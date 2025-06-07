5 best new movies to stream this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Peacock, and more (June 7-8)

The weekend is here, and the best streaming services are flooded with plenty of great new movies to beat the heat with. Which can make narrowing down what to watch a headache in and of itself.

At the top of our weekend watchlist is “Sinners,” one of the biggest hits of the year so far, arriving on premium video-on-demand streaming. Over on Netflix, you'll find Tyler Perry's newest high-stakes drama, "Straw," about a struggling single mother pushed past her breaking point. For even more thrills, Prime Video just got the Ben Affleck-led sequel "The Accountant 2."

Meanwhile, if you're looking for other flavors of horror, Peacock has the razor-sharp satire "The Blackening," while Steven Soderbergh's "Presence," a cerebral twist on the haunted house genre, just landed on Hulu.

So let's dive into all the best new movies to watch this weekend that just landed on streaming. For even more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out our round-up of all the top new TV shows you’ll want to binge-watch.

‘Sinners’ (PVOD)

The box office success and pop culture phenomenon "Sinners" is now streaming. So if you missed Ryan Coogler's hit horror movie in theaters, now's your chance to catch it at home.

"Sinners" stars Michael B. Jordan in a double role as enterprising twins Smoke and Stack, who leave their troubled lives in Chicago behind to start a juke joint in their small hometown in Mississippi. Rather than a welcoming committee, they discover a supernatural evil has taken root in their community, and it's leaching off the talents and energy of Black folks.

This horror-thriller is a gripping, stylish ride packed with standout performances and an unforgettable musical score, making it an absolute must-watch for horror fans.

Buy or rent now on Amazon

‘Straw’ (Netflix)

Tyler Perry's no stranger to heartwrenching dramas, and his latest, "Straw," follows a struggling single mother pushed to her absolute breaking point. Taraji P. Henson stars as Janiyah, whose day from hell just keeps going downhill. Just when it seems things can't get worse, she returns to her workplace to collect her final paycheck, only to walk into a deadly armed robbery.

She survives, but when the bank refuses to cash her check to pay for her daughter's medicine, it proves to be her breaking point. With nothing left to lose, Janiyah takes a desperate stand, holding the bank and its occupants hostage.

A bank teller (Sherri Shepherd) caught in the chaos begins to empathize with Janiyah’s pain. Meanwhile, outside, Detective Raymond (Teyana Taylor) leads the negotiation, determined to bring the situation to a peaceful end and convinced that Janiyah isn’t a criminal, but a mother stretched impossibly thin. But with tension rising and the odds stacked against her, it’s hard to believe this day won’t take an even darker turn.

Watch it now on Netflix

'The Accountant 2' (Prime Video)

Ben Affleck returns as the money laundering Christian Wolff in the action thriller sequel "The Accountant 2," which just landed on Prime Video after racking up a respectable $100 million at the box office. Though its theatrical run hasn't been quite as stellar as 2016's "The Accountant," it's bound to be a hit on the streamer now that subscribers can check out all the heart-pounding thrills for no extra fee.

After an old acquaintance is murdered, Wolff — a CPA who leads a double life cooking books for criminal organizations — must team up with his estranged mercenary brother Brax (Jon Bernthal) to uncover a deadly conspiracy. Their only lead is a cryptic message left behind: "Find the accountant."

As the brothers work with U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) to crack the case, they find themselves in the crosshairs of a ruthless network of killers hellbent on making sure certain secrets stay buried.

Watch it now on Prime Video

‘Presence’ (Hulu)

2025 has been a great year for horror films, but director Steven Soderbergh's "Presence" has proven to be one of the most divisive. It flips the traditional haunted house story on its head, shot from the perspective of the ghostly entity making things go bump in the night. The creative framing makes for a slower pace that focuses more on building tension and family drama than scares, but it's surprisingly impactful.

"Presence" follows the Payne family — mom Rebekah (Lucy Liu), dad Chris (Chris Sullivan), and their teenage son (Eddy Maday) and daughter (Callina Liang) — who move into their dream house in the suburbs. While they appear to be the perfect nuclear family on paper, it's not long before cracks start becoming clear. When nightmarish events start unfolding, the parents must protect their children from forces beyond their understanding.

Watch it now on Hulu

'The Blackening' (Peacock)

If you like your horror with a healthy dose of humor, "The Blackening" is the perfect pick. This clever slasher-comedy follows a group of Black friends who head to a remote cabin to celebrate Juneteenth. While exploring the cabin's game room, they stumble upon a board game called "The Blackening," which features a racist caricature mascot on the cover and pieces that correlate to each member of the group.

To their horror, they find themselves locked in while a "Saw"-esque broadcast explains that they must compete in "The Blackening," a trivia-based game on Black culture, if they want to survive. To make it through the night, they’ll have to rely on their wits along with their deep knowledge of horror movie clichés.

"The Blackening" is hilariously self-aware, poking fun at classic genre tropes while still delivering suspense and surprises. It feels like a cross between "Scary Movie" and "Get Out," offering up as many laughs as it does scares.

Watch it now on Peacock