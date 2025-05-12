'Fallout' star reveals Prime Video's hit post-apocalyptic series will run until season 5 or 6

With "Fallout" season 2 officially wrapped, fans have their eyes set on the irradiated horizon of what's to come for Prime Video's hit post-apocalyptic series. Now, one "Fallout" star claims this upcoming trip to New Vegas is just the beginning, which has our spurs jingle, jangle, jangling.

Speaking at a recent Comic-Con panel in Liverpool, England, actor Aaron Moten said when he accepted the role of Maximus, he was told the plan was for "Fallout" to run for five to six seasons in total.

"When I signed on to do the series, we would have a starting point, and they gave me the end point," he explained. "That endpoint hasn't changed, but it is season five, season six, type of endpoint. We've always known that we're going to take our time with the development of the characters."

That's assuming Prime Video sticks to its initial plan, of course. For reference, the first "Fallout" season debuted in April 2024 after filming wrapped in March 2023. If season 2 follows a similar post-production schedule, we could see Maximus, Ella Purnell's Lucy, and Walton Goggins' Ghoul return to our screens just over a year from now, possibly in late spring 2026. That's just a guess, though, as an official release date has yet to be revealed.

Where future 'Fallout' seasons could go

There's certainly no reason why the show couldn't run for several more seasons. The "Fallout" games have been around for decades, and the first season barely scratched the surface of all the lore the franchise has to offer.

For all the terrifying mutants we got to see in season 1, there's still plenty that audiences have yet to be introduced to, like Super Mutants or the series' iconic Deathclaws. Though the latter are confirmed to show up in season 2 in what's sure to be an explosive reveal that I can't wait to see.

As teased by the final scene of season 1, season 2 will venture to the high-rolling city of New Vegas, the setting of one of the most beloved games in the series (and my personal favorite). For the uninitiated, Fallout New Vegas drops you, a lowly courier, in the middle of a full-blown turf war between the major players of the Mojave Desert. Powerful factions like the NCR, a pseudo-government looking to tame the wasteland that's been around since the original Fallout, and Caesar's Legion, a brutal empire cosplaying as the Roman legion, vie for control of the Hoover Dam.

We got a glimpse of one of the major players, the mysterious overseer of the Las Vegas strip, Mr. House (Rafi Silver), in a flashback in season 1. But season 2 stands to open the floodgates for all the shifting alliances, political intrigue, and beloved wackiness New Vegas has to offer.

New Vegas also has some of the best DLC campaigns in the series. Depending on how much ground the showrunners cover in season 2, future "Fallout" seasons could venture to the Sierra Madre, the decrepit casino from Dead Money that forced players into a demented twist on an "Ocean's Eleven" style heist.

That's not just wishful thinking on my part either. The casino's owner, Fredrick Sinclair, briefly appeared in the same flashback as Mr. House in season 1, where he represented the Big MT research facility from the Old World Blues DLC.

That's another prime setting for the "Fallout" show to visit, full of confidently clueless scientists turned into floating brains in jars to continue their horrific experiments after the bombs fell. I was immediately reminded of them when I saw the Brain-on-a-Roomba that Norm (Moises Arias) ran into in season 1 after discovering the secret of Vault 31.

Looking beyond New Vegas, though, there's still plenty for the "Fallout" show to explore, like the sprawling Commonwealth in Fallout 4, the West Coast cities of Fallout 1 and 2, and the hills of mutant-ridden Appalachia from Fallout 76. Any one of which is packed with enough memorable characters, factions, and locales to easily fill a season.

It'll likely be a while before “Fallout” season 2 returns to our screens. While you wait, be sure to check out the best shows like “Fallout” to fill that nuke-shaped void in the meantime.