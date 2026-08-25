August is drawing to a close, but there’s still time to stream some of the most popular thriller movies recently added to Prime Video. The streaming service has added a steady slew of new picks for subscribers to enjoy in recent weeks, and I’m picking out a trio that left a strong impression.

Whatever type of thriller you prefer, there is a pick for you below, from an action effort set across a frozen lake to a detective mystery through the dark streets of Scotland. There’s also an intense cat-and-mouse game with the final film performance of James Van Der Beek.

These are the latest thriller movies added to Prime Video, and all of them have made their way into the platform’s top 10 most-watched list. Add them to your watchlist this week.

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3 best new to Prime Video thriller movies this week

‘Icefall’ (2025)

ICEFALL Official Trailer (2025) Joel Kinnaman - YouTube Watch On

“Icefall” might have released to little fanfare last November, but it’s carving out a sizeable audience now that it’s available to stream on Prime Video. This Joel Kinnaman-fronted action-thriller even briefly dethroned “Masters of the Universe” for the No. 1 spot in the platform’s top 10 most-watched. While He-Man has since reclaimed the top position, it proves that Prime Video subscribers find the movie’s pitch very appealing.

Set across the frozen wilderness, a younger ranger, Ani (Cara Jade Myers), arrests a mysterious poacher, Harlan (Kinnaman), who is living off the land to escape his traumatic past. However, when masked criminals attack, the two are forced to strike up an uneasy alliance. The assailants are hunting for a crashed plane holding millions of dollars in cash, and Harlan and Ani will need to put their differences aside if they want to survive the ordeal.

Watch "Icefall" on Prime Video now

‘Damaged’ (2024)

Damaged (2024) Official Trailer - Samuel L. Jackson, Vincent Cassel - YouTube Watch On

“Damaged” is another thriller movie that’s been moving up the Prime Video top 10 list this week. The critical reviews aren’t so impressive (it scores a very poor 27% on Rotten Tomatoes). However, it does star Samuel L. Jackson, which is clearly enough to get plenty of Prime subscribers interested. My advice is to keep your expectations in check if you decide to add this crime thriller to your watchlist this week.

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Set in Scotland, a killer is on the loose, and the authorities are struggling to identify this sadistic serial murderer and put an end to their spree. Detective Dan Lawson (Jackson) from the Chicago homicide force is called in to assist. Working alongside Detective Walker Bravo (Vincent Cassel), Lawson discovers a pattern that mimics another serial killer that he investigated five years earlier. Could these new killings be linked, or the work of a copycat?

Watch "Damaged" on Prime Video now

The Gates (2026) Official Trailer - Mason Gooding, Algee Smith, James Van Der Beek - YouTube Watch On

“The Gates” marks the final movie appearance of James Van Der Beek. The “Dawson’s Creek” star passed away in February, and this chilling thriller was released posthumously. While the movie received largely middling reviews, Van Der Beek’s performance was widely praised, and “The Gates,” like my previous two picks in this roundup, has cemented itself in the Prime Video top 10.

“The Gate” sees a trio of college friends (Mason Gooding, Algee Smith and Keith Powers) on a road trip when they make what could be a fatal mistake by taking a shortcut through a remote gated community. Here they witness a murder and become trapped within the community's walls, hunted by the residents, who are led by a warped man of faith, Jacob (Van Der Beek). These friends must survive as they desperately seek an escape.

Watch "The Gates" on Prime Video now

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