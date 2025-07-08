Netflix's newest No. 1 movie is a long-awaited action sequel starring Charlize Theron — but there's a problem

Five years on from the first film's release, Netflix's long-awaited action sequel "The Old Guard 2" has landed.

On Tudum, the streaming service bills the Charlize Theron-led action movie as "an emotional, adrenaline-pumping sequel" to the 2020 hit.

Clearly, plenty of fans were looking forward to seeing Andy and her band of immortal warriors back in action, as the movie has shot to the No. 1 spot on the streaming platform in the days since its release on July 3.

If you were hoping to stream "The Old Guard 2" on Netflix soon, though, you might want to reconsider, as the sequel has had a pretty rotten reception thus far.

Below, you can find a little more info about "The Old Guard 2," and a quick sample of what viewers have to say about the streamer's new No. 1 watch.

What is 'The Old Guard 2' about?

"The Old Guard 2" reunites us with "Andromache of Scythia," aka Andy (Charlize Theron) and her team of immortal warriors.

While Andy's grappling with her newfound mortality, the group faces a new mission that sees them crossing paths with an enigmatic new villain in the form of Discord (Uma Thurman) and resurfaces Quynh (Veronica Van), who is out for revenge after escaping her underwater prison.

Andy and Co. enlist the help of an old pal, Tuah (Henry Golding), who might hold the key to unlocking the mysteries of immortal existence and continue to fight to protect humanity.

In addition to the above names, "The Old Guard 2" also stars Matthias Schoenaerts, KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, among others.

What are people saying about 'The Old Guard 2?'

Broadly speaking... It's simply that "The Old Guard 2" has earned a pretty rough reception, making it the latest in a line of divisive Netflix original movie releases this year.

At the time of writing, "The Old Guard 2" holds a measly 25% critics' score on the review aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes, from a total of 72 reviews.

The site's consensus paints a pretty dire picture for the Netflix film, reading: "Bogged down by tedious lore and lackluster execution, "The Old Guard 2" finds this budding franchise already long in the tooth."

Reviewing for Empire, Kelechi Ehenulo called it "a convoluted, sequel-baiting mess", writing: "For something incubating this long, their committed efforts deserved better. Instead, it’s just wasted potential."

Likewise, Variety's Owen Gleiberman characterizes the sequel as "another, lesser battle," writing: "[...]the mood starts to veer closer to that of a “Fast and Furious” movie. Except that “The Old Guard 2” doesn’t have that “Fast and the Furious” energy. It’s more like “The Languid and the Bothered.”

Unfortunately, this doesn't seem to be a situation where the critics got it wrong, either: fans who've shared their opinions on Rotten Tomatoes don't exactly have great things to say about "The Old Guard 2," either.

The movie currently holds a 37% on the Popcornmeter. A quick glance at Audience reviews for "The Old Guard 2" reveals plenty of one or even half-star ratings, and there are some pretty savage takes among the 500+ user reviews logged right now.

Sure, there are some positive takes mixed in, you'll see fans describing it as a big let-down compared to the first "Old Guard" flick, and words like "atrocious," "weak," and "dull"... which aren't exactly descriptors you want to be applied to an "adrenaline-pumping sequel," are they?

With all that said, if you're yet to stream "The Old Guard 2" on Netflix, this might be a good time to find something else to watch for your next movie night.

If you need some fresh streaming inspiration, be sure to check out our guide to the best Netflix action movies and our overall round-up of the best movies on Netflix for tons more top recommendations.