7 top new shows to stream this week on Netflix, Prime Video, TV and more (March 25-31)

Take a break from March Madness by watching the top new shows premiering this week on Netflix, Prime Video and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV.

This week's TV slate features the debuts of Ewan McGregor's historical drama "A Gentleman in Moscow," the crime thriller "Parish" with Giancarlo Esposito and the action-adventure "Renegade Nell." Plus, "American Rust" returns with a second season at a new home. Here are our picks for the top new shows this week.

‘Tig Notaro: Hello Again’ (Prime Video)

I had the good fortune to see Notaro perform this set live and it was as drily humorous as the comedian’s previous work. One extended story chronicles a late night health scare that brought firefighters to Notaro’s door — and had her questioning everything. She also spins yarns about her kids’ antics, a weird meeting with Reese Witherspoon, an airport “Make Believe” lounge and exercising outside her physical therapist’s office. And without spoiling anything, I’ll say the set ends with a truly side-spitting bit where Notaro expands her performance range.

Premieres Tuesday, March 26 at 12 a.m. ET on Prime Video

‘American Rust: Broken Justice’ (Prime Video)

After getting canceled by Showtime, the crime drama was picked up by Freevee before moving to its subscription sibling Prime Video. The second season, subtitled “Broken Justice,” sees Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney returning as former chief of police Del Harris and his lover Grace Poe. In their Rust Belt town of Buell, Pennsylvania, they’re trying to rebuild their lives after the harrowing events of season 1. Now, Del has rejoined the Pittsburgh police force but struggles to balance work with his life with Grace in Buell. Then, the town is rocked by more murders creating chaos for everyone.

Premieres Thursday, March 28 at 12 a.m. ET on Prime Video

‘We Were the Lucky Ones’ (Hulu)

This gripping historical drama, adapted from Georgia Hunter's bestselling novel, is inspired by incredible true stories from the Holocaust. The sweeping epic follows a Jewish European family separated at the start of World War II. Some go into hiding; others are taken to concentration camps. The Kurcs are determined to survive, and those who do, seek to reunite with their loved ones who have scattered across the world. In the face of darkness and evil, their bonds serve as a reminder that hope can and will endure.

Premieres Thursday, March 28 at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu

‘A Gentleman in Moscow’ (Showtime)

Following “Halston” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” Ewan McGregor headlines another limited series. He stars as Count Alexander Rostov in an adaptation of the bestselling book by Amor Towles. In the aftermath of the Russian Revolution circa 1917, Rostov finds himself on the wrong side of history. Though he is spared execution like other aristocrats, he is exiled to an attic room in the opulent Hotel Metropol. Some of the most turbulent decades in Russian history pass by, as Rostov remains within the walls of the hotel. But as the years pass, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery and a greater understanding of the value of friendship, family and love.

Premieres Friday, March 29 at 3 a.m. ET on Paramount Plus With Showtime

‘Is It Cake?’ season 3 (Netflix)

The answer to the question posed in the title of Netflix’s hit competition series isn’t known until the object goes under the knife. In season 3, a new batch of talented bakers use their culinary craftsmanship (and craftiness) to try to fool a new lineup of guest judges. They include a few of host Mikey Day’s fellow “SNL” stars Jay Pharoah, Taran Killam and Chris Kattan. Plus, expect to see actresses Lana Condor and Storm Reid, “Selling Sunset’s” Emma Hernan and “The Office” alum Oscar Nuñez.

Premieres Friday, March 29 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Renegade Nell’ (Disney Plus)

When quick-witted and courageous young woman Nell Jackson (“Derry Girls” alum Louisa Harland) is framed for murder, she unexpectedly becomes the most feared female highwaywoman in 18th century England. Then, a magical spirit called Billy Blind (“Ted Lasso” alum Nick Mohammed) appears and Nell realizes her destiny is bigger than she ever imagined. As the rich and powerful pursue her, she embarks on a quest to right the many wrongs in the world.

Premieres Friday, March 29 at 3 a.m. ET on Disney Plus

‘Parish’ (AMC)

Emmy-winning “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” alum Giancarlo Esposito finally headlines his own crime drama, joined by Paula Malcolmson, Bradley Whitford and Skeet Ulrich. Gracian "Gray" Parish is a family man who owns a luxury car service in New Orleans. His quiet life is ripped apart when his son is violently murdered and his business collapses. An encounter with an old friend dredges up his troubled past and some old habits, sending Gray on a quest for vengeance against a violent criminal organization

Premieres Sunday, March 31 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC (via Sling or Fubo)