2 cast, revealing that he'll be joining as a series regular. That means we should expect to see a lot of him, with him possibly taking up the screentime now freed up by Hamm's absence.

However, we don't know more about Elliott's upcoming role beyond that news. Here's the full cast announced so far for "Landman" season 2, including Elliott:

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris

Demi Moore as Cami Miller

Andy Garcia as Gallino

Sam Elliott in an unknown role

Ali Larter as Angela Norris

Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris

Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris

Paulina Chávez as Ariana

Kayla Wallace as Rebecca Falcone

Mark Collie as Sheriff Walt Joeberg

James Jordan as Dale Bradley

Colm Feore as Nathan