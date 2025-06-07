5 new to Netflix movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix has added plenty of worthwhile movies in June 2025. Considering the streaming service has just gotten the Hitchcock collection, it’s one of the strongest months for new to Netflix movies in quite a while.

It’s a particularly strong set of new additions for lovers of compelling thrillers, as the streaming service has added everything from the horrifically twisty “Barbarian” to the adrenaline-infused “The Town.” If you’re a big genre fan, you’ve got plenty to watch.

Below, I’m picking out a handful of the best new to Netflix movies added to the big red streaming platform this month, and every single pick on this list has scored at least 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes as well.

‘Barbarian’ (2022)

BARBARIAN | Official Trailer | In Theaters September 9 - YouTube Watch On

Zach Cregger’s “Weapons” is shaping up to be one of the summer’s most exciting movies, so it’s rather timely that Netflix has added the American filmmaker’s directorial debut to its library this month.

“Barbarian” is a twisting, dark thriller with a real playful streak. It’s not afraid to subvert your expectations in some shocking ways, and features a note-perfect performance from Justin Long as one of the most (intentionally) loathsome characters in modern cinema. It’s a fantastic horror-thriller that builds to a brilliantly bizarre climax.

The movie opens with a young woman settling into her Detroit Airbnb, but is soon disturbed by a stranger claiming to have also booked the rental for the evening. It’s an uncomfortable situation to be in, and the fear factor of a stranger calling in the middle of the night is immediately ramped up.

From there, “Barbarian” only descends further into a chilling nightmare, but I’m not going to say anything else, as the surprises are the best part.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Watch on Netflix now

‘Rear Window’ (1954)

Rear Window Official Trailer #1 - James Stewart, Grace Kelly Movie (1954) HD - YouTube Watch On

Netflix has added a glut of Alfred Hitchcock movies this month, so many in fact that this whole list could have been comprised of just his movies, but I’m showing some restraint and limiting myself to just two picks (which was very hard to do).

Naturally, “Rear Window” is one I just had to include, as it stands as one of the most influential mystery thrillers ever made. It lays down a foundation that countless movies have since built upon and taken cues from.

Starring James Stewart and Grace Kelly, it sees a photojournalist confined to his apartment with a broken leg in the midst of a sweltering heatwave. With nothing to do but people-watch out of his large window, he soon becomes convinced his neighbor is a murderer.

Smartly playing with the protagonist’s limited perspective and exploring the fact that you never can tell what is going on behind closed curtains, “Rear Window” is a cinematic masterwork.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Watch on Netflix now

‘Us’ (2019)

Us - Official Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

Jordan Peele’s follow-up to the acclaimed “Get Out” doesn’t quite hit the same high watermark, but that’s certainly no slight against what is ultimately a phenomenal psychological horror in its own right.

If you can excuse the numerous plot holes opened up in the movie’s third act, you’re in for a wild ride. With a stunning dual performance by Lupita Nyong’o at its core, “Us” is a chilling watch that holds up a mirror to our own world.

Playing out like a particularly gripping episode of “The Twilight Zone,” this 2019 movie sees a young family travel to the beachside town where matriarchy Adelaide (Nyong’o) grew up, but once in this picturesque setting, the family are forced into an intense fight for survival when a group of sinsister doppelgängers begin terrorizing them.

Also featuring Winston Duke and Elisabeth Moss, “Us” is frighteningly scary, but with plenty of appeal beyond its numerous nerve-shredding moments. Just don’t think too hard about its dramatic final revelation.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Watch on Netflix now

‘The Town’ (2010)

The Town Official Trailer #1 - (2010) HD - YouTube Watch On

Ben Affleck directs and stars in “The Town,” a gripping crime thriller based on Chuck Hogan’s 2004 novel “Prince of Thieves" and also starring Jeremy Renner, Rebecca Hall, Jon Hamm and Blake Lively.

While some of Affleck’s directorial work has been rather lackluster, looking at you “Live by Night,” this one is quite special as Affleck weaves a story of bank robbers attempting to pull off a major score with a surprisingly touching romance. It’s a balancing act that Affleck nails, giving “The Town” an extra wrinkle.

Doug MacRay (Affleck) is the leader of a slick bank-robbing outfit, and intentionally lives his life with no attachments. However, when he begins to fall in love with a bank employee who was previously taken hostage during a job, his priorities shift, and he finds himself attempting to break free from his criminal life, but, unfortunately, that proves to be rather tricky.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Watch on Netflix now

‘Frenzy’ (1972)

Frenzy Official Trailer #1 - Bernard Cribbins Movie (1972) HD - YouTube Watch On

One of Hitchcock’s more overlooked movies, “Frenzy,” marked a homecoming for the British director as it was the last movie he ever made in England (Hitchcock had previously moved to Hollywood in the 1930s).

"Frenzy" has all the hallmarks of a Hitchcock thriller with a twist-fueled narrative and some larger-than-life performances, including from star Jon Finch.

Set in London, it sees the capital city gripped by fear as the streets are stalked by a serial killer whose calling card is murdering with an everyday necktie. Richard Blaney (Finch) is a former RAF officer who is accused of murdering his ex-wife (Barbara Leigh-Hunt) and is believed to be the killer on the loose.

Forced to go on the run, he finds himself desperately trying to clear his name with some help from his best friend Bob Rusk (Barry Foster), who might just be hiding some dark secrets of his own.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Watch on Netflix now