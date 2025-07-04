8 top new movies and shows to stream 4th of July weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more (July 4-6)

Fourth of July weekend is here, and the streaming lineup is lighting up your screens like fireworks. Celebrate with new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more of the best streaming services.

It's a movie bonanza this weekend, starting with two action-packed original premieres. “The Old Guard 2" brings back Charlize Theron and her band of immortal mercenaries, while "Heads of State" sees John Cena and Idris Elba engage in high-stakes political rivalry and oil-and-water comedy. Plus, one of the biggest movies of the year, "Sinners," hits HBO Max.

On the TV side, the much-anticipated new season of “Sandman” is ready to invade your dreams. Here’s our guide to what to watch this weekend.

New movies

‘The Old Guard 2’ (Netflix)

The Old Guard 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

You had me at Charlize Theron and Uma Thurman wielding katanas. The first “Old Guard” was a standout 2020 gem: a raw, stylish action movie anchored by Theron’s battle-worn Andy leading her band of immortal soldiers.

The sequel ups the ante with Thurman as Discord, the oldest (and moodiest) immortal around. Five years after the original sliced its way to Netflix glory, the crew reunites with even sharper blades and deeper grudges. Show up for the brutal but beautiful action scenes, stick around for the brooding existential crisis.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Heads of State’ (Prime Video)

Heads of State - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

John Cena as a doofus American president and Idris Elba as Britain’s gruff prime minister? Together, they make an action buddy comedy duo I would vote for. “Heads of State” finds these feuding leaders on the run after an Air Force One assassination attempt tanks their PR stunt.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After the plane crashes, Cena and Elba bicker as they’re forced to rely on each other to make it out alive, while Priyanka Chopra Jones shows as an MI6 agent who’s the only adult in the room. “Heads of State” offers good old-fashioned action mixed with snarky banter — a great choice for a popcorn movie night.

Streaming now on Prime Video

‘Sinners’ (HBO Max)

Sinners | Official Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On

Ryan Coogler’s completely original vampire tale hits like a shot of moonshine. The director turns the Mississippi Delta into a blood-soaked blues opera, where Michael B. Jordan plays not one but two bootlegging brothers trying to outrun their sins.

It’s 1932, and twins Smoke and Stack are back home to open a music haven, only to find something far more dangerous than Jim Crow lurking in the shadows.

“Sinners” is part horror, part Southern fable and part fever dream — unlike anything I’ve seen in a while. Yeah, it’s a vampire movie, but also a celebration of Black resistance, joy and survival.

Streaming now on Max

‘Thunderbolts*’ (PVOD)

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* | Final Trailer | In Theaters May 2 - YouTube Watch On

Marvel’s Thunderbolts is less Avengers, more group therapy with weapons. Florence Pugh’s Yelena leads this scruffy crew of betrayed antiheroes, including Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), U.S. Agents (Wyatt Russell), Red Guardian (David Harbour) and a mysterious sad sack named Bob (Lewis Pullman).

When they’re forced into a mission by the very shady CIA boss (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), they must contend with bitter rivalries, bruised egos and a lot of emotional baggage. This isn’t the usual shiny superhero team-up — and exactly what Marvel needed to shake up its franchise.

Streaming now with purchase on Amazon or Apple

‘Ballerina’ (PVOD)

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) Official Trailer - Ana de Armas - YouTube Watch On

This isn’t "Swan Lake," but rather a “John Wick” spinoff sends Ana de Armas twirling through the action franchise’s universe with a grudge to settle. Set between “Parabellum” and “Chapter 4,” the flick follows Eve Macarro, an orphaned dancer trained by the Ruska Roma, a ballet school doubling as an assassin factory.

When her father’s murderers surface, she breaks ranks to hunt them down, slicing through an army of killers with everything from samurai swords to ice skates. Anjelica Huston rules the school with iron poise, and Keanu Reeves makes a quick but crucial appearance.

Streaming now with purchase on Amazon or Apple

New TV shows

‘The Sandman’ season 2 volume 1 (Netflix)

The Sandman: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The fantasy drama kicks off its final season with a first volume that throws Dream (Tom Sturridge) into serious hot water. Hell’s out for payback, his family’s falling apart and old ghosts keep haunting him.

As the Lord of Dreams battles demons, untangles conspiracies and meets new characters like Delirium (Esmé Creed-Miles), the story twists and turns. The second volume arrives July 24, with a special bonus episode coming July 31. Brace yourself for a wild, visually stunning and chaotic farewell to this intense series.

All 6 episodes streaming now on Netflix

‘Ironheart’ finale (Disney Plus)

Marvel Television's Ironheart | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

The finale of “Ironheart” serves up three intense episodes that push Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) to her limits. Chicago’s streets turn into a battleground where advanced technology collides with dark magic, and long-standing tensions finally boil over.

Riri must tap into all her brilliance to safeguard what’s important. This Marvel miniseries wraps up with gripping action, heartfelt moments and a clear message: This rising hero’s journey is only beginning.

Episodes 4-6 streaming now on Disney Plus

‘Duster’ season 1 finale (HBO Max)

Duster 1x08 Promo "66 Reno Split" (HD) Season Finale | Josh Holloway HBO Max series - YouTube Watch On

The “Duster” finale speeds forward with a whirlwind of double-crosses, kidnappings and mysteries that may give you whiplash. Jim Ellis (Josh Holloway) faces his biggest challenge yet as he digs deeper into the truth about his brother Joey.

Add to that the abduction of his handler, FBI Agent Nina Hayes (Rachel Hilson), which forces him to decide whether to save her or himself. And that stolen case everyone’s after? It holds the secret to a bombshell that could shatter everything. With season 2 still uncertain, “Duster” ends on a note that’ll have fans hungry for more.

Episode 8 streaming now on HBO Max