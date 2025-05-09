Uma Thurman and Charlize Theron face off in Netflix's 'The Old Guard 2' trailer — and it looks like a must-watch

Five years on from the original, Netflix is finally bringing us a sequel to its superhero movie "The Old Guard" — and it looks like it might have been worth waiting for.

Charlize Theron has proven her action chops again and again — you need only see something like "Atomic Blonde" or "Mad Max" as evidence — and it looks like Theron, the rest of her immortal warrior-mercenaries, and a formidable foe (played by Uma Thurman) will be on fine form in Victoria Mahoney's "The Old Guard 2", based on the trailer that just dropped.

Talking to Tudum about the sequel, star Charlize Theron had this to say: "There’s something for everyone in this movie: Fans who loved the first film, fans who love the original graphic novels — and brand-new fans who are looking for insane action, grounded and relatable characters, gorgeous locations, and a global cast of superstars.

"The stakes are even higher now that Andy is mortal and can die — but that certainly won’t keep her out of the action," she adds. The trailer certainly makes it look like "The Old Guard 2" will deliver on her promises; the whole clip is essentially back-to-back brawls, pained screams, and intriguing story beats.

There are car chases, stunts, shoot-outs, and the return of ex-Old Guard member Quynh, who's out for revenge after suffering below the waves. In between all that, we're treated to some backstory and villainous grandstanding sprinkled in to set the stakes higher than ever.

Plus, it tees up the group's new rival: the very first of the Immortals, whom Henry Golding's Tuah warns is very dangerous indeed: "I am scared of what she's capable of."

And if that wasn't enough to get you hyped, it ends with a quick look at what's sure to be an epic showdown between battle-axe-wielding Andy (Theron) and Discord (Thurman), wherein the "Kill Bill" star picks up a katana all over again.

If you're after all-out action, then "The Old Guard 2" looks like it's going to be a pulse-pounding addition to the streaming service's library this summer. Interested? You can look forward to streaming "The Old Guard 2" exclusively on Netflix from Wednesday, July 2.

What else do we know about 'The Old Guard 2' on Netflix?

Frankly, the trailer probably gives enough of the movie's secrets away already, but if you'd prefer a full synopsis for "The Old Guard 2," Netflix has you covered.

It reads: "Andy (Charlize Theron) and her team of immortal warriors are back, with a renewed sense of purpose in their mission to protect the world. With Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts) still in exile after his betrayal, and Quynh (Veronica Ngô) out for revenge after escaping her underwater prison, Andy grapples with her newfound mortality as a mysterious threat emerges that could jeopardize everything she’s worked towards for thousands of years.

"Andy, Nile (KiKi Layne), Joe (Marwan Kenzari), Nicky (Luca Marinelli) and James Copley (Chiwetel Ejiofor) enlist the help of Tuah (Henry Golding), an old friend who may provide the key to unlocking the mystery behind immortal existence."

With Netflix promising "the action will be bigger and bolder than ever" and billing "The Old Guard 2" as "an emotional, adrenaline-pumping sequel," I'm certainly on board.

Need something to keep you entertained while you wait for "The Old Guard 2" to land? Check out our guide to the best Netflix action movies or our overall round-up of the best movies on Netflix for tons more streaming recommendations.