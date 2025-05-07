A new action-thriller movie just crashed the Netflix top 10 — but there's a problem

A new military action-thriller has stormed into the Netflix U.S. charts, mere months after its digital debut.

The movie in question is "Sniper: The Last Stand", the 11th installment in the long-running "Sniper" franchise of military action movies.

It premiered digitally back in January, but came to the streaming service in the U.S. on May 6, 2025 — where it's proving to be a popular watch.

At the time of writing, "Sniper: The Last Stand" has rocketed straight to the #2 spot in Netflix's top 10 movies chart, second only to "Exterritorial," the streamer's recently added German thriller.

If you're curious about Netflix's newest arrival, you can find a little bit more info about "Sniper: The Last Stand" (including our verdict) below.

What is 'Sniper: The Last Stand' about?

SNIPER: THE LAST STAND – Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Danishka Esterhazy's "Sniper: The Last Stand" sees ace sniper Brandon Beckett (Chad Michael Collins) and Agent Zero (Ryan Robbins) heading to Costa Verde for a dangerous new mission.

The task? To prevent an arms dealer (Arnold Vosloo) from unleashing a deadly superweapon. Together, the pair lead a group of elite soldiers against, and Brandon faces a new challenge when he's tasked with taking an untested rookie sniper with 0 confirmed kills under his wing.

In addition to Collins, Robbins and Vosloo, the movie also stars Sharon Taylor, Manuel Rodriguez-Saenz, Scott George, Sizo Mahlangu and Noxolo Dlamini.

What's the problem with 'Sniper: The Last Stand'?

If you guessed "Sniper: The Last Stand" would be another passable-at-best Netflix action movie, you'd be right.

I wouldn't want to rag too hard on something that's obviously a lower-budget effort, but the problem here is simply that I can't seriously recommend "Sniper: The Last Stand."

A lot of the acting oscillates between wooden and over-the-top; neither our main man nor the firefights themselves are all that interesting to watch, the dialogue falls pretty flat, and the characters couldn't be much blander if they tried.

It at least moves at a reasonable pace, and some of the hand-to-hand brawls are staged better than the shootouts. On the whole, though? It's just not that thrilling. And as an action movie chiefly designed to keep you on the edge of your seat, that's a problem.

Given the calibre of some of the high-octane watches that are streaming on Netflix, I wouldn't say I recommend making time to watch "Sniper: The Last Stand." Frankly, you can find better adrenaline-pumping action flicks on the streamer than this.

The movie hasn't received much critical attention yet, so it doesn't have a rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but elsewhere, it's garnered pretty average ratings from other viewers, too.

On IMDB, it's currently sitting at a 4.6/10, and it's got an average score of 2.9/5 on Letterboxd. In other words? Not the worst scores in the world, but it's equally not putting "Sniper: The Last Stand" in must-watch territory, either.

If you do just want to indulge in a bit of mindless, militarized action, the back half will serve you well, and you might want to stream "Sniper: The Last Stand" on Netflix now.

But if you're not sold on Netflix's new arrival, and still want an all-guns-blazing watch for your next movie night, check out our guide to the best Netflix action movies or our overall round-up of the best movies on Netflix for plenty more streaming recommendations.