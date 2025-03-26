‘Fallout’ season 2 will feature the iconic Deathclaws — but there’s something I’m looking forward to even more

It’s pretty much confirmed — Deathclaws are coming to “Fallout” season 2. Not only did we see one of their skulls at the end of season 1, but showrunner Graham Wagner has outright said they’ll appear.

Leaked set photos have also been making the rounds online. One recent shot from Fallout Films seemingly confirms the New Vegas setting, while another (posted by JustBottleDiggin on Reddit) hints at “Pre-War scenes, Post-War scenes, and now some of the Deathclaw-damaged Post-War scenes.” At this point, the photos are just reinforcing what we already know.

And while I can’t wait to see these iconic creatures in action, there’s actually something else I’m looking forward to even more — the introduction of more wild factions.

Season 1 did a lot of heavy lifting to build the world and establish its characters, so we didn’t see much of the different communities. But now that season 2 is heading to New Vegas, we’re bound to meet some major power players. Here’s why I’m so pumped.

Factions will be the backbone of ‘Fallout’ season 2

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Wagner mentioned that they did make some changes to the game series history, calling it “fun to play with.”

While we shouldn’t expect major shifts, complete accuracy isn’t guaranteed either. What we can expect, however, is “more monsters, more environments, more factions.”

So yes, we are getting factions, and if “Fallout” season 2 is really heading to New Vegas, then factions are about to become a huge deal.

Don’t get me wrong, I can’t wait to see Deathclaws tear through the wasteland, but the New Vegas game was never just about the monsters. It was about power and the way different factions shaped the world around them.

For those who haven’t played the games, "Fallout: New Vegas" is set in a post-apocalyptic world where you navigate the Mojave Desert, a region torn apart by competing factions.

The game drops you right into the middle of a battle for control over the area, with powerful groups like the NCR (a government-like organization trying to restore order), Caesar’s Legion (a brutal, slave-driving empire), Mr. House (a wealthy, mysterious figure who controls New Vegas), and others all fighting for dominance. You have to make decisions that affect the fate of these factions and their people.

We didn’t see too many different communities in “Fallout” season 1 beyond the Brotherhood of Steel, Vault Dwellers, and some wandering survivors. Season 2 has the chance to change that. If the showrunners lean into what made New Vegas so special, we’re in for shifting alliances and potentially serious betrayals.

I’m excited to see the Legion’s ruthless tactics, the bureaucratic challenges of the NCR, and the absolute chaos of groups like the Great Khans. What I’m really hoping for though is an exploration of how power works in this broken world and how people like Lucy (Ella Purnell) will survive under these factions.

And then there’s the White Glove Society, an elite group of aristocrats living in New Vegas, obsessed with maintaining their high-class image. Though they present themselves as sophisticated, their dark secret of cannibalism makes them incredibly disturbing.

“Fallout” season 2 may focus mainly on the larger factions to avoid becoming overwhelming, but I’m at least hoping for a reference to these smaller groups, who are arguably even worse.

With Lucy and the Ghoul (Walton Goggins) on the hunt for Lucy’s father, Hank (Kyle MacLachlan), who was revealed to be a former Vault-Tec employee at the end of season 1, the inclusion of these powerful groups will make their journey very interesting. And I can't wait.

If you’re impatient like me, stream these shows while you wait for “Fallout” season 2. You’ll also be glad to know that “Fallout” season 3 plans are reportedly being made (while season 2 is still filming).