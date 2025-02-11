‘Fallout’ season 2 just got big updates from two major stars — and now I’m even more excited

It’s safe to say that “Fallout” was one of the biggest shows on Prime Video in 2024. Amazon reports that “Fallout” amassed 65 million viewers within its first 16 days, making it the platform’s second most-watched show ever, trailing only “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” from 2022. By October 2024, the show had soared past 100 million viewers.

Ever since this popular video game adaptation premiered in April 2024, I’ve been eagerly awaiting any updates on “Fallout” season 2. Thankfully, stars Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins have shared some insights about what’s in store when the show returns (likely in early 2026).

During Purnell's MegaCon Orlando panel (h/t Screen Rant), she talked about the show’s current production: “It's going to be really good, I think. It's a wild ride. It's a wild ride. I'm really exhausted. We're working really well to get it out on time.” She also stated that “no one's going to be able to predict what happens. There's some big twists this time around.”

Meanwhile, Goggins spoke to Deadline about this season being crazier than the first: “We’re in the middle of filming it right now, we’ve been at it since November, and I can tell you that I thought season 1 was extraordinary, personally, I was very pleased with it. This blows it out of the water, what these writers have done and the artisans that have come together to tell this story. It’s really gonna be something. I can’t wait for people to see it. We’re working really hard to make that happen.”

Both stars have emphasized that they’re working hard to keep season 2 on track and deliver something that fans will hopefully love. While we don't know much right now, this season seems to be shaping up to be even more ambitious, and after the success of the first, there’s certainly a lot of anticipation.

I have very high hopes for ‘Fallout’ season 2

I’m even more excited for “Fallout” season 2 after hearing this news. Season 1 showed that the series could expand its world and characters while striking a strong balance between humor, action, and the harsh reality of the wasteland, all in a way that felt both fresh and faithful to the games.

Now, with season 2 on the horizon (even if we have to wait a while), it’s hard not to expect something even bigger. The first season set a high bar, but with that foundation in place, there’s plenty of potential to dive deeper into the lore, expand the factions, and explore the fallout (no pun intended) of that big finale.

Of course, season 1 was a major success, so expectations are bound to be high. But if season 2 builds on what made the first episodes so compelling while taking the story in new directions, it could be something really exciting.

Right now, specific plot details on “Fallout” season 2 are still under wraps, but based on how season 1 ended, it looks like Lucy (Purnell) and the Ghoul (Goggins) are heading into the Mojave Wasteland, and eventually, New Vegas. This time around, some of those locations are expected to be filmed in California, which means we could be in for a brutal take on the wasteland.

As for their ultimate goals, we can take some educated guesses, but the real question is how long it’ll take them to get there, if they even do in season 2. I’m just hoping that we get to see the Deathclaws in this season, which are highly dangerous creatures seen in the video games.

Co-creator Graham Wagner’s interview with The Wrap hinted at their potential appearance: “We wanted to get deathclaws, but we didn't want to just throw it away. It's such a monumental piece. We want to save something for season 2 to be able to do it properly, not just add on to the massive world-building we had to do already in season 1. So in season 2, we're very excited to finally tackle one of the most iconic elements of the games.”

In the meantime, you can stream the best shows like “Fallout” while you wait for season 2. For even more streaming recommendations, watch these video game adaptations to get your fix, including “The Last of Us,” “Arcane,” and more.