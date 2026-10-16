Paramount+ has refreshed its library for October 2026, which is welcome news, but also means subscribers face the daunting prospect of combing through more than 70 new additions. That’s a lot of choice — maybe too much choice. So, I’m picking out some highlights to help you spend your weekend watching movies rather than aimlessly scrolling through the Paramount+ library.

I’ve found three great movies added at the start of the month that are definitely worth your time, from a classic rom-com with quotable lines aplenty to a visually stunning drama that retells a Biblical story. Or if you need a laugh after a long week, I’ve got a silly 2010s comedy about three workers trying to off their bosses.

These are the three new to Paramount+ movies I recommend you watch this weekend.

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‘When Harry Met Sally’ (1989)

When Harry Met Sally... Official Trailer #1 - Billy Crystal Movie (1989) HD - YouTube Watch On

If you can watch Harry (Billy Crystal) give his grand New Year’s Eve speech to Sally (Meg Ryan) without feeling all warm and fuzzy inside, then I’ve got bad news for you, because you’ve got a heart of stone. This 1989 romantic comedy from the late (great) Rob Reiner is chock-full of iconic moments (“I’ll have what she’s having”). Crystal and Ryan have perfect chemistry, and while it’s predictable, that’s not a problem when the journey is so enjoyable.

Set over several years, “When Harry Met Sally” focuses on…well, when Harry met Sally. Both graduates of the University of Chicago, they share a car ride to New York City and figure that will be the end of it. But years later, they are brought back together, become friends, and have to navigate a classic “will-they-won’t-they” situation. Friends-to-lovers is hardly uncharted ground for the genre, but Harry and Sally walk it with an ease few can match.

Watch "When Harry Met Sally" on Paramount+ now

‘Noah’ (2014)

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In my book, “Noah” is Darren Aronofsky’s most overlooked movie. A dramatic retelling of the biblical story of Noah’s Ark, it’s quite the fever trip, with some chilling scenes (the horrors of a flooded world are brought to vivid life), and a very strong performance from Russell Crowe as the eponymous Noah. Its larger environmental message isn’t exactly subtle, but it’s a warning we needed to heed back in 2014, and most certainly still do more than a decade later.

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You might know the story of Noah — a man chosen by God to build an ark that will rescue various animals from a great flood set to wipe out the sinful humans inhabiting the Earth — but Aronofsky breathes new life into this story told for centuries. “Noah” falls somewhere between an epic drama and an existential horror, which makes for quite an epic. Alongside Crowe, it stars Jennifer Connelly, Ray Winstone. Emma Watson and Anthony Hopkins.

Watch "Noah on Paramount+ now

‘Horrible Bosses’ (2011)

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Looking for some wish fulfillment this weekend? Then how about a crude 2010s comedy in which a trio of beaten-down employees hatches a hair-brained scheme to eliminate their bosses? It’s a high-concept idea that will appeal to anybody who’s ever worked under a nightmare boss. It also boasts a strong cast of very funny actors including Jason Bateman, Charlie Day, Jason Sudeikis, Jennifer Aniston, Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx.

Nick (Bateman), Dale (Day) and Kurt (Sudeikis) all have reasons to loathe their bosses (Aniston, Farrell and Kevin Spacey), and after a night of consuming one too many beers they decide to eliminate them. This sees them turn to a hitman (Foxx), who instead offers to act as a “murder consultant,” and so begins a series of barely thought-out plans that naturally do not play out as expected. It’s an extremely silly movie, but in a guilty pleasure sort of way.

Watch "Horrible Bosses" on Paramount+ now

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