Netflix’s newest No. 1 movie is an intense psychological thriller — and you’ll never guess the ending

Netflix’s top 10 list is constantly shifting as new titles are added to the streaming service every week. In this case, the latest psychological thriller from Tyler Perry has taken the No. 1 spot after premiering on June 6.

“Straw” follows a single mother whose already fragile world begins to crumble in just one day. As pressure mounts at home, at work, and in the system meant to protect her, she finds herself pushed to a breaking point. What unfolds is a tense, emotionally charged story about what happens when someone reaches their last straw.

I’m not surprised “Straw” has taken the crown since it has all the ingredients viewers tend to eat up. As a taut thriller with crime drama elements, plot twists, and backed by a well-known filmmaker, it was almost inevitable that this new release would climb to the top of the U.S. trending list.

So, if you’ve seen “Straw” pop up on your homepage, here’s everything you need to know before adding it to your Netflix watchlist.

What is ‘Straw’ about?

Tyler Perry’s STRAW | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Straw” follows Janiyah Wiltkinson (Taraji P. Henson), a single mother in Atlanta who finds her already difficult life unraveling over the course of one harrowing day.

After being unexpectedly fired from her job, she returns home to discover an eviction notice on her apartment door. Her daughter, who suffers from a chronic illness, urgently needs medication they can no longer afford.

Desperate and out of options, Janiyah attempts to secure help through legal channels, but is met with indifference and red tape at every turn.

Driven to her limits by a world that continually turns its back on her, she faces unthinkable decisions in a place where help never comes and hope is in short supply,. Forcing everyone around her to confront how far one woman will go when pushed past her breaking point.

Should you stream ‘Straw’ on Netflix?

(Image credit: Chip Bergmann / Perry Well Films 2 / Netflix)

One thing I’ll give “Straw” credit for: it’s easily one of Perry’s strongest movies since his Netflix run started. Most of his releases seem to shoot straight to the top of the charts, but this is one of the rare ones that actually earns its spot.

First of all, the movie does not hold back on emotion, making sure every moment lands hard enough to move or frustrate you. It opens with a quiet, deliberate look at Janiyah’s life with muted colors and everyday details like unwashed dishes. As the story progresses, the pace picks up, building tension to pull you in completely.

Within just 24 hours, everything falls apart, and you soon realize that Janiyah is experiencing more than just bad luck. This includes losing her job and access to her money before child services takes her daughter away. A police officer then hits her car, threatens her, tickets her, and tows it. She’s evicted, her belongings left in the rain. And when she returns for her last paycheck, she gets caught in a deadly armed robbery.

It's pretty harrowing stuff and you immediately wish for Janiyah to have a happy ending. Of course, with most of Perry's work, happiness isn't always guaranteed.

(Image credit: Chip Bergmann / Perry Well Films 2 / Netflix)

At the heart of this thriller is Taraji P. Henson’s powerful performance and one reason why I was so hooked. She fully inhabits Janiyah’s heartbreak and struggles, delivering an emotional monologue halfway through that stands out as the movie’s most unforgettable moment.

It almost makes you wish the rest of the movie matched her intensity, because unfortunately, “Straw” becomes quite convoluted, especially when it brings in another plot point surrounding the FBI.

This thriller also sometimes leans too heavily into its emotional beats, tipping into melodrama. Scenes like Janiyah collapsing in the rain and shouting to the sky feel overdone, and the rapid buildup of intensity risks breaking the audience’s immersion. Some moments, like that rain scene, even come off as cheaply made.

Not to mention the twist ending is likely to leave viewers feeling conflicted. While it adds an unexpected layer to the story, I personally feel the movie’s impact might have been even stronger without it. But still, anyone who enjoys a good twist might find themselves pleasantly surprised (and even more heartbroken).

(Image credit: Chip Bergmann / Perry Well Films 2 / Netflix)

“Straw” isn’t Tyler Perry’s weakest work, but it struggles with familiar issues seen in much of his filmography. The story is overloaded with obvious symbolism, overly complicated plot points, and forced emotional moments that don’t quite land.

Still, if you enjoy intense psychological thrillers, it’s worth a watch, and it earns its No. 1 spot largely thanks to Henson’s exceptional performance. I’m not the only one who thinks so either.

At the time of writing (June 9), “Straw” has a solid 77% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, with viewers calling it "powerful" and “emotional,” with Henson's acting being labeled as “excellent.” Five out of eight critic reviews are also positive, proving that “Straw” is one of Perry’s strongest movies to date.

You can stream “Straw” on Netflix now. However, if you're not feeling it, see what's new on Netflix this week or check out our guide on the new movies and shows added in June 2025.