Netflix just dropped an intense trailer for a new crime drama series — and it's streaming soon

Netflix just dropped a trailer for "Rivers of Fate," a new drama directed by Quico and Fernando Meirelles — and it looks like an intense watch.

The streaming service's new Brazilian limited series revolves around a teenager who is kidnapped by a gang operating on the rivers of Pará in Brazil, and her subsequent fight for survival.

Billed by Netflix as "a riveting, immersive journey deep into the north of Brazil," the series (which is also known as "Pssica") is based on the book "Pssica" written by Edyr Augusto, a writer from Pará in northern Brazil.

Rivers of Fate | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The "Rivers of Fate" trailer sets up this harrowing journey with frantic scenes from the kidnapping and her imprisonment.

It's very fast-paced and really ramps up the drama as the search for Janalice gets underway; cue snapshots of violence, of action, and jeopardy.

If the upcoming miniseries looks like your kind of show, you can look forward to streaming "Rivers of Fate" on Netflix from Wednesday, August 20.

What else do we know about 'Rivers of Fate' on Netflix?

When the series started shooting last summer, Netflix shared a synopsis, which reads: "The plot focuses on three characters whose lives become intertwined when they meet on the Atlantic side of the Amazon —Janalice (Domithila Catete), a victim of human trafficking, Preá (Lucas Galvino), who must make peace with his fate as the leader of a local criminal organization known as the "water rats"; and Mariangel (Marleyda Soto), who is seeking to avenge the deaths of her family. All three of them must try to break the curse, or "pssica," that they believe has been cast on them."

In addition to the above names, the "Rivers of Fate" cast also includes Ademara, Bruno Goya, Claudio Jaborandy, Luca Dan, Ricardo Teodoro, Sandro Guerra, Welket Bungué, and Wesley Guimarães.

The screenplay was penned by Bráulio Mantovani, Fernando Garrido and Stephanie Degreas, and produced by Andrea Barata Ribeiro and Fernando Meirelles for O2 Filmes.

