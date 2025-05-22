‘Sirens’ is a delightful, star-studded dark comedy that’s streaming now — and I’m convinced it’s going to be Netflix’s next big hit

Netflix has just dropped "Sirens," and it just might be my favorite new Netflix series of the year so far.

Billed by the streamer as an “incisive, sexy and darkly funny exploration of women, power, and class” and teased with an intriguing trailer, “Sirens” had been on my radar for some time now.

Having had the chance to read through all five episodes ahead of release, I’m pleased to report that Molly Smith Metzler’s new Netflix project lives up to the hype and makes for very, very fun viewing indeed.

'Sirens' is campy black comedy gold

“Sirens” is a real treat of a mystery/comedy. Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy and Milly Alcock are our main players and they’re all in fine form. Moore’s having fun as sinister socialite and falcon aficionado, Mrs Michaela Kell; Alcock serves as her adoring assistant, Simone; and Meghann Fahy is on hand as our infiltrator (and Simone’s older sister), Devon DeWitt.

Sirens | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Having grown increasingly concerned about (and unable to get hold of) her younger sister, Devon decides to track her down to her lavish workplace … and is greeted with a bizarre, decidedly cult-y vibe of weaponised politeness upon arrival.

4 Sconset Point is a bright, manicured New England estate, staffed with put-upon workers who work under bizarre rules and exist at the whims of Michaela and her right-hand woman.

Devon simply cannot comprehend how Simone’s been sucked into this strange society, and decides its up to her to rescue her supposedly brainwashed sister.

(Image credit: Macall Polay/Netflix)

Simone, of course, couldn’t be less thrilled to see her sister, especially as she threatens to ruin the plans for Michaela’s lavish Labor Day plans. She spends the opening stretches smiling through the awkward clash of the family past she’s kept relatively quiet about and the social set she’s fallen in with, all while Devon continues to clash with the vibe, to hilarious effect.

The beautiful setting is at once inviting and claustrophobic, the cast’s doing great work, and the looks are impeccable, but for me, the show’s biggest achievement is in its deft tonal work.

This is a black comedy, first and foremost, and the sparky dialogue packs in plenty of laughs and has its fair share of ridiculous or uncomfortable scenes, but also doesn’t stray from the raw emotions at the heart of the show’s web of complex characters and their fraught relationships.

(Image credit: Netflix)

To dig into specifics would mean I’d veer into spoiler territory, and I wouldn’t want to rob you of getting to see where this story goes and what secrets are bubbling up just below the surface.

However, go in knowing this is no slight satire; there is substance here, and it’s a testament not only to the strong writing but to the ensemble cast that the most intense scenes work just as well as the sillier stuff about NDAs, secret relationships, and social faux pas.

Verdict: 'Sirens' is a sparky, satirical show that I think will be Netflix's next big hit

“Sirens” is a treat, one that feels primed to be a big Netflix success.

It is pleasingly plotted, occasionally emotional, and sufficiently thrilling in a way that will keep you glued to your screen.

Whether you’re here for sisterhood or high society snobbery, comedy or mystery, “Sirens” delivers plenty of fun.

And, at just five episodes long (and laced with just enough big reveals), it’s practically begging to be binged. Do the right thing, and add it to your weekend watchlist.

“Sirens” is now streaming on Netflix.