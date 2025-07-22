Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Netflix is always releasing new shows and movies, and while that's an obvious plus for the streaming service, it can make choosing your next watch quite the task.

The Netflix top 10 list can be an easy way to cut through the noise, but you can't always guarantee that what's trending will be worth a watch. That's precisely why I keep a close eye on what's currently in Netflix's charts and regularly highlight the top three shows in the mix.

Right now, the streamer's charts are stuffed with solid choices, but seeing as "The Waterfront" has had its time in the sun, I've included some fresher choices. My top three picks are a newly-launched mystery thriller, the final season of a hit Netflix show, and a Canadian romantic drama perfect for "Virgin River" fans.

This article is based on what was in the Netflix U.S. Top 10 on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

Best shows in the Netflix top 10 right now

'Squid Game'

Squid Game: Season 3 | Final Games Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

It's nearly been a month since "Squid Game" season 3 debuted on Netflix, and yet the hit K-drama is still sitting high up in the streamer's charts: clearly fans are still getting caught up on the final series!

If you've not yet checked it out, the final chapter reunites us wit Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) as he continues to try and put an end to the brutal competition once and for all.

Picking up after that cliffhanger ending, this final six-episode season sees Gi-hun and the remaining surviving competitors facing even graver consequences and more deadly challenges.

Watch "Squid Game" on Netflix now

'Sullivan's Crossing'

Sullivan's Crossing | Official Trailer 🔥 Fall 2023🔥Chad Michael Murray CW - YouTube Watch On

"Sullivan's Crossing" continues to be a winning addition to Netflix's library. When the first two seasons arrived on the service in early July, this cozy romance/drama shot to the top spot, and it's proven a popular addition ever since.

If you've not seen it before, "Sullivan's Crossing" is a Canadian romance based on the books of the same name from "Virgin River" author Robyn Carr. It originally premiered on CTV back in 2023, and previously aired on The CW (the network that recently renewed it for a fourth season).

It follows neurosurgeon Maggie (Morgan Kohan). When her career is upended, she retreats to her titular hometown, an idyllic seaside town in eastern Canada. There, she starts to reconnect with her father, Sully (Scott Patterson), her old bestie Sydney (Lindura), her family friends, the Cranebears (Tom Jackson, Andrea Menard), and strikes up a connection with handsome local guy, Cal (Chad Michael Murray).

Watch "Sullivan's Crossing" on Netflix now

'Untamed'

UNTAMED | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix's latest must-watch original is "Untamed," a newly-released mystery-thriller series from Mark L. Smith ("American Primeval") and Elle Smith ("The Marsh King's Daughter") which plays out within the beautiful, vast expanse of Yosemite National Park.

There, we meet Investigative Services Branch Agent Kyle Turner (Eric Bana), the officer who is on the hunt for a killer... though that very same investigation sends him on a collision course with the dark secrets within the park and his own past.

It's a compelling, character-driven mystery, and one that many of us at TG are currently enjoying; my fellow writer Alix Blackburn also recommends "Untamed" as a suspenseful thriller, one that packs in some "seriously impressive visuals," and one with a solid lead performance that holds everything together. In other words, it's worth checking out.

Watch "Untamed" on Netflix now

Full Netflix Top 10 list

"Untamed" "Amy Bradley is Missing" "Sullivan's Crossing" "Squid Game" "The Waterfront" "Quarterback" "Building the Band" "The Sandman" "Dan Da Dan" "7 Bears"

Not seeing anything you like? Need some help finding your next must-watch show? Check out our guide to the best Netflix shows for tons more top suggestions.

