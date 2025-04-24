'The Old Guard 2' sets summer release date on Netflix

It's been some time since action fans last saw Charlize Theron's Andromache and her team of immortal fighters from "The Old Guard", the Netflix superhero thriller that debuted five years ago on the streamer.

And while we already knew that the sequel, "The Old Guard 2," was in the works — filming wrapped back in 2022 — fans finally have an update on when the adrenaline-pumping title will hit the streaming service.

Netflix recently announced that the second film in the Charlize-led comic book adaptation will premiere on Wednesday, July 2.

This time around, Victoria Mahoney ("Yelling to the Sky") has taken over director duties from the original's filmmaker Gina Prince-Bythewood, with a script from Greg Rucka — who wrote the original graphic novels that the films are based on — and Sarah L. Walker.

Oscar winner Charlize Theron will be back as Andromache of Scythia (aka Andy), leading an ensemble cast that includes returning actors including KiKi Layne as Nile Freeman, Matthias Schoenaerts as Booker, Chiwetel Ejiofor as James Copley, Marwan Kenzari as Joe and Van Veronica Ngo as Quynh, as well as franchise newcomers like Uma Thurman and Henry Golding.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The official film synopsis for "The Old Guard 2" reads: “Andy (Charlize Theron) and her team of immortal warriors are back, with a renewed sense of purpose in their mission to protect the world. With Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts) still in exile after his betrayal, and Quynh (Veronica Ngô) out for revenge after escaping her underwater prison, Andy grapples with her newfound mortality as a mysterious threat emerges that could jeopardize everything she’s worked towards for thousands of years.

"Andy, Nile (KiKi Layne), Joe (Marwan Kenzari), Nicky (Luca Marinelli) and James Copley (Chiwetel Ejiofor) enlist the help of Tuah (Henry Golding), an old friend who may provide the key to unlocking the mystery behind immortal existence."

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Given that production on the action flick wrapped three years ago, what has been the hold-up releasing the anticipated title on the streamer? The release has been delayed multiple times, having initially been set for May 2025 but getting pushed back to July of this year due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes, scheduled reshoots and internal changes at Netflix.

“Netflix went through quite a changeover. We got kind of stuck in that and our post-production shut down, I think, five weeks into it,” Theron told Variety last year. “They were going through a lot of changes, and I totally understand it. We finally picked it back up and I’m really excited about it.”

Tom's Guide will keep you up to date on all things related to "The Old Guard 2", including character details, plot points, teaser trailers and more.