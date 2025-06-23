Netflix’s newest No. 1 movie is an animated action-comedy with a wild premise — and it's 94% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix subscribers are hooked on the streaming service's latest original release, and it's got a pretty wild premise.

The movie in question is "KPop Demon Hunters," a new animated action-comedy musical from Sony Pictures Animation.

Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, the movie revolves around an all-female K-Pop trio who dominate the music scene while secretly protecting humanity from evil demons.

It's certainly a left-field pitch compared to the average Netflix movie, and I'll admit to initially writing it off, but make no mistake: "KPop Demon Hunters" is an absolute blast.

I'm not the only fan either: within days of its Netflix release on June 20, viewers have sent "KPop Demon Hunters" straight to the top of the streamer's top 10 movies list in the US.

It also comes highly recommended, too; at the time of writing. It's sitting at a 94% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes.

If that's piqued your interest, and now you're considering whether to stream "KPop Demon Hunters" on Netflix, here's a little bit more info about the new Netflix movie, and a quick round-up of what people have said about it already.

What is 'KPop Demon Hunters' about?

KPop Demon Hunters | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The clue's in the title here. Netflix's "KPop Demon Hunters" revolves around a KPop band called "Huntrix."

Huntrix is comprised of three superstars — Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo) — and the band already has legions of adoring fans.

The duo deals with the demands of being popstars while secretly also being the latest generation of demon hunters, ready to use their voices and combat prowess to fight back against the ever-present threat from those evil supernatural forces.

Tasked with creating the barrier that holds the demons back, the girls face a new threat in the form of "The Saja Boys," an irresistible rival boyband of demons in disguise.

The "KPop Demon Hunters" voice cast also features Ahn Hyo-seop, Yunjin Kim, Joel Kim Booster, Liza Koshy, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and Byung Hun Lee.

Should you stream 'KPop Demon Hunters' on Netflix?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Whether you're a die-hard KPop stan or not, "KPop Demon Hunters" comes highly recommended. Over on the review aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes, it's sitting at a 94% critics score and an equally impressive 93% score on the Popcornmeter, indicating, essentially, that viewers like what they've seen.

Need specific opinions? Well, IGN's Toussaint Egan called the movie "a stunning animated action musical to tide you over until "Beyond the Spider-Verse"," adding: "It isn’t just a worthy, frequently hilarious follow-up to SPA’s Oscar-nominated masterpiece. It’s a relentless celebration of both the music that inspired it and the medium of animation itself."

Similarly, Collider's Jeff Ewing labelled "KPop Demon Hunters" an "unmissable" watch and "a charming fantasy-action with catchy tunes, leaning into its absurdity for a fine animated tale."

(Image credit: Netflix)

Like I mentioned above, I initially put "KPop Demon Hunters" firmly in the "not for me" category. However, having seen it shoot straight to the top of the Netflix charts, I relented and checked it out... and was so glad I did.

When I clocked it was a Sony Pictures Animation project, I knew I was in for a good time, after both the "Spider-Verse" flicks and 2021's "The Mitchells vs the Machines," and this is another success for the studio.

"KPop Demon Hunters" is unironically a killer combo of dynamic, fluid animation with plenty of personality, a great sense of humor, a simple but engaging story, solid action, and some seriously catchy tunes. Take it from me: this is absolutely worth a watch.

Not sold on Netflix's new release and still in need of more streaming recommendations? We can help. Check out our guide to the best family movies on Netflix or our overall roundup of the best Netflix movies for tons more suggestions perfect for your next movie night.