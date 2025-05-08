One of the most mind-twisting sci-fi thriller movies is streaming free on Prime Video — and it’s like a lost episode of ‘Black Mirror’

I’m the type of person who loves messaging my friends and family about a great movie I’ve just seen, as I find it very satisfying recommending hidden flicks that haven’t gained much recognition.

After watching “Black Box,” I found myself sitting in silence, my mind racing to make sense of everything I had just experienced. It’s not often a movie lingers in my thoughts like that, enough for me to not reach my phone.

“Black Box” is available to stream for free on Prime Video and it’s one I have to talk about. This movie centers on a man struggling to rebuild his life after a traumatic accident that erases his memory. As he seeks out an experimental treatment, his world starts to blur. It’s a haunting concept that will feel eerily familiar to “Black Mirror” fans.

This dark thriller was actually brought to life by Jason Blum and the Blumhouse Television team, making it part of Amazon's “Welcome to the Blumhouse” anthology series. Honestly, “Black Box” stands out as one of the strongest in the bunch.

If you’re in the mood for a mind-bending sci-fi thriller, “Black Box” is a must-watch, and there’s no excuse considering it’s free to stream. Yes, you don’t need a Prime subscription, just an Amazon account. So, here's everything to know about “Black Box” and why you should add it to your watchlist.

What is ‘Black Box’ about?

“Black Box” follows Nolan Wright (Mamoudou Athie), a man who loses his wife and suffers severe amnesia after a car accident. Struggling with memory loss and unable to care for his young daughter, Ava (Amanda Christine), Nolan seeks out an experimental treatment to restore his memories.

He is introduced to Dr. Lillian Brooks (Phyllis Logan), who uses a cutting-edge device known as the “Black Box” to help patients recover lost memories.

As Nolan undergoes the treatment, he begins to experience strange and unsettling visions. His memories seem distorted, and he struggles to separate reality from the hallucinations brought on by the device. The more he unravels about his past, the more he begins to question his identity and his role in the accident that changed his life.

‘Black Box’ unravels its mystery while keeping the tension high

“Black Box” is one of those movies that really gets under your skin, and I mean that in the best way possible. The story starts out with a man named Nolan who’s struggling with memory loss after a horrific accident. He’s given the chance to regain his memories through a high-tech procedure, but from the moment he steps into the experiment, you can tell things are off.

At first, it seems like a straightforward sci-fi thriller, but the deeper Nolan goes into his past, the more unsettling everything becomes, and eventually it feels like a lost “Black Mirror” episode.

Director Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour really knows how to create tension, which is the one aspect that kept me hooked. I mean it when I say my eyes were glued to the screen the whole time.

One particularly effective moment in “Black Box” comes when Nolan is testing his memory with a new piece of technology. He’s hooked up to a device that’s supposed to help trigger his recollections, but instead of unlocking memories, it triggers a terrifying visual distortion that turns this movie into a visually compelling experience. And honestly, it's one of the calmer moments compared to what follows.

Over the course of 100 minutes, Nolan’s confusion becomes your confusion. You’re never quite sure if he’s remembering things correctly, or if the memories are being manipulated. The movie doesn’t rush to give you answers either so you have no choice but to watch and find them yourself.

Mamoudou Athie makes this movie work because his quiet vulnerability makes you immediately care about what he’s going through, and why he makes the decision to seek experimental treatment.

While there are some intense moments, it’s the quieter scenes that leave a bigger impact. This is especially true in one scene when Nolan is simply trying to help his daughter with homework and forgets a basic word like “shoe,” which speaks volumes about how deep his memory issues go.

“Black Box” is definitely predictable for the most part, and you might come close to guessing the plot twist at the end. But it’s the build-up to that point that makes it worth your time. It’s a slow burn that focuses on being a character study first, but when things finally start clicking into place, it’s a gut punch.

Stream ‘Black Box’ for free on Prime Video now

If you're in the mood for a dark sci-fi thriller that’s intense enough to hold your attention, “Black Box” is one to add to your Prime Video watchlist, especially if you’re looking for something to fill the void after “Black Mirror” season 7.

With a strong central performance from Athie and a gripping story packed with twists, “Black Box” proves that a low-budget concept can pack a punch in ways you don’t expect. Plus, the fact that it’s available for free on Prime Video makes it an easy pick for your next weekend watch.

For more streaming recommendations, see what’s new on Prime Video in May 2025. Otherwise, stream “Black Box” for free on Prime Video now.