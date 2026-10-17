This Netflix quiz is brutally hard: Can you name these hit shows from cropped screenshots?

Netflix has no shortage of hit shows, from buzzy dramas and twisty thrillers to binge-worthy comedies that take over the group chat. Chances are, you’ve watched at least a few of these streaming sensations. But would you recognize them from just a tiny slice of the screen? For this quiz, I’ve cropped screenshots from 10 of Netflix’s biggest hits and left out most of the clues.
Your mission: Figure out which show each image comes from. A distinctive outfit or a detail lurking in the background could be all you need. Some answers may jump out immediately, while others will put your TV knowledge to the test. Ready to prove you’re a Netflix expert? Let’s see how many you can name!
If you’re still in the mood for a movie challenge, there’s plenty more to test your knowledge on. Try matching 10 stars to their classic '80s movies.
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Kelly is the managing editor of streaming for Tom’s Guide, so basically, she watches TV for a living. Previously, she was a freelance entertainment writer for Yahoo, Vulture, TV Guide and other outlets. When she’s not watching TV and movies for work, she’s watching them for fun, seeing live music, writing songs, knitting and gardening.
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