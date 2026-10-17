This Netflix quiz is brutally hard: Can you name these hit shows from cropped screenshots?

Netflix has no shortage of hit shows, from buzzy dramas and twisty thrillers to binge-worthy comedies that take over the group chat. Chances are, you’ve watched at least a few of these streaming sensations. But would you recognize them from just a tiny slice of the screen? For this quiz, I’ve cropped screenshots from 10 of Netflix’s biggest hits and left out most of the clues.

Your mission: Figure out which show each image comes from. A distinctive outfit or a detail lurking in the background could be all you need. Some answers may jump out immediately, while others will put your TV knowledge to the test. Ready to prove you’re a Netflix expert? Let’s see how many you can name!

If you’re still in the mood for a movie challenge, there’s plenty more to test your knowledge on. Try matching 10 stars to their classic '80s movies.

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