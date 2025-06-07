Another weekend is here, which means the question of what to watch is fresh on our minds. The Netflix top 10 list of most-watched movies is as good a tool as any for cutting through the noise quickly, but figuring out which ones are actually worth the hype is a tall order.

That's why we track the Netflix top 10 each week to highlight the best of the best. This week, that includes a gripping emotional thriller from Tyler Perry, a heartwarming animated adventure from the mind behind "Lilo & Stitch," and a disturbing horror movie.

None of these picks strike your fancy? We've got you covered: For even more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out our guide to everything new on Netflix this month. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the three must-watch movies in Netflix’s top 10.

This article is based on Netflix's top 10 movies list in the U.S. as of 10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, June 7.

Best movies in the Netflix top 10

'Straw' (2025)

Tyler Perry is no stranger to emotionally charged storytelling, and his latest film, Straw, is no exception. Taraji P. Henson stars as Janiyah, a single mother barely holding it together. Her already disastrous day takes a terrifying turn when she heads to the bank to pick up her final paycheck, only to walk into the middle of an armed robbery.

Though she makes it out alive, Janiyah’s struggle is far from over. When the bank refuses to cash her check, leaving her unable to buy medication for her daughter, it becomes the final straw. With nothing left to lose, she takes a desperate stand, holding the bank and its occupants hostage.

Among those trapped is a teller (Sherri Shepherd) who begins to see past the fear and empathize with Janiyah’s desperation. Meanwhile, Detective Raymond (Teyana Taylor) leads negotiations, convinced that Janiyah isn’t a threat, but rather a mother pushed past her limit. As the standoff escalates and the stakes grow higher, one question looms: How far can one woman be pushed before everything breaks?

'The Wild Robot' (2024)

While The Wild Robot didn’t take home this year's Oscar for Best Animated Feature (losing out to "Flow"), it absolutely earned a place in the spotlight. This DreamWorks treasure had me full-on ugly crying in the theater, thanks in large part to Lupita Nyong’o’s deeply moving performance as Roz, a robot navigating the joys and heartbreaks of parenthood. Visually, it’s a knockout too, with animation that easily rivals the "Spider-Verse" films in both style and ambition.

Based on Peter Brown’s beloved children’s novel, "The Wild Robot" follows Roz, a robot who awakens on a remote island, unsure of how she got there. To survive, she quietly studies the island’s animal inhabitants, forming an unlikely bond with a clever fox (Pedro Pascal) and becoming the reluctant adoptive mother to an orphaned gosling (Kit Connor). The result is a poignant, beautifully told adventure that’s as emotionally resonant as it is visually dazzling.

'Barbarian' (2022)

If you're in the mood for a horror flick, "Barbarian" is one of the most disturbing I've seen in years. "Black Mirror" actress Georgina Campbell proves her scream queen chops as Tess Marshall, a young woman who heads to Detroit for a job interview, only to arrive at her Airbnb and discover it’s been double-booked. The neighborhood is an even bigger red flag, full of buildings falling to pieces and practically deserted.

Despite her instincts screaming otherwise, Tess reluctantly agrees to stay the night with her unplanned housemate, Keith (Bill Skarsgård). Naturally, things spiral from there. The two uncover a hidden basement passageway that leads to a nightmarish labyrinth of tunnels. But the real horror reveals itself in the form of a grotesque, feral woman who dwells in the darkness, transforming their overnight stay into a harrowing fight for survival.

Netflix top 10 movies right now

1. "Straw" (2025)

2. "Now You See Me" (2013)

3. "Bee Movie" (2007)

4. "Wrath of the Titans" (2012)

5. "K.O." (2025)

6. "Now You See Me 2" 92016)

7. "The Wild Robot" (2024)

8. "The Town" (2010)

9. "Barbarian" (2022)

10. "Despicable Me 4" (2024)