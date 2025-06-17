Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Struggling to choose your next Netflix watch? The streaming service's top 10 list could be a good place to start.

Of course, you can't always guarantee the trending chart will be full of great stuff, which is precisely why I highlight three worthy watches from the Netflix top 10 list each and every week. That way, you always have a few Netflix recommendations ready to go

Netflix has been bringing us plenty of great watches in recent months, so I've swapped out some older picks that are still in the running (though I still definitely recommend streaming "Sirens" and "Dept. Q") to keep my picks relatively fresh.

Right now, my top three watches are a popular Netflix comedy-drama, an explosive action-comedy, and a gripping murder mystery series from Australia.

If none of those picks sounds like your kind of watch, check out our round-up of the new shows and movies you can stream on Netflix this week. Otherwise, you can find my recommendations (and the full Netflix top 10 list) below.

This article is based on what was in the Netflix U.S. top 10 as of 5 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Best shows in the Netflix top 10 right now

'FUBAR'

FUBAR: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Arnie did promise he'd be back, didn't he? Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger's action-comedy "FUBAR" has returned for a second helping of hijinks, delaying Luke Brunner's retirement once more.

Following his previous mission — saving another CIA operative who turned out to be his daughter, Emma (Monica Barbaro) — Luke's back in action and face to face with a fearsome new foe.

This time around, he's tangoing with an old flame, former East German spy Greta Nelso (Carrie-Anne Moss). Nelso has her sights set on destroying the world... if she doesn't destroy Luke's life first.

Watch "FUBAR" on Netflix now

'Ginny & Georgia'

Ginny & Georgia: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

It should come as no surprise that "Ginny & Georgia" is sitting at the No. 1 spot. Fans sent the series back into the top 10 list in the run-up to the show's return, and the show's been sitting pretty at the top of the list since.

Season 2 concluded with Georgia's big day being ruined when police interrupted the wedding to arrest her for the murder of Tom Fuller, pitting the duo against the rest of the world in a new way.

While the rest of the Miller clan gears up for Georgia's trial, Ginny's left to consider where she stands; is "Ginny and Georgia vs. the world" what she really wants to sign up for properly?

Watch "Ginny & Georgia" on Netflix now

'The Survivors'

The Survivors | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix is constantly sending fresh mystery thrillers our way, and the streamer's latest murder mystery series, "The Survivors" is up there as a binge-worthy watch.

This six-part Australian mystery turns Jane Harper's novel of the same name into a gripping, twisty whodunnit revolving around Kieran Elliott (Charlie Vickers) and Mia Chang (Yerin Ha).

Fifteen years ago, Kieran's life was changed forever when two people drowned and a young girl disappeared in his hometown of Evelyn Bay. As he returns to town with his young family, the guilt still hanging over him, Evelyn Bay is soon rocked by tragedy once again.

A young woman's body is found on the beach, and the investigation that follows threatens to reveal long-kept secrets, unmask a killer in the local community, and unearth the truth of those old mysteries.

Watch "The Survivors" on Netflix now

Full Netflix top 10 right now

"Ginny & Georgia" "Tires" "Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Feet" "Sirens" "Blindspot" "FUBAR" "The Survivors" "Animal Kingdom" "Dept. Q" "American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden"