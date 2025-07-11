'Dexter: Resurrection' is now streaming on Paramount Plus — and the new sequel series is 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Paramount Plus has welcomed Michael C. Hall's iconic killer, Dexter Morgan, back for his fourth new series, "Dexter: Resurrection."

As of today (July 11), the first two episodes are now available with Paramount Plus Premium — and it sure sounds like long-time franchise fans shouldn't miss it.

That's based on the fact that "Dexter: Resurrection" has earned a coveted perfect 100% critics score over on the review aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes, and reactions that hail it as a return to form for Showtime's iconic killer.

Below, you can find a little more info about "Dexter: Resurrection," plus a sample of what critics have to say about Dexter's fourth TV outing.

What is 'Dexter: Resurrection' about?

Dexter: Resurrection | Official Trailer | Paramount+ with SHOWTIME - YouTube Watch On

Dexter Morgan's latest chapter picks up not long after the events of "Dexter: New Blood," wherein Morgan took a bullet to the chest from his own son, Harrison (Jack Alcott).

In the new series, Dexter wakes up from a coma to find Harrison has disappeared. Dexter decides to head to New York City to find him and try to set things right, but getting that closure will be anything but easy.

And when Miami Metro's Angel Batista (David Zayas) comes knocking, Dexter realizes his past might be catching up to him, fast. And as the pair navigate their own darkness in the Big Apple, they soon find themselves in deeper than they ever could have imagined... and the only way out is together.

In addition to the leading man, Michael C. Hall, "Dexter: Resurrection" also stars Uma Thurman, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa, Emilia Suárez, James Remar, and Peter Dinklage. Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter, Eric Stonestreet, and David Dastmalchian are on hand as guest stars.

Two episodes are now available, and the remaining eight will be released weekly through to the series finale on Friday, September 5.

What are people saying about 'Dexter: Resurrection' on Paramount Plus?

(Image credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount Plus with Showtime)

Unsurprisingly, the perfect Rotten Tomatoes critics' score means people definitely recommend watching "Dexter: Resurrections." Praise varies from critic to critic, but there are no truly "Rotten" reviews yet.

The site's critical consensus reads: "Dexter brushes off a minor case of death and multiple false endings to re-emerge as vital as ever in a knowingly absurd continuation that rediscovers the thrill of the hunt."

Reviewing the first four episodes for RogerEbert.com, Richard Roeper summed the new show up as "blood-spattered and wildly entertaining (if occasionally bat-bleep bonkers)," adding: "the good news for hardcore 'Dexter' fans is that this latest iteration is rooted firmly in the haunting and bleak foundation of the original series."

The Hollywood Reporter's Daniel Fienberg, meanwhile, labelled the show an "amusing but unnecessary gamble," writing: "All of the grounding and clarity of purpose that carried 'Dexter: New Blood' is gone, but if the version of 'Dexter' that you enjoy was already borderline cartoonish — and the show is, and always has been, a dark comedy at heart — there’s entertainment to be found here."

(Image credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount Plus with Showtime)

Based on the first four episodes available for review, ComicBook.com's Cade Onder said "Resurrection" was "arguably the best he has been in over 15 years" in his 4/5 review, adding: "This is the Dexter we’ve wanted to see return since the original show ended in 2013 [...] It's filled with thrills, dark humour, a compelling and dramatic story, and another standout performance from Michael C. Hall."

Fans, too, are full of praise. If you look at the first audience reactions for the newest "Dexter" series on the same platform, you'll see 5-star reviews and viewers praising the new show as a "great return" or as a show "that surpasses what we saw in 'New Blood'."

Bottom line, then: if you've been following Dexter Morgan's career all along, you're going to want to stream "Dexter: Resurrection" on Paramount Plus now.

But if you've already checked the first episodes out (or "Dexter" just isn't your show), be sure to check out our round-up of the best shows and movies on Paramount Plus for more streaming recommendations.