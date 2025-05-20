"MasterChef" U.S. returns as Gordon Ramsay welcomes a new crop of contestants to the kitchen. With a tease of incredible food, tough love and even a little spice, you’ll want to consume this show fresh out the oven, so here’s how to watch "MasterChef" season 15 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

'MasterChef' US release date, start time, TV channel, streaming info U.S. date and time: "MasterChef" US S15 premieres Wednesday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and streams on Hulu the day after transmission.

• U.S. — Fox (via Sling TV) and Hulu

• CA — CTV (FREE)

• U.K. & AU — Release date TBC

Watch anywhere

Joining Chef Ramsay this year will be regular judge and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianuch, alongside the brand new addition of James Beard Award-nominee Tiffany Derry. Derry, who specialises in Southern cooking and has appeared on some of U.S. TV’s most iconic cooking shows, including “Top Chef,” has even cooked in the White House, and, judging by the trailer below, is a great addition to the “MasterChef” line-up.

But that’s not the only shake-up this year, as for the first time ever, the ‘Dynamic Duos’ season will see the contestants compete in pairs. Expect to see married and dating couples, siblings, mothers and daughters, best friends and even divorcees fight it out for a $250,000 grand prize, the “MasterChef” trophy and the title of MasterChefs. It’s going to be a tough competition as relationships are tested to their limit and the Pressure Test makes an unwelcome return.

Ready to find out what’s cooking? We’ve got all the info on how to watch "MasterChef" U.S. 2025 online and from anywhere.

Watch 'MasterChef' season 15 in the U.S.

"MasterChef" U.S.A 2025 premieres on Wednesday, May 21 on Fox at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Fox is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas, a cable TV package or a live TV streaming platform like Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

If you're not planning to watch live, you can also catch episodes the following day on Hulu, which costs $9.99 per month basic or $18.99 per month ad-free. You can also subscribe to each tier annually and receive two months free.

You can also get Hulu via the Disney Bundle though, which gets you that streamer and Disney Plus for $10.99 each month. You can pay more for ad-free options and sports fans can also opt-in to have ESPN Plus added on top, which creates some great bundle savings.

Watch 'MasterChef' season 15 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "MasterChef" on your usual streaming service?

Watch 'MasterChef' U.S. 2025 online for free in Canada

As in the U.S., "MasterChef" U.S. season 15 arrives on Wednesday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Canadians can watch episodes weekly on CTV. New episodes will also be available to stream for FREE on the CTV streaming service and the CTV app after transmission.

Can I watch 'MasterChef' U.S. 2025 in the U.K.?

The U.S. iteration of "MasterChef" streams on the free U platform in the U.K., there's currently no word on when season 15 might arrive, however.

Currently, you can access Season 12, 13 and 14. So, by the time you've finished those seasons, the 15th iteration may have just come around.

Can I watch 'MasterChef' U.S. 2025 in Australia?

"MasterChef" U.S. season 15 will stream for free on 10Play Down Under, but a release date is yet to be confirmed.

All you need to know about 'MasterChef' season 15

'MasterChef' U.S. season 15 trailer

A post shared by Food Club FOX (@foodclubfox) A photo posted by on

Who is the new "MasterChef" U.S. judge? This season, James Beard Award-nominee Tiffiany Derry joins the judging panel alongside the usual team of Gardon Ramsay and Joe Bastianich. "I'm beyond excited to join "MasterChef" as a judge for season 15, which is unlike any other. For me, cooking has always been about passion, precision, and heart, and I can't wait to bring my perspective to the table alongside Gordon and Joe,” said Derry. “The season challenges home cook duos in a whole new way, and it was so fun to see them rise to the occasion. Get ready for some incredible food, tough love, and maybe even a little spice!" Derry has previously appeared on cooking shows such as "Top Chef," "Bobby's Triple Threat" and "Great American Recipe."

Is 'MasterChef' U.S. Season 15 on Netflix No, 'MasterChef' Season 15 will not be streamed on Netflix. You can catch all the action on Fox or a streaming platform of your choice such as Sling TV .

