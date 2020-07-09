How to watch The Old Guard: Netflix movie release date, reviews and trailer

The Old Guard (Netflix) release date, cast Release date: Friday, July 10

Cast: Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Chiwetel Ejiofor

Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood

Run-time: 2h 4min

Age rating: R

Rotten Tomatoes: 76%

If you like seeing Charlize Theron in all her kickass action glory, watch The Old Guard on Netflix starting this Friday. The Mad Max: Fury Road star headlines the action-packed thriller based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka. The Old Guard is getting good reviews, so it may be the home crowd-pleasing streaming choice this weekend.

Theron plays Andromache of Scythia, aka Andy, a warrior who leads a covert group of immortal mercenaries. Together, they've used their death-defying abilities to protect mortals for centuries.

Then, the team is recruited for an emergency mission, where their abilities are suddenly exposed, leaving them vulnerable to threats of all kinds. Andy, with the help of new recruit Nile (Kiki Layne), sets out to take down their enemies who are scheming to monetize their power by any means necessary.

The Old Guard boasts a ton of talent on and off screen. Graphic novelist Rucka wrote the screenplay himself, while directing duties are ably handled by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball, Beyond the Lights). The cast is led by Theron and Layne but also features Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli and Oscar nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch The Old Guard online.

How to watch The Old Guard movie in the US

If you're in the U.S., you can watch The Old Guard on Netflix starting at 3:01 a.m. ET Friday, July 10.

The Old Guard is just one of many original movies and TV shows offered on Netflix. The streaming service has a huge library of licensed content, but it's really earned its spot as the best streaming service with all of their buzzy, acclaimed originals like Stranger Things, The Witcher, Umbrella Academy and more.

The Old Guard trailer

The Old Guard trailer kicks off with Andy introducing herself and explaining her team to newcomer Nile. "Let's just say we're very hard to kill," Andy says, over a shot of her getting up after facing down a hailstorm of bullets. The trailer goes on to bring Nile into the fold, but also reveals there are nefarious forces looking to "weaponize" the warriors' skills for their own gain.

The Old Guard movie reviews

The Old Guard is receiving very positive reviews. Here's a sampling of what movie critics are saying:

The New York Times: "The Old Guard could just as well have been called The New Blood, since that’s what it tries to pump into the weary superhero genre, with a reasonable degree of success and quite a lot of, well, blood."

Vulture: "Watching it, I don’t miss those other movies with their shared universes and painstakingly built, vigilantly managed worlds. I watch The Old Guard and try to imagine a new world, one where other comic-book movies are this well made and breathtaking."

Rolling Stone: "For all the sound and fury on screen, it’s the personal interactions that keep you emotionally in the game."

Entertainment Weekly: "... as the plot gallops toward its climactic showdown, it's hard not to wish for more of nearly everything but bullets: more banter, more backstory, more scale and visual wit."

Time: "... don’t lump it in with the big-franchise comic-book movies: in its craftsmanship and soul, it has more in common with the 1990s films of action genius John Woo than with anything that’s been extruded through the franchise Play-Doh pumper in recent years. If an action movie can be elegant and thoughtful, this one is."