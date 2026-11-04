I finally saw the Slate Truck — 7 things that really stood out to me about this $25,000 EV

Over the past year, I’ve tested a handful of “affordable” EVs — which are, in a relative sense, priced lower than the national average of around $50,000. Depending on who you talk to, options below $40,000 look genuinely attractive, and anything under that threshold almost feels too good to be true.

Yet, that’s exactly where the Slate Truck lands with its $24,950 starting price. For an all-electric pickup, I have to admit I’m impressed by the genuine real-world capability it delivers on paper: a rear-mounted motor pushing 181 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque, a 65 kWh battery pack, 1,500 pounds of payload capacity, NACS DC fast-charging compatibility, and an estimated 205 miles of range.

While those specs might look modest next to six-figure behemoths like the Rivian R1T, Chevrolet Silverado EV, and GMC Sierra EV, you can't ignore just how accessible that price point is. But after getting up close with the Slate Truck in person, a few details caught me completely off guard. Here’s what stood out the most.

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Manual side mirrors

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Prior to seeing the Slate Truck in person, I already knew it was scaling things back with crank windows and manual seats. Even in 2026, I still come across a handful of cars with manual seats — though that’s usually reserved strictly for the passenger side, and it's rarer still to find both seats manual.

So while manual adjustment wasn’t a shock, I was taken aback to find that the side mirrors are entirely manual, too. I can live with crank windows and mechanical seat levers, but manual side mirrors? That’s a tougher pill to swallow, simply because it’s been ages since I’ve had to adjust a mirror by hand.

Not-so-boring color options

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The Slate Truck I saw featured a limited-edition wrap created in collaboration with Smarties. Yes, the candy rolls you probably remember from childhood.

Even though the "Blank Slate" base model rolls off the assembly line with a generic gray exterior, Slate sets itself apart by offering bold, fun vinyl wraps right out of the gate. It’s an ingenious way to make the truck feel uniquely yours, especially with options to match your personal style.

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I’m just curious to see how well these wraps hold up after enduring a few harsh Northeast winters.

Very little room to recline the seats

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Compact pickups are already at a disadvantage due to their smaller footprint, and in a two-seater like the Slate Truck, cabin space is especially tight. Since the seats sit flush against the barrier separating the cabin from the flatbed, there’s practically no leeway to recline them for a more relaxed driving position.

That might not be an issue if the Slate Truck is strictly kept to quick local errands, but plenty of drivers will want to take it on longer road trips. Fighting driver fatigue starts with comfortable ergonomics, so the lack of recline here makes long stretches behind the wheel tough to manage.

Decent-sized bed

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I’ve seen deeper, longer beds on full-size pickups, but the Slate Truck’s usable cargo space rivals compact pickups I’ve tested, like the Hyundai Santa Cruz.

Personally, I think the bed is the perfect size for everyday needs — more than spacious enough for weekly Costco runs, while still handling the occasional large piece of furniture without breaking a sweat.

Yes, there’s a backup camera

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For many drivers, maneuvering into a tight parking spot is an everyday source of stress. Given the Slate Truck’s aggressive cost-cutting measures, I worried that a backup camera might have been left out — but thankfully, it wasn't.

As federal regulations mandate rear-visibility systems on all new vehicles, Slate included one by mounting an integrated camera right near the tailgate latch, taking the guesswork and anxiety out of parallel parking.

Clean-looking dashboard

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Even knowing the Slate Truck favors a minimalist approach, stepping inside the cabin to find it so stripped-back is an eye-opener. It’s a refreshingly clutter-free dashboard: simple mechanical climate knobs and an integrated phone mount anchor the center dash, while slim air vents span nearly the full width of the interior.

Behind the steering wheel sits a compact digital instrument cluster displaying only essential driving telemetry. It’s an minimalist setup that cuts out distractions and keeps your focus squarely on the road.

10 year, 110,00 mile warranty

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The biggest challenge the Slate Truck faces is convincing buyers the company will actually be around for the life of the vehicle. Given its ultra-aggressive pricing, I’m genuinely surprised the EV maker is offering such a generous 10-year, 110,000-mile battery and powertrain warranty.

For a startup automaker, including this coverage at no extra charge gives budget-conscious drivers real peace of mind that a cheap entry price won’t turn into a financial money pit down the road.

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