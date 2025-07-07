'The Old Guard 2' hits No. 1 on Netflix — it's the summer action movie we all needed

It was a long wait for "The Old Guard 2," the sequel to the Netflix superhero thriller "The Old Guard." After a five-year delay thanks to industry strikes, scheduled reshoots and internal changes at the streamer, the adrenaline-pumping title finally hit the streaming service on July 2.

And it's clear that fans of the original were waiting with bated breath for the action-packed follow-up, as the sequel quickly shot up to the top of Netflix's global movies list within hours of its release. And, per Forbes, not only did the continuation of the Charlize Theron-led action hit rank as the top movie in 87 countries, including the U.S., but it also brought the original movie back into the streamer's top 10 movies — all the way to the No. 1 spot.

We can't blame anyone for wanting to see action-movie icons like Charlize Theron ("Mad Max: Fury Road") and Uma Thurman ("Kill Bill") go head-to-head in a guns-blazing superhero movie, but what are critics saying about the new sequel? Here's everything to know about "The Old Guard 2."

What is 'The Old Guard 2' about?

The Old Guard 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

With Oscar winner Charlize Theron back as Andromache of Scythia (aka Andy), the official film synopsis for "The Old Guard 2" reads: “Andy (Charlize Theron) and her team of immortal warriors are back, with a renewed sense of purpose in their mission to protect the world. With Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts) still in exile after his betrayal, and Quynh (Veronica Ngô) out for revenge after escaping her underwater prison, Andy grapples with her newfound mortality as a mysterious threat emerges that could jeopardize everything she’s worked towards for thousands of years.

"Andy, Nile (KiKi Layne), Joe (Marwan Kenzari), Nicky (Luca Marinelli) and James Copley (Chiwetel Ejiofor) enlist the help of Tuah (Henry Golding), an old friend who may provide the key to unlocking the mystery behind immortal existence."

Along with Golding, Uma Thurman is also a newcomer to the franchise, playing a mysterious new foe who calls herself Discord; as is director Victoria Mahoney ("Yelling to the Sky"), who has taken over directorial duties from the original's filmmaker, Gina Prince-Bythewood.

What are critics saying about 'The Old Guard 2'?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Despite its clear streaming success with Netflix subscribers, "The Old Guard" sequel hasn't charmed critics as much as it has viewers. "The Old Guard 2" currently has a mere 37% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the site's critical consensus reading: "Bogged down by tedious lore and lackluster execution, 'The Old Guard 2' finds this budding franchise already long in the tooth."

However, the response hasn't all been bad. For the Hollywood Reporter, David Rooney says sequel director Victoria Mahoney "does a polished job and maintains a confident pace," though he does admit "the sequel ultimately is more competent than thrilling, and its moments of pathos too seldom resonate."

Gemma Wilson of the Seattle Times says the starry cast offers up "excellent performances all around" and the action scenes are filled with an "incredible combination of fighting styles — aided by some fun weapons, new and ancient."

And Michael Clark of the Epoch Times says that the franchise's future is all but a sure thing: "The question of whether or not there will be a third installment is answered with a resounding yes...this isn't necessarily a bad thing," should the production quality remain high and the core cast return for a third "The Old Guard" movie.

Watch "The Old Guard 2" on Netflix now