3 free movies on Prime Video you probably haven't seen and can stream without a subscription

Ever since Prime Video merged its ad-supported Freevee library into the main app, it's been a pain to hunt down the free-to-watch films now that they're mixed in with all the subscription and rental content. Even more frustrating, the streamer doesn't publish its new free offerings alongside the rest of its monthly additions, like Prime Video's August line-up. That's why I'm here to do the hard work for you.

I've combed through all the latest arrivals on Prime Video to spotlight the standout films that are genuinely worth watching this week. Better yet, they're completely free to stream — you don't even need an account to watch them.

Whether you're in the mood for a "Kill Bill"-style superhero movie or an animated blast from the past, you'll be surprised how much variety's to be found in Prime Video's current selection of free-to-stream movies.

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'A Vigilante' (2018)

A Vigilante Trailer #1 (2019) | Movieclips Trailers - YouTube Watch On

The vibe: I hope your abuser dies

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

A movie where Olivia Wilde plays a lone-wolf vigilante who beats the crap out of abusers on behalf of their victims? I'm honestly just surprised it's taken THIS long for me to hear about it, because "A Vigilante" is right up my alley. It sounds like an even more violent version of 2020's "Promising Young Woman," and it came out two years earlier. A domestic abuse survivor herself, Wilde's character helps victims escape their abusive partners. But when her sadistic husband shows up in her motel room out of the blue, only one of them will walk away from the brutal showdown that follows.

Watch "A Vigilante" on Prime Video for free now

'Kick-ass' (2010)

KICK-ASS (2010) - Official Trailer #1 - YouTube Watch On

The vibe: Off-brand MCU meets “Kill Bill” with the humor of "Deadpool"

Rotten Tomatoes score: 78%

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Until the first "Avengers," "Kick-Ass" was my No. 1 superhero movie. Then I finally saw "John Wick" and "Kill Bill" and realized that my favorite parts, the deliriously choreographed fight scenes, were easily eclipsed by their inspiration. Still, I'll always have a soft spot for "Kick-Ass," which stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Dave, an ordinary high school student who decides to become a real-life crime fighter, his lack of experience or physical prowess be damned! After he throws together a homemade costume, calling himself Kick-Ass, and tries to stop criminals, his horrible first attempt goes viral online, turning him into a local celebrity and putting him on a collision course with the professional heroes: Big Daddy (Nicolas Cage) and Hit-Girl (Chloë Grace Moretz).

Watch "Kick-Ass" on Prime Video for free now

'Fern Gully: The Last Rainforest' (1992)

Ferngully: The Last Rainforest (1992) - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The vibe: A cozy, rainy summer afternoon ("perfect napping weather," as my mom would call it)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 67%

For a healthy dose of nostalgia, look no further than "Fern Gully: The Last Rainforest," an animated classic set in the heart of an Australian rainforest where fairies live. After being taught all her life that humans are extinct, Crysta (Samantha Mathis) discovers one and accidentally shrinks him down to her size. Together, they witness the harsh realities of environmental damage caused by the logging company he works for. Their fight takes a supernatural turn when pollution incarnate, aka Hexxus, a sentient smog monster voiced by Tim Curry, sets its sights on Crysta's home.

Watch "Fern Gully: The Last Rainforest" on Prime Video for free now

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