'Ginny & Georgia' season 4: Everything we know so far

Good news for fans of "Ginny & Georgia": We won't have to wait too long after that shocking season 3 finale to see how things shake out for Georgia (Brianne Howey), Ginny Miller (Antonia Gentry) and the rest of Wellsbury, MA, in season 4.

Yes, more episodes of Netflix's popular mother-daughter dramedy are already in the works and, knowing this bunch, there will be plenty of twists and turns in our TV future — especially after the finale dropped some some life-changing (or life-starting) news for one half of the titular duo.

In case you missed it, "Ginny & Georgia" debuted in February 2021 and quickly became one of the best Netflix shows, with a combined 967.2 million hours viewed between the first and second seasons. It charmed fans with its "Gilmore Girls"-esque central relationship between young single mom Georgia and teen daughter Ginny, as well as its small-town quaintness, all mixed with the pulpy thrillers of a good page-turning mystery.

So, with things already in motion for a fourth chapter of the Millers' story, here's everything we know about "Ginny & Georgia" season 4.

(Warning: Season 3 spoilers ahead!)

‘Ginny & Georgia’ season 4 release speculation

(Image credit: Amanda Matlovich/Netflix)

Seeing as how the third season of "Ginny & Georgia" only just premiered on Netflix on Thursday, June 5, the streamer hasn't yet officially announced a release date for season 4.

The writers' room for season 4 kicked off in February of this year, per an Instagram update. Going by previous seasons, which all had a near-two-year gap between them, we could expect the next installment of the Netflix series sometime in 2027.

Back in May 2023, Netflix picked up "Ginny & Georgia" for a double renewal, guaranteeing not only a third season but also a fourth for the fan-favorite series. The series also welcomed a new showrunner, taking over from Debra J. Fisher: Sarah Glinski will lead the team for the fourth season, as she did for season 3.

Who will be in the 'Ginny & Georgia' season 4 cast?

(Image credit: Netflix)

No official casting news has been released just yet regarding the "Ginny & Georgia" season 4 cast. However, you can't have "Ginny & Georgia" without the actresses playing them, so obviously Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentra will both be back for the show's fourth season.

It's likely the two Miller actresses will be joined by other returning favorites including Diesel La Torraca (Austin), Felix Mallard (Marcus), Nathan Mitchell (Zion), Scott Porter (Mayor Paul Randolph), Jennifer Robertson (Ellen), Sara Waisglass (Max), Raymond Ablack (Joe), Katie Douglas (Abby), Chelsea Clark (Norah) and Katelyn Wells (Silver).

And given that we saw that some of Georgia's family members resurface at the end of season 3, including her incarcerated father, there might be a few more familiar faces joining the drama next season.

What will 'Ginny & Georgia' season 4 be about?

(Image credit: Amanda Matlovich/Netflix)

It looks like there are more Millers in our future. At the end of the season 3 finale, it was suggested that milk-craving Georgia is with child ... but whose? Is the father her ex-husband Mayor Paul (Scott Porter) or hunky cafe owner Raymond Ablack (Joe), with whom she shared a steamy moment a few episodes prior?

We don't yet know the answer to that question — “It’s complicated," series star Brianne Howay told Tudum — but creator Sarah Lampert did confirm that the mother of two will officially become a mother of three in season 4.

Fittingly, Lampert also revealed to Tudum that the official theme for "Ginny & Georgia" season 4 is “Cycles and Origins.” As Georgia and the Millers contemplate their futures — literally, with a new life on the way — they will have to reckon with their family's past.

“Sarah has some incredible things planned, and I can’t wait to see more about the circumstances that shaped Georgia,” Howey shared.

"No one in the Miller family will be the same after this season," Glinski told Entertainment Weekly. "We talk about Georgia changing, but Ginny has changed, Austin has changed, and there's no going back."

We saw examples of just how Ginny and Austin have changed in how they navigated their mother's murder trial in season 3, pulling their own behind-the-scenes schemes to ensure their mom's freedom.

“Once Georgia realizes how her kids manipulated this situation, it’s quite sobering,” Howey shared with Tudum. “It’s also the final straw that leads Georgia to finally want to go to therapy, to finally break the cycle. She’s now seeing in very real terms what her actions have done to her children, because now her children are re-creating her actions.”

“We thought the biggest consequences are how her children are changed through the process," Gilnski added. "The burden she leaves on Austin and Ginny at the end of Season 3 is what we’ll have to deal with in Season 4.”