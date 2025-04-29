Netflix announces Tudum 2025 lineup — ‘Wednesday' season 2, 'Stranger Things' season 5 and more

Netflix just teased over a dozen shows and movies that will get some time in the spotlight at Tudum 2025 on May 31.

For those of you who aren't familiar, Tudum is the annual live event for the streaming service where it shows off what's coming next from its biggest shows and movies.

It's basically Comic Con for Netflix fans, and it's one of the must-watch events on Netflix this May.

Netflix Tudum 2025 | Official Trailer | May 31 | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This year, the streaming giant is bringing an incredible lineup of shows and movies to the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, including "Wednesday," "Stranger Things," "Squid Game" and so much more. If you're a fan of a Netflix original, chances are, there's something for you at Tudum.

If you want to attend live, Netflix says tickets will be available starting 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on May 9.

But if you're not in the Los Angeles area, you'll be able to watch Tudum live for the first time ever. The livestream will start on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on May 31.

So, without further ado, let's dive into a few top picks from what's already been announced for Tudum 2025, as well as a look at the full list of Netflix shows and movies that will make an appearance.

Netflix Tudum 2025 top picks

'Wednesday' season 2

Wednesday: Season 2 | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix dropped the first "Wednesday" season 2 trailer just last week, but it already looks like we will get a closer look before its August release date.

The trailer shows Jenna Ortega returning as Wednesday Addams, headed back to Nevermore Academy to reunite with her best friend and roommate, Enid (Emma Myers).

"Fresh foes and woes await," according to the official synopsis, and it looks like season 2 is going to lean into its horror vibes. I expect a full-length trailer at Tudum, along with an in-person appearance by Ortega.

"Wednesday" season 2 part 1 will premiere on Netflix on August 6

'Stranger Things' and 'Squid Game' get shown off for the last time

Stranger Things 5 | Title Tease | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

At present, we know very little about "Stranger Things" season 5. We know that it's been nearly three years since the last episode of season 4 aired, and this upcoming eight-episode season will be its last.

It's expected to come later this year — fans think it could come in November — but I'm hoping we get an official release date reveal at Tudum.

Thankfully, we already have an official release date for "Squid Game" season 3, which will arrive on June 27. This will be the final season, finally revealing if Gi-hun can end the games once and for all.

I hope that we'll get a first teaser trailer for the season before Tudum, and then a full trailer at Tudum. With only about two months to go, it's time for Netflix to show off season 3.

"Squid Game" season 3 will premiere on Netflix on June 27. "Stranger Things" season 5 is expected on Netflix sometime in 2025

'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery'

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery | Title Announcement | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

I love the "Knives Out" movies. The first one is still the best, but watching "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" in theaters was a great time.

So I'm excited to see what director Rian Johnson has next for Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc in "Wake Up Dead Man," and I'm hoping to get a trailer at Tudum. With a cast that includes Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott and Cailee Spaeny, this is one of my most anticipated movies of the year.

"Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" is expected on Netflix sometime in 2025

Everything announced for Tudum 2025

Below is the full list of every title Netflix has announced will appear at Tudum 2025.

These shows and movies could appear in the form of trailers, sneak peeks, news announcements or even celebrity appearances during the live broadcast.

"Emily in Paris" season 5

"Frankenstein"

"Happy Gilmore 2"

"Love is Blind" season 9

"One Piece" season 2

"Outer Banks" season 5

"The Rip"

"Squid Game" season 3

"Stranger Things" season 5

"America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders" season 2

"The Life List"

"Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery"

"Wednesday" season 2

"WWE Raw"