What to watch tonight: 43 new shows and movies added to Netflix, HBO Max, Paramount+ and more (Aug. 25)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming. Fast. There are so many options out there. Even if you keep it to just the best streaming services, there are dozens of new shows and movies added every day. Lucky for you, it's my job to know exactly what's out there. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, HBO Max, Paramount+, etc. I've scoured the best free streaming services like Tubi. I've even added some movies you might have missed in theaters that are finally available to buy or rent to stream at home.

So let's dive into it. Here are all the new movies and shows (and live events) you can stream tonight (August 25), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out this free-to-stream sci-fi movie on Prime Video.

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Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. Every week, he hunts down the top shows and movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+ and more.

Top shows and movies to stream tonight

'Motor City' (2026) (PVOD)

MOTOR CITY | Official Trailer ft. Alan Ritchson, Shailene Woodley | Independent Film Company - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Action thriller movie

What it's about: "Motor City" stars Alan Ritchson as ex-con John Miller. Wrongfully imprisoned but finally free, John's now on a quest for revenge against the gangster (Ben Foster) who framed him and stole his girlfriend (Shailene Woodley).

Why you should watch it: If you can't wait until tomorrow for the next episode of "Reacher," you can watch this to tide you over. Just don't expect a ton of killer one-liners; there's hardly any dialogue. Just lots of action and rock music.

Buy or rent "Motor City" on Amazon now

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'Stamptown' (Netflix)

The Baha Men Joke | Jack Tucker | Stand Up Comedy - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Stand-up comedy special

What it's about: Zack Zucker has done everything from Netflix Is a Joke to Glastonbury and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. But not by that name. Instead, he performs as Jack Tucker, a bafoonish comedian who's Zucker's alter ego. "Stamptown" is Tucker/Zucker's regular variety show, and now he's bringing a special taping to Netflix.

Why you should watch it: I first saw Zucker/Tucker on TikTok, watching a joke where he rants about how nobody knows who the Baha Men are. Watch it in the YouTube video above and try not to laugh uncontrollably.

Watch "Stamptown" on Netflix now

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' season 18 (Hulu)

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia | S18 Teaser - The Gang Is Back | FX - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Situational comedy series

What's it about? Charlie, Mac, Dee and Dennis (Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson and Glenn Howerton) are back. The gang has returned for an 18th season and they've already attended Frank's (Danny DeVito) disaster of a wedding and failed to get rich quick. This week, they're headed back to school after Dennis and Dee get diagnosed with ADHD.

Why you should watch it: With 18 seasons under its belt, you probably already know if you like "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. But if you're somehow still on the fence, don't be. Nearly two decades later, this show remains an absolute riot.

Watch episode 3 of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" season 18 on Hulu now

Your streaming guide: Tuesday, Aug 25

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Martha Cooks" season 1

"Stamptown"

"Untold: The Testimony of Vince Young"

PARAMOUNT+

"Dana White's Contender Series" season 10, 7 p.m. ET (new episode)

HBO MAX

"Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Seattle Seahawks" (new episode)

“Ben Sasse is Coming Home: Lessons in Life and Death” with Jake Tapper (CNN Originals)

"The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper" (CNN Originals)

MLB - LA Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves, 7 p.m. ET

Dunkman Championship, 8 p.m. ET

HULU

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" season 18 (new episode)

"Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro" (new episode)

DISNEY+

"Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro" (new episode)

"Venom: The Last Dance"

APPLE TV

Leagues Cup - Monterrey vs Chicago, 8:30 p.m. ET

Leagues Cup - Leon vs Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m. ET

PEACOCK

"Borderlands" (2024)

La Vuelta a España Stage

MLB - Game of the Day #149

MLB - Minnesota Twins vs. Athletics, 9:40 ET

MLB - Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants, 9:45 ET

"PFT Live"

"The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz"

"The Dan Patrick Show"

"TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle" season 1

"TODAY"

"Nightly News with Tom Llamas"

"Noticias Telemundo"

"Noticias Telemundo Mediodía"

"Noticias Telemundo En La Noche"

"Access Hollywood" season 30

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" season 7

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" season 13

"The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" season 13

"Watch What Happens Live" season 22

TUBI

"Midnight Hustle" (2023)

"Melancholia" (2011)

PBS

"Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World" (2026)

KANOPY

"Reading Lolita in Tehran" (2026)

STREAMING MOVIES TO BUY OR RENT

"Above and Below" (2026)

"Batman: Knightfall - Part 1: Knightfall" (2026)

"The Deb" (2026)

"Hadestown: The Musical" (2026)

"Her Private Hell" (2026)

"Motor City" (2026)

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