New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (March 25-31)

The Easter Bunny is hopping in to bring some fresh eggs filled with new drops on Netflix, and then ringing in the start of April. There's still plenty of reason to curl up on the couch with a great TV show or movie while the cold weather departs and brings in the rainy season. Things are going to stay pretty heated in your home though, with the last gasp of March's new on Netflix releases.

Just in time for Easter, catch "Testament: The Story of Moses." This three-part docuseries will explore the trials and tribulations of the biblical figure, as compiled by expert interviews and acted out by Avi Azulay for a gripping account of Moses as you never knew him before.

There's also "The Beautiful Game," starring Bill Nighy as a soccer manager from England who leads up a team competing in the Homeless World Cup. The team brings on a talented striker who has to grapple with his own demons before he can help lead the team to victory.

Say goodbye to March while hanging out with one of your favorite streaming platforms. Looking for more? That's not all there is to dive into this month. To check out the rest of what's coming to the service, don't miss our complete day-by-day rundown of what's new on Netflix this week below.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'The Believers'

In this Thai series, a group of tenacious entrepreneurs are looking to catch a break after a series of failed startups. They happen upon an enticing new business opportunity that might just get them out of the hole they've been in for far too long. Their goal: renovating and rebranding the Phummaram Temple to turn it into their newest source of income. Using religion as their in, they work to pay off their debts by getting into the temple business — but it soon backfires on them.

Watch on Netflix starting March 27

'Testament: The Story of Moses'

This three-part docuseries arrives just in time for Easter Sunday as it explores the life of Moses. See Moses' life from his days of exile to his triumphant transformation into prophet and savior, all backed by expert interviews and narrated by Charles Dance. Actor Avi Azulay takes on the role of Moses himself to add important visuals to the story of the biblical figure to make for the perfect cap to March and for churchgoers on Easter or those interested in theological studies.

Get the BEST of Tom’s Guide daily right in your inbox: Sign up now! Upgrade your life with the Tom’s Guide newsletter. Subscribe now for a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and hottest deals. Elevate your everyday with our curated analysis and be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch on Netflix starting March 27

'The Beautiful Game'

Manager Mal (Bill Nighy) heads up a homeless soccer team from England. On their way from London to Rome to compete in the Homeless World Cup, they make a split-second decision to bring a young striker named Vinny (Michael Ward). But it's up to Vinny to grapple with his own deep-seated issues once he gets on the team to help bring them to victor and come to terms with the hand the world has dealt him.

Watch on Netflix starting March 29

'Is It Cake?' season 3

Actor and comedian Mikey Day hosts another round of cake-centric chaos as contestants try to make realistic confections that stump a panel of judges. Whether they're asked to make giant octopus sculptures or simple everyday objects, the panels have to figure out one important question: is it cake? This time around, there's even more on the line with better cash prizes and even crazier cakes.

Watch on Netflix starting March 29

'The Wages of Fear'

When an American oil company hires four men to drive two trucks filled with nitroglycerine across precarious roads to extinguish a fire, it seems like they're doing the impossible. But they soldier on, despite having just 24 hours to cross a desert fileld with unimaginable danger – and while the odds seem stacked against them, anything might be better than the curveballs life has thrown at them so far.

Watch on Netflix starting March 29

Everything new on Netflix: March 25-31

MARCH 25

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 9 (Netflix Family)

With a pinch on her left and a pinch on her right, Gabby shrinks down for more kitty adventures in her super-cool dollhouse. Come and play along!

MARCH 26

Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns (Netflix Comedy)

A new stand-up comedy special from Dave Attell.

MARCH 27

The Believers (TH) (Netflix Series)

When their startup goes deep into debt, three entrepreneurs run a risky scam from a Buddhist temple to pay back a massive loan before time runs out.

The Conners: Seasons 1-5

No Pressure (PL) (Netflix Film)

Rest In Peace (AR) (Netflix Film)

Jorge faces mounting financial strain and decaying health. In a twist of fate, he might be able to safeguard his family. The cost? His absence — forever.

Testament: The Story of Moses (Netflix Documentary)

This illuminating docudrama series chronicles Moses' remarkable life as a prince, prophet and more with insights from theologians and historians.

MARCH 29

The Beautiful Game (Netflix Film)

A team of English football players heads to Rome for the annual Homeless World Cup in this feel-good drama starring Bill Nighy and Micheal Ward.

Heart of the Hunter (ZA) (Netflix Film)

A retired assassin is pulled back into action when his friend uncovers a dangerous conspiracy at the heart of the South African government.

Is It Cake?: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

With more stunning cakes and more shocking fakes, the competition is bigger than ever as bakers fool celebrity judges with their delicious deceptions.

The Wages of Fear (FR) (Netflix Film)

In order to prevent a deadly explosion, an illicit crack team has 24 hours to drive two truckloads of nitroglycerine across a desert laden with danger.

MARCH 30

Vikings: Seasons 1-6

MARCH 31

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Martin: Seasons 1-5

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 3/29/24



Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Leaving 3/30/24

Jackie Brown

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3

Leaving 3/31/24

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Black Adam

Community: Seasons 1-6

Hoarders: Season 12

It's Complicated

Justice League

Little Fockers

Man Like Mobeen: Seasons 1-3

Man of Steel

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

My Best Friend's Wedding

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Bird

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Wind

Shazam!

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman 1984