New on Netflix in April 2024: 7 new movies and shows to watch

A new month means a fresh slate of TV shows and movies arriving on Netflix and we’re on hand to guide you through everything new that’s landing on the streaming service in April 2024.

April is looking a little quieter compared to last month, but there’s still a solid handful of new additions that Netflix subscribers won’t want to miss. For starters, Netflix's new adaptation of "The Talented Mr. Ripley" arrives in the form of the aptly named "Ripley. There’s also a new social experiment series called “Unlocked: A Jail Experiment”, which sees an Arkansas facility implement radical new policies that give its incarcerated prisoners more agency.

Old favorites return this month including the glossy reality TV show “The Circle” and easy-watching sitcom “The Upshaws." Movie fans won’t want to miss the second installment in director Zack Snyder’s “Rebel Moon” franchise as the second chapter arrives on April 19. Plus, don't miss the Netflix debut of my favorite show of 2023, "Boiling Point".

These are just a few of the new movies and shows set to land on Netflix in the weeks ahead. You can see the full list below, and we’ve also highlighted what will be leaving the service in April so you have a final chance to enjoy them. If you need more viewing advice check out our roundup of all the best new shows to watch this week.

New on Netflix in April 2024: Top picks

'Ripley'

A new take on Patricia Highsmith’s classic character, Tom Ripley, this Netflix series will see Andrew Scott step into the eponymous role as the suave conman. Set in the ‘60s, the show sees Ripley travel to Italy after being hired by a wealthy tycoon to convince his wantaway son to return home and take up a position within the family business. Those familiar with Ripley’s (mis)adventures will know that this leads to a complex tale of deception, fraud and even murder. The cast also includes Dakota Fanning and John Malkovich in supporting roles and the show comes from the mind of Steven Zaillian, who co-created HBO’s criminally under-watched “Night Of” mini-series that was critically acclaimed back in 2016.

Stream on Netflix from April 4.

'Unlocked: A Jail Experiment'

In the face of sky-high recidivism rates and challenging jail conditions, Arkansas sheriff Eric Higgins has a radical idea: What if he gave the prisoners in his care more freedoms instead of less? Allowing these incarnated men to come and go from their cells as they please and decide themselves how certain aspects of the prison unit are run, Higgins hopes to foster a sense of personal responsibility. But while some rise to the occasion and seek to build order, other prisoners opt instead to sow the seeds of chaos. Through candid interviews and unrestricted access, “Unlocked: A Jail Experiment” explores a unique social experiment and asks if Higgins’ unconventional methods were ultimately successful.

Stream on Netflix from April 10

'What Jennifer Did'

Netflix has become the streaming home of unmissable true crime, and “What Jennifer Did” is the latest shocking documentary that will hook Netflix subscribers. This twisting feature-length doc comes from Jenny Popplewell (who previously made 2020’s "American Murder: The Family Next Door"), and centers on Jennifer Pan, a young woman who endured a night of sheer terror when intruders broke into her parent's home, tied her up and shot her mom and dad. The local community were shocked that Jennifer endured such a horrific ordeal but as authorities investigated this seemingly random crime, it became clear that Jennifer knew more about what happened that night than she claimed.

Stream on Netflix from April 10

'The Circle' season 6

“The Circle” returns to Netflix this month so check your DMs and remember that you never quite know who you’re speaking to online. If you’ve never watched “The Circle” it’s a reality competition where contestants move into individual apartments in a large complex and must communicate with each other via a social media app. Players can be truthful and present themselves honestly, or they can create a character, and use deceptive means to gain influence. As the social experiment continues, contestants are voted off via a secret rating system. The goal is to become the top influencer and win a huge cash prize. “The Circle” is always a drama-filled blast, and will premiere with four episodes on April 17 followed by weekly drops through May 8.

Stream on NetflixNetflix from April 17

"The Upshaws" part 5

It’s time for a reunion with the chaotic Upshaw family as Netflix's comfort-watch sitcom returns for its fifth outing. Wanda Sykes, Kim Fields and Mike Epps lead a talented comedic cast in this straightforward but very charming show set in Indianapolis. Netflix is labeling this as “Part 5” but it’s essentially the second half of the show’s third season, and will contain six episodes. Don’t expect any major twists as “The Upshaws” isn’t that kind of show, but Netflix is promising a few surprises for dedicated viewers. Plus, fans will be pleased to know the sitcom has already been renewed for a fourth season so this won’t be the last we see of the Upshaws either.

Stream on Netflix from April 18

"Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver"

To be blunt, the first “Rebel Moon” movie wasn’t very good (it scored just 21% on Rotten Tomatoes ), so the general hype levels for “Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver” seem muted at best. However, director Zack Snyder has a legion of passionate fans who will no doubt be eager to watch this sci-fi epic as soon as possible, and perhaps it’ll be a rare sequel that betters its predecessor. This follow up will pick up where the first “Rebel Moon” left off and see Kora (Sofia Boutella) and her allies face an enemy they thought defeated: The villainous Admiral Atticus Noble (Ed Skrein). Expect lots of visual spectacle and plenty of hammy dialogue.

Stream on Netflix from April 19

'Boling Point’ season 1

After being served up in its native Britain last year, the U.K.’s answer to “The Bear” arrives on Netflix U.S. this month. Set in a fine dining restaurant in Manchester, England, “Boiling Point” is a stressful drama that will have you never wanting to work in the service industry. It primarily centers on the restaurant’s head chef, a determined cook named Carly (Vinette Robinson), who is working overtime to keep her staff employed and the lights switched on. Despite her best efforts, the pressures of running an eatery in tough conditions take their toll, and exhausting shifts lead to heated exchanges, costly mistakes and traumatic moments.

Stream on Netflix from April 29

Everything new on Netflix in April 2024

Synopses provided by Netflix

APRIL 1

"The Magic Prank Show with Justin Willman" (Netflix Series)

Famed magician and comedian Justin Willman uses his extraordinary skills to pull off ambitious and hilarious pranks like you've never seen before. With his team of twisted professionals, Justin executes brain-bending experiences to help everyday folks blow people's minds and settle old scores.

"American Graffiti"

"Baby Driver"

"Battleship"

"Born on the Fourth of July"

"Glass"

"Happy Gilmore"

"Hotel Transylvania"

"Hotel Transylvania 2"

"How to Be Single"

"Inside Man"

"Inside Man: Most Wanted"

"It's Kind of a Funny Story"

"The Land Before Time"

"The Little Things"

"The Matrix"

"The Matrix Reloaded"

"The Matrix Revolutions"

"Molly's Game"

"Mortal Engines"

"One Piece Film: Red"

"Role Models"

"Sex and the City: Seasons 1-6"

"Smokey and the Bandit"

"Smokey and the Bandit II"

"Split"

"Step Up: Revolution"

"Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby"

"The Theory of Everything"

"Wild Things"

"You've Got Mail"

APRIL 2

"Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed" (Netflix Comedy)

From his thoughts on aggressively scented trash bags to desk jobs in hell, comedian Demetri Martin delivers a one-of-a-kind stand-up special.

"Space Jam: A New Legacy"

APRIL 3

"Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer (DE)" (Netflix Documentary)

In 2012, a string of grisly murders sent shock waves through the Berlin party scene. The killer remained at large — until one of his targets survived.

"Files of the Unexplained" (Netflix Documentary)

Eerie encounters, bizarre disappearances, haunting events and more perplexing phenomena are explored in this chilling investigative docuseries.

"Rodeio Rock" (BR) (Netflix Film)

When a rock wannabe is forced to replace his famous sertanejo look-alike, he faces a life-changing choice — lose his own identity or follow his heart.

APRIL 4

"100 Days to Indy" Season 1

"Blackfish"

"Crooks" (DE) (Netflix Series)

A priceless coin puts rival gangs across Europe at odds, forcing a retired safecracker to team up with a two-bit gangster for one last heist.

"I Woke Up A Vampire" Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Carmie starts high school, but a charming sophomore drives a wedge in her friend group. Can Carmie balance boys, school — and an ancient prophecy?

"Ripley" (Netflix Series)

Tom Ripley, a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy and convince his vagabond son to return home. Tom's acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder. The limited series drama is based on Patricia Highsmith’s bestselling Tom Ripley novels.

"The Tearsmith" (IT) (Netflix Film)

Adopted together after a tough childhood in an orphanage, Nica and Rigel realize that unexpected but irresistible feelings pull them together.

APRIL 5

"The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem" (Netflix Documentary)

From Rickrolling to viral conspiracy theories, explore how an anonymous website evolved into a hub for real-world chaos in this documentary.

"Parasyte: The Grey" (KR) (Netflix Series)

When unidentified parasites violently take over human hosts and gain power, humanity must rise to combat the growing threat.

"Scoop" (GB) (Netflix Film)

Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization gives an insider account of how the women of Newsnight secured Prince Andrew’s infamous interview.

APRIL 8

"Spirit Rangers" Season 3 (Netflix Family)

The Spirit Rangers return to help more friends at Xus National Park, learning more about their culture — and the world around them — every day.

APRIL 9

"Neal Brennan: Crazy Good" (Netflix Comedy)

In his third Netflix original comedy special, Neal Brennan is feeling pretty great and he’s ready to let you know why. True to form, Neals brings his fresh point of view to hilarious topics ranging from crypto and millionaire mindsets, to his ever-evolving views on mental health and relationships.

APRIL 10

"Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect" (FR) (Netflix Series)

An old case is wrenched open when a reporter goes missing, leading his web sleuth daughter to a small mountain town haunted by a sect, secrecy and death.

"The Hijacking of Flight 601" (CO) (Netflix Series)

After a plane is hijacked, two flight attendants must outwit their assailants amid intense negotiations in the air and on the ground. Based on real events.

"Unlocked: A Jail Experiment" (Netflix Series)

At an Arkansas detention facility, a sheriff implements a radical social experiment to grant men who are incarcerated more agency in this reality series.

"What Jennifer Did" (GB) (Netflix Documentary)

It was a violent crime that shook a quiet Canadian town: Mysterious intruders break into the home of Vietnamese immigrants, terrorize the family, and leave a traumatized daughter as the only witness. Neighbors and friends describe the family as hospitable, generous, and hard-working – how could they be targets?

APRIL 11

"As the Crow Flies" Season 3 (TR) (Netflix Series)

As a familiar face steps in front of the camera, old alliances are broken, new relationships are formed and the cards of broadcast news are reshuffled.

"The Bricklayer"

"Heartbreak High" Season 2 (AU) (Netflix Series)

Just when Amerie thinks she can finally start the new term in peace, a fresh round of trouble — plus a strange stalker — begins to disrupt her life.

"Meekah" Season 2

"Midsummer Night" (NO) (Netflix Series)

Carina brings her family together for a traditional Swedish midsummer, but the happy occasion goes awry when long-held secrets start to come to light.

APRIL 12

"A Journey" (PH) (Netflix Film)

Refusing treatment for her cancer, a woman goes on a road trip across Tasmania to check off items on her bucket list with her husband and best friend.

"Amar Singh Chamkila" (IN) (Netflix Film)

A humble singer’s brash lyrics ignite fame and fury across Punjab as he grapples with soaring success and brutal criticism before his untimely death.

"Good Times" (Netflix Series)

In this edgy, irreverent reimagining of the TV classic, a new generation of the Evans family keeps their head above water in a Chicago housing project.

"Love, Divided" (ES) (Netflix Film)

Valentina is a young pianist starting over. Her neighbor David is an inventor who hates noise. And a paper-thin wall is about to become their matchmaker.

"Stolen" (SE) (Netflix Film)

A young woman from Sweden's Indigenous Sámi community tracks down a killer to settle a personal score in this emotional drama based on real events.

"Strange Way of Life"

"Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp" (Netflix Family)

After getting kicked out of the forest, Woody thinks he's found a forever home at Camp Woo Hoo — until an inspector threatens to shut down the camp.

APRIL 15

"The Fairly OddParents" Seasons 4-5

"Hans Zimmer: Hollywood Rebel"

APRIL 16

"Knocked Up"

"Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer" (GB) (Netflix Comedy)

Jimmy Carr refutes the idea that you can't joke about anything these days with his edgy takes on gun control, religion, cancel culture and consent.

APRIL 17

"Black Sails" Seasons 1-4

"The Circle" Season 6 (Netflix Series)

Status and strategy collide in this social experiment and competition show where online players flirt, befriend and catfish their way toward the ultimate cash prize as top influencer.

"Don't Hate the Player" (FR) (Netflix Series)

Starting out in a makeshift camp, 13 players compete for a spot in a luxury villa and a shot at 150,000 euros in a tense game of strategy and survival.

"The Grimm Variations" (JP) (Netflix Anime)

Inspired by the classic Brothers Grimm stories, this anthology features six fairy tales with a dark twist, exposing the shadowy side of human desire.

"Our Living World" (GB) (Netflix Documentary"

This stunning nature series narrated by Cate Blanchett explores the intelligence, resourcefulness and interconnectedness of life on our planet.

APRIL 18

"Bros" (IL) (Netflix Series)

After receiving some shocking news, two best friends travel from Jerusalem to Krakow for a football match, hoping to leave their troubles behind.

"The Upshaws" Part 5 (Netflix Series)

A new season of ups, downs and life changes has the Upshaws blessed — and stressed. But no matter what, it's still family first, last and always.

APRIL 19

"Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver" (Netflix Film)

The rebel warriors gear up for battle against the ruthless forces of the Motherworld as unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge — and legends are made.

APRIL 21

"Duran Duran: There's Something You Should Know"

APRIL 22

"Ahead of the Curve"

"CoComelon Lane" Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Welcome back to CoComelon Lane, where JJ, Bella, Cece, Cody and Nina are using their imaginations, trying new things and learning big lessons every day!

"Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen" (GB) (Netflix Comedy)

The irreverent Scottish comedian tackles big themes like death, decline and the disappointments of middle age in her stand-up special filmed in Bristol.

APRIL 23

"Brigands: The Quest for Gold" (IT) (Netflix Series)

In the 19th century, when the southern lands of Italy are bandit territory, Filomena escapes her wealthy but sad life to lead a risky treasure hunt.

"Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust?" (DE) (Netflix Series)

From the villa to the jungle, contestants must keep their friends close and their enemies closer. Who will win entry to paradise and 100,000 euros?

APRIL 24

"Deliver Me" (SE) (Netflix Series)

When teenagers Billy and Dogge are recruited by a local gang, the friends face a violent world they are too young to protect themselves from.

"King Richard"

"TLC Forever"

APRIL 25

"City Hunter" (JP) (Netflix Film)

An exceptional marksman and hopeless playboy, private eye Ryo Saeba reluctantly forms an alliance with his late partner's sister to investigate his death.

"Dead Boy Detectives" (Netflix Series)

Do you have a pesky ghost haunting you? Has a demon stolen your core memories? You may want to ring the Dead Boy Detectives.

APRIL 26

"The Asunta Case" (ES) (Netflix Series)

When Rosario Porto and Alfonso Basterra report their daughter Asunta as missing, the investigation soon turns against them. Inspired by true events.

"Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut" (Netflix Documentary)

Delve into the digestive system with this lighthearted and informative documentary that demystifies the role gut health plays in our overall well-being.

APRIL 29

"Boiling Point: Season 1"

"Honeymoonish" (KW) (Netflix Film)

Two newlyweds on their honeymoon discover that they are different in almost every way — but can these opposites attract?

APRIL 30

"Fiasco" (FR) (Netflix Series)

When disaster strikes the set of a first-time film director, a behind-the-scenes crew captures everything as mishaps, blackmail and sabotage ensue.

Leaving Netflix in April 2024

Leaving 4/4/24

"Day of the Dead: Bloodline"

"Imposters" Seasons 1-2

Leaving 4/7/24

"Marshall"

Leaving 4/8/24

"The Nice Guys"

Leaving 4/9/24

"Horrible Bosses 2"

Leaving 4/11/24

"Deliver Us from Evil"

Leaving 4/15/24

"Rush"

"Synchronic"

"The Zookeeper's Wife"

Leaving 4/22/24

"The Meg"

"Train to Busan"

Leaving 4/24/24

"The Hateful Eight"

"The Hateful Eight: Extended Version"

Leaving 4/25/24

"Kung Fu Panda 3"

Leaving 4/26/24

"Malignant"

Leaving 4/30/24

"13 Going on 30"

"27 Dresses"

"30 Days of Night"

"Apollo 13"

"Barney and Friends" Seasons 13-14

"Elvis"

"Erin Brockovich"

"The First Purge"

"Fried Green Tomatoes"

"How to Train Your Dragon 2"

"Joker"

"Jurassic Park"

"Jurassic Park III"

"Kindergarten Cop"

"The Lost World: Jurassic Park"

"Mamma Mia!"

"Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again"

"The Purge: Election Year"

"Silver Linings Playbook"

"Step Brothers"

"Twins"

"Whiplash"