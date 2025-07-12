Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

Summer is in full swing, and Netflix's top 10 is heating up with tons of great new movies. Looking for something new to watch over the weekend? The streaming service's top 10 list of most-watched movies is as good a place to start as any, but there are bound to be some duds that fail to live up to the hype.

That's why we regularly comb through Netflix's top 10 list to showcase the best of the bunch that deserve a spot on your watchlist. This week, that includes a claustrophobic psychological thriller, the latest entry in a fan-favorite Tyler Perry series, and one of this year's biggest surprises so far: an earworm-filled animated adventure from the creator of the "Spider-Verse" films.

Not feeling any of these recommendations? If you're still on the hunt for what to watch, be sure to check out our guide to everything new on Netflix this month. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the three must-watch movies in Netflix’s top 10.

This article is based on Netflix's top 10 movies list in the U.S. as of 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, July 12.

Best movies in the Netflix top 10

'Madea’s Destination Wedding' (2025)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Destination Wedding | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Tyler Perry's movies tend to do gangbusters on Netflix, so I'm not surprised to see his latest, "Madea's Destination Wedding," topping the charts this weekend. But it is surprising to see "A Madea Homecoming" rejoin the rankings as well, three years after its release.

Seems like Netflix subscribers can't get enough of Perry's moomoo-wearing matriarch with a mouth. The series was never my favorite, truth be told, but my mom was such a huge fan that now I watch them mostly because it makes me smile to remember how much Madea's antics always had her hootin' and hollerin'.

Written, directed, and produced by Perry himself, the film blends the franchise’s signature slapstick comedy with heartfelt family drama—this time, against the sun-soaked backdrop of the Bahamas. When Madea’s nephew Brian (also played by Perry) and his ex-wife (Taja V. Simpson) learn their daughter is set to marry a rapper she just met, the whole family jets off for a destination wedding none of them will forget. As always, chaos isn’t far behind, and everything soon spirals into a storm of family tensions fueled by Madea’s trademark brand of hilariously unfiltered wisdom.

Watch it now on Netflix

'Brick' (2025)

Brick | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix's new German-language sci-fi thriller looks like another hit for the streamer, and it feels like a claustrophobic nightmare. Tim (Matthias Schweighöfer) and Olivia (Ruby O. Fee) are on the brink of separation after a recent trauma drove a wedge into their relationship, but their plans are derailed when, overnight, a massive, unexplainable brick wall surrounds their Hamburg apartment.

Reaching out to their neighbors, they quickly learn the entire building has been sealed off from the outside world. Forced to dig downward into the lower floors, Tim and Olivia band together with a makeshift group of survivors in a desperate attempt to uncover the truth behind the wall and escape before they lose their battle for survival.

Yet as the claustrophobic pressure builds, it becomes clear that not everyone within the building can be trusted. Tensions rise, secrets surface, and the group begins to wonder whether the wall is not keeping them in, but rather keeping some unknown threat out.

Watch it now on Netflix

'Kpop Demon Hunters' (2025)

KPop Demon Hunters | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The day I stop singing the praises of "KPop Demon Hunters," check my pulse. I'll be the first to admit I didn't have high hopes going into it. I don't listen to much K-pop music, and the idea of K-pop stars by day turned demon slayers by night seemed a tad hooky (though anime as hell, which I respect). But I've loved everything from Sony Pictures Animation so far, the studio behind both the "Spider-Verse" movies and 2021's "The Mitchells vs. the Machines", so when I saw they were behind it, I gave it a shot.

And I'm so happy I did. "KPop Demon Hunters" delivers a surprisingly endearing mix of stunning animation, sharp humor, and a simple yet engaging storyline with a powerful message. It's like "Totally Spies" meets "Ghostbusters" with the earworm-filled soundtrack of a "Spider-Verse" movie. Critics also love it, given its 96% Rotten Tomatoes score.

The movie follows chart-topping superstars Rumi (voiced by Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo), who use their voices and combat prowess to protect the world from evil supernatural forces. But when a rival boy band of demons in disguise comes for the souls of their fans, the trio must face their inner demons head-on or risk losing everything they've fought so hard to achieve.

Watch it now on Netflix

Netflix top 10 movies right now

1. "Madea’s Destination Wedding" (2025)

2. "Kpop Demon Hunters" (2025)

3. "Brick" (2025)

4. "Almost Cops" (2025)

5. "Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie" (2024)

6. "Trainwreck: The Real Project X" (2025)

7. "The Old Guard 2" (2025)

8. "Grown Ups" (2010)

9. "A Madea Homecoming" (2022)

10. "Growns Ups 2" (2013)