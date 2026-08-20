Hulu is an excellent choice for building your next weekend movie marathon. The streaming service regularly adds both originals and classics to its library. Plus, because it's owned by Disney, it's the home for new releases from several Disney-owned studios. It even has deals with some other studios to get new releases before any other service, whether they're produced by Disney or not.

This weekend, I've got two must-watch movies, and a third that's worth checking out if you have the time. "All of Us Strangers" is a stunning romance movie starring Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal with a fantastical twist. Once you're left reeling from that film, check out "The Christophers," a new Steven Soderbergh movie anchored around great performances from Ian McKellen and Michaela Coel. Finally, wrap up your weekend movie marathon with "Greedy People," a 2024 crime comedy film starring "The Odyssey" star Himesh Patel.

So, here are the three new to Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend. For more recommendations, check out the full list of everything new to Hulu and Disney+ in August 2026.

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Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been with Tom's Guide since 2022. He watches dozens of movies every year, and has already seen over 35 new releases this year.

'All of Us Strangers' (2023)

All of Us Strangers | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Romantic fantasy movie

What's it about? "All of Us Strangers" stars Andrew Scott as a lonely writer who is still grappling with the childhood loss of his parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell). But he starts to explore that trauma as he grows close to Harry (Paul Mescal), a mysterious neighbor he meets in a chance encounter.

Why you should watch it: This movie ends on a twist you might not see coming. But the real selling point of this movie is the lead performance of Scott, and to a lesser extent, Mescal. Both are excellent, and Scott was considered snubbed by the Academy when he didn't get an Oscar nomination. Make time for this movie this weekend.

Watch "All of Us Strangers" on Hulu starting August 22

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'The Christophers' (2026)

THE CHRISTOPHERS - Official Trailer - In Select Theaters April 10 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Black comedy movie

What's it about? Lori (Michaela Coel) is an art restorer and former forger, but Barnaby and Sallie Sklar (James Corden and Jessica Gunning) want to change that last part. They've hired her to pose as a prospective assistant for their father Julian (Ian McKellen), a famous artist, so that she can finish his eight incomplete pieces without him knowing. Then, once he dies, the kids will magically "discover" the missing works and become quite rich while they're at it.

Why you need to watch it: This movie got rave reviews from nearly everyone who saw it. Like with "All of Us Strangers," "The Christophers" is all about its two leads. McKellen and Coel are worth the price of admission, and this might be the best movie from 2026 you haven't seen yet this year.

Watch "The Christophers" on Hulu starting August 22

'Violent Ends' (2025)

Greedy People (2024) Official Trailer - Himesh Patel, Lily James, Joseph Gordon-Levitt - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Crime comedy movie

What's it about? "Greedy People" tells five intertwined stories set in the sleepy town of Providence, SC. These misadventures are all caused by the characters' greed, and they create a domino effect of retaliatory murders and chaos.

Why you need to watch it: Based on the reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, "Greedy People" is a mixed bag. The cast is excellent, and the performances shine because of it. But the result of this messy web of murders leaves something to be desired. Still, if you're looking for a newly added movie on Hulu to watch, this one is worth checking out; just make sure you watch it after the first two on this list.

Watch "Greedy People" on Hulu now

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