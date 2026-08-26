Apple Watch Series 12: All the design, health, and battery life rumors so far

Grab a grain of salt and join me; it's time to chew on the biggest Apple Watch rumors of 2026 (so far). With not one but two new models possible in September — the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 — there's a lot to cover. So, let's focus on the flagship.

As is often the case this time of year, leaks and "insider" reports are plentiful, ranging from believable to, well, not. With that in mind, here's everything we think we know about Apple's next flagship wearable, the Apple Watch Series 12, including whether or not it has a chance of making our Best Smartwatch list.

Apple Watch 12: Rumors in brief

Price and launch: Expected to launch mid-September, possibly on Tuesday the 8th; preorders will likely open launch week, with units shipping the following week; a price increase is possible following

Expected to launch mid-September, possibly on Tuesday the 8th; preorders will likely open launch week, with units shipping the following week; a price increase is possible following Health and fitness: Support for wrist-based blood pressure readings is rumored but remains unlikely; an updated Health app focused on long-term trends is possible; Apple may also (finally) bring users' health, fitness, and medical data under the roof of a singular app

Support for wrist-based blood pressure readings is rumored but remains unlikely; an updated Health app focused on long-term trends is possible; Apple may also (finally) bring users' health, fitness, and medical data under the roof of a singular app Design and display: A more efficient LTPO display is possible; a fingerprint scanner for Touch ID is rumored but less likely

A more efficient LTPO display is possible; a fingerprint scanner for Touch ID is rumored but less likely AI features: The Series 12 is expected to support Apple's new Siri AI voice assistant; a personalized wellness concierge is also rumored

The Series 12 is expected to support Apple's new Siri AI voice assistant; a personalized wellness concierge is also rumored Battery life: A larger capacity battery is possible; the S12 processor could bring efficiency improvements, too

Apple Watch 12: Price and launch predictions

(Image credit: Future)

Apple tends to hold an annual launch event in the second week of September, and this year is likely no exception.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

Tuesday, September 8th is the most likely launch date for the Apple Watch Series 12, which will probably debut alongside the iPhone 18. That said, with the U.S. Labor Day holiday falling the Monday before, Apple may push the event to Wednesday, September 9th or the following Tuesday, September 15th.

How much will the Apple Watch 12 cost? With both Samsung and Google increasing pricing across their respective smartwatch lineups — the Pixel Watch 5 now starts at $399, and the Galaxy Watch 9 starts at $379 — a price bump for the Apple Watch 12 is possible. Put another way: a $399 starting price for the flagship smartwatch is far from guaranteed.

In terms of availability, Apple usually opens preorders on the Friday after a Tuesday product announcement, with units hitting store shelves in the weeks that follow; I suspect this will be the case for the Series 12, too.

Apple Watch 12: Health and fitness rumors

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

The Apple Watch Series 12 could arrive with an updated health sensor array. According to a report in DigiTimes (via Wccftech), such an upgrade might unlock new holistic metrics or trend reports.

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We could also see an expansion of Apple’s groundbreaking Hypertension Alerts feature. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, one of the more trusted Apple insiders, Cupertino is hard at work on a wrist-based blood pressure monitor that provides readings similar to a traditional cuff. The question is, when will it be ready? I'm not convinced 2026 is the year.

On-wrist blood glucose monitoring is another focus for the Apple Watch team, but according to Gurman, that tech is even further out than blood pressure monitoring.

You can also expect an overhaul of the onboard Health app, with key metrics better organized in one location and a greater emphasis on long-term wellness trend reporting.

In fact, according to Bloomberg's Gurman, there's a possibility that Apple will finally bring all of a user’s health, fitness, and medical data under the roof of a singular app.

Apple Watch 12: Design and display rumors

(Image credit: Future)

The Apple Watch Series 12 is rumored to sport an updated processor (likely dubbed S12), which could make it both faster and less power-hungry than the S10 chip in the Series 11. Less likely but still possible: the Series 12 arrives with an LTPO display, which would be more power-efficient than the OLED panel in the Series 11.

I’d also like to see Apple increase the screen brightness on the Series 12 to 3,000 nits or more (from 2,000 nits) to keep up with the latest Google Pixel Watch 5 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 9.

Changes to the case dimensions and button layout seem unlikely. The Series 10 ushered in an updated case in 2024, and Apple only tends to switch up the design every four-ish launch cycles. Moreover, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also thinks a major design shift is unlikely.

(Image credit: Future)

One design-related rumor I'm hoping doesn't come true is the introduction of a new strap attachment system. Such a change would render all previously acquired Apple Watch straps useless, a move that would no doubt annoy longtime customers far and wide.

Some insiders think the Series 12 will sport a front-facing camera hidden beneath the display, not for taking pictures, but for unlocking the screen with Face ID or for AI-backed visual scene and object recognition. The best iPhone models already have a similar Visual Search tool that uses the camera. Perhaps Cupertino is bringing the tech to the Apple Watch next. Either way, this rumor doesn't seem all that likely.

On the other hand, the addition of a long-retired iPhone feature, Touch ID, seems a tad more plausible. According to a report from Macworld, Apple has at the very least explored adding this much-asked-for feature, which would eliminate the need to punch in a passcode every time you want to unlock the watch.

Apple Watch 12: AI features

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple has already confirmed that the next-gen watchOS 27 operating system will support the company's AI-powered Siri voice assistant. While some older models will also get this feature via a free firmware upgrade, the Apple Watch 12 will likely ship with watchOS 27 pre-installed.

The real question is, will the new Siri AI be ready to roll right from the start when the Series 12 arrives? I'm optimistic it will. Other new AI tools could come in the form of a more personalized wellness concierge that helps you set and maintain goals, sort of like an expansion of Workout Buddy for your overall health.

Apple Watch 12: Battery life predictions

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

The Apple Watch Series 11 received a nice battery life increase over the models before it, from 18 hours per charge to 24 hours. Might the Apple Watch 12 last even longer? It's certainly possible! But the stars will have to align.

While a more efficient processor and display technology could meaningfully reduce power consumption, a larger-capacity battery — which a handful of insiders have suggested — could mean that the Series 12 lasts substantially longer than the Series 11. But don't get too excited; most of the bigger-battery reports have come from less-than-reliable leakers, so this upgrade is far from guaranteed.

Apple Watch 12: Outlook

(Image credit: Future)

Last year’s Apple Watch Series 11 represented a fairly minor upgrade over the Series 10, with the primary benefit being better battery performance. This makes me hopeful that the Series 12 will be an even bigger jump in performance and features.

For example, a next-gen sensor array that unlocks new wellness trend data would be a welcome advancement, while support for on-wrist blood pressure readings would be the ultimate holistic upgrade (and a major flex on the competition), even if it's less likely.

Toss in a fingerprint scanner for unlocking the Series 12, a more power-efficient display, and a larger-capacity battery (why not?), and Apple's new flagship smartwatch starts to look like a legit upgrade over last year's model, rather than an iterative one.

What do you think? Is the Apple Watch Series 12 something you're excited for, and if so, what features are you hoping for the most? Let me know below.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.