Netflix is losing 41 movies this month — here’s the 5 you need to stream now

The Netflix movie library is constantly rotating. While the streaming service adds plenty of new flicks each month, it also removes some old favorites to make room.

On June 30, 2025, Netflix will remove more than 40 movies from its platform. These cover pretty much all genres, from family-friendly adventures like “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water” to jump-scare-landed horror like “The Nun.” The platform is also removing the complete “Twilight” saga, so if you want to relive your angst-ridden teen years, you’ve got only a few days left.

While some of the soon-to-be-removed movies probably won’t be missed by many subscribers, there’s a healthy handful that I’m sad to see go. But don't worry — you've still got a little time to watch because the month isn't over yet.

These are the five Netflix movies you should stream right now before they head to the great streaming service in the sky.

‘Crazy, Stupid, Love.’ (2011)

“Crazy, Stupid, Love.” is unquestionably one of the most beloved rom-coms of the 21st century.

It’s not hard to see why, either. Any movie that brings together Steve Carell, Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling and Julianne Moore, flaked by John Carroll Lynch, Marisa Tomei and Kevin Bacon, is going to be a hotbed of lovable charm and charisma. Plus, that third-act scene (you know the one) seems to go viral literally every single week, for good reason.

This easy-watching comedy opens with Cal Weaver (Carell) discovering his wife (Moore) is having an affair. Thrust back into single life and very out of practice when it comes to dating, a younger hotshot womanizer (Gosling) takes Cal under his wing. But his bar-hopping commitaphobe starts to change his ways when he begins to fall for one of his hook-ups named Hannah (Stone).

Genuinely funny, surprisingly romantic and effortlessly warm, it’s an almost perfect rom-com.

Watch on Netflix until June 30, 2025

‘Dune: Part Two’ (2024)

One of 2024’s very best movies is making its exit from Netflix this month. “Dune Part Two” is another sci-fi masterpiece from Denis Villeneuve, and it gives even “The Lord of the Rings” a run for its money when it comes to epic scale. This sprawling blockbuster combines intergalactic politicking with deeply compelling characters and a hair-raising sense of spectacle.

I thought Villeneuve’s first “Dune” movie was a remarkable achievement, but “Part Two” raises the bar even further. And I’ve not even touched upon the ludicrously stacked cast, incorporating more than a dozen recognizable A-list names from Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya to Rebecca Ferguson and Javier Bardem.

In the wake of the fall of House Atreides (as depicted in 2021’s “Dune”), Paul (Chalamet) has united with the Fremen clan, as he seeks to liberate the desert planet of Arrakis from the treacherous forces that betrayed his family.

Struggling with his supposed destiny to become a great leader who will determine the fate of the universe, he also begins to fall in love with a Fremen rebel, Chani (Zendaya). Gripping from the drop, “Dune: Part Two” is incredible.

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ (1997)

With the franchise reboot on the horizon (it’s set to arrive in theatres this summer), now is a great time to rewatch, or get familiar with, the ‘90s original.

“I Know What You Did Last Summer” is an archetypal slasher, the type of horror movie that “Scream” was lampooning just a year prior, and was thoroughly mocked in the first “Scary Movie.” Yet while it sticks to all the genre conventions, “I Know What You Did Last Summer” remains an enjoyably silly popcorn-muncher, and there’s enough bloody fun to keep you hooked throughout.

The movie centers on a group of friends who accidentally hit a pedestrian following a beach trip to celebrate July 4. They swear a pact to hide the body and never speak of the incident again. However, a year later, one of the group, Julie (Jennifer Love Hewitt), receives a letter telling her that somebody knows what they did, and the mystery sender wants revenge. Also starring Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr., it’s a pretty cheesy, yet enjoyable watch.

‘Ocean’s Eleven’ (2001)

Netflix is removing the entire original “Ocean’s” trilogy this month, so now is the perfect time for a movie marathon full of gripping heists and larger-than-life characters.

Directed by Steven Soderbergh (whose new movie “Black Bag” is one of the year’s best to date), and a remake of the 1960s Rat Pack crowd-pleaser of the same name, it stars a legendary crew of 2000s top-tier talent including George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Jula Roberts and Casey Affleck.

Clooney plays the leader of the group, Danny Ocean, a career criminal who uses his charms to rob those he believes deserve their comeuppance. Alongside partner in crime Rusty (Pitt), he brings together a sophisticated group of thieves to pull off a seriously audacious heist.

The plan is to rob three of Las Vegas’ biggest casinos in one swoop, and the stakes are extra personal because the owner of these gambling establishments happens to be dating Danny’s ex-wife, Tess (Roberts).

‘The Equalizer 3’ (2023)

“The Equalizer 3” has enjoyed a fruitful run on Netflix, holding the No. 1 spot for several weeks when it first arrived on the streaming service in early 2024.

Since then, it’s always been in and around the top 10, but all good things must come to an end, and Netflix will soon lose one of Denzel Washington’s best action efforts to date. For anybody who (foolishly) doubts it, “The Equalizer 3” again confirms Washington’s status as the coolest man in Hollywood.

The second sequel to the 2014 original sees Washington return as Robert McCall, a former Marine and government assassin who now protects the vulnerable in society who are unable to defend themselves.

Having moved to southern Italy to escape his past actions, McCall’s sun-soaked retirement is short-lived when he’s forced back into the field to save his new friends from a local mafia boss, who might be McCall’s most ruthless foe yet.

