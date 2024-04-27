New on HBO and Max in May 2024 — all the new shows and movies to watch

As the weather warms up, Max is gearing up for some exciting new releases to make itself known as among the best streaming services.

To help you find that perfect show or movie, we've rounded up the best content that's new on Max in May 2024. Zac Efron's wrestling epic, "The Iron Claw," makes itself known as a must-watch new movie despite not being a 2024 Oscars contender. The April showers might have wrought the anxiety just a bit, which is where "Turtles All The Way Down" might be able to get you out of that funk thanks to its feel-good story on friendship, love, and finding oneself in the swirl of life.

Max will also be plenty packed with all of your favorite sports content this May, with major highlights being the NBA Playoffs and NHL's Stanley Cup Playoffs. Baseball, soccer, and cycling will also return throughout the month on Max.

Here's everything new on Max in May 2024. If you're still looking for more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out our roundup of all the best new shows to watch this week.

New on Max in May 2024: Top Picks

'Hacks' Season 3 (May 2)

Laughing its way to its third season, Max's comedy gold "Hacks" returns with another hilarious outing that sees Jean Smart's Deborah Vance at the top of her game. Her standup special that debuted at the end of the last season has driven her back into stardom and she's living life quite lavishly in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, her ex-comedy writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) returns to Los Angeles in the hopes of finding a better role for her writing career.

This season will kick off a whole year following the duo's separation. Deborah and Ava will once more cross paths, finding new ways for both to grow together all with the good-natured hysterics baked in. "Hacks" season 3 corrals a total of nine episodes, with two of them landing on premiere night.

Premieres May 2 on Max

'Turtles all the Way Down' (May 2)

Based upon John Green’s novel of the same name, “Turtles All the Way Down” follows the story of 16-year-old Aza Holmes (Isabela Merced), who struggles with anxiety and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder. Following a chance reconnection with her childhood crush, Aza’s life spirals into questions of love and happiness.

With a new lease on working through her mental illnesses, Aza decides to go on a quest in search of a fugitive billionaire with the help of her friend Daisy (Cree Cicchino). It’s unclear how much of the novel will find its way into the upcoming Max teen drama, but it’s sure to be packed with surprises and more than a few twists to keep fans guessing.

Premieres May 2 on Max

'The Iron Claw' (May 10)

The 2023 biopic out of A24 follows a family of wrestlers in the throes of a supposed curse. Named after the iconic "iron claw" move in-ring, "The Iron Claw" spans from 1979 to the 1990s as it depicts the attempted successes of Fritz Von Erich's sons.

Zac Efron leads the charge as Kevin Von Erich, the second oldest son and often narrator of the film. His enthusiasm and discipline are palpable as he describes a deep fondness for the sport of wrestling, but winning doesn't come easy. Over the course of the film, Kevin and his brothers have consistent fights with their father. This emotional turmoil is what drives the plot as the group tries to become household names in wrestling.

Falling into similar territory as "The Fighter" before it, "Iron Claw" is a fascinating tale of family and destiny. Although it might have been snubbed at the 2024 Oscars, it still came out on top as among the top 10 films via the National Board of Review.

Premieres May 10 on Max

'Pretty Little Liars: Summer School' (May 9)

“Pretty Little Liars” returns once more, this time taking up a completely new name following the 2022 hit “Original Sin.” This second season, aptly titled “Summer School,” will follow in the footsteps of its previous season, taking inspiration from the likes of “Midsommar” and “Texas Chainsaw Massacre.”

Millwood is once more steeped in a horrifying villain in the “Bloody Rose,” a knife-wielding, red-mask-donning killer that will “test every one of the girls,” claims showrunner Lindsay Calhoon Bring. New cast members joining the show include Antonio Cipriano as Johnny, Ava Capri as Jen, Noah Alexander Gerry as Christian, and Loretta Ables Sayre as Lola, all of whom will bring their own mysteries and plenty of lies to the table.

Premieres May 9 on Max

Bleacher Report Live Sports on Max in May 2024

2024 NBA Playoffs

All of TNT Sports’ coverage of the 2024 NBA Playoffs throughout May — including live games, pregame and postgame coverage, and alternative viewing experiences — will be available to stream on Max’s B/R Sports Add-On.



Max’s B/R Sports Add-On will be the exclusive streaming home of the 2024 NBA Western Conference Finals.



Check local listings for matchups and game times.

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

All of TNT Sports’ coverage of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs throughout May — including live games, pregame and postgame coverage — will be available to stream on Max’s B/R Sports Add-On.



Check local listings for matchups and game times.

MLB Tuesdays

May 7

Houston Astros at New York Yankees, 7:00 p.m.

May 14

New York Yankees at Minnesota Twins, 7:30 p.m.

May 21

Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs, 7:30 p.m.

May 28

Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets, 7:00 p.m.

FIA World Endurance Championships

May 10-11

TotalEnergies 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps (FP3, Qualifying & Race)

MotoGP

May 10-12

Michelin® Grand Prix de France



May 24-26

Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya 2024

Cycling

May 4

GP Morbihan (Coupe de France)

May 4-26

Giro d’Italia

May 5

Elfstedenronde

Tro-Bro Léon

May 9

Circuit of Wallonia

May 11

Tour of Finistère (Coupe de France)

May 14-19

4 Jours de Dunkerque

Bellator

May 17

Bellator Champions Series Paris – Accor Arena

Max Originals and Exclusives in May 2024

Synopses provided by Max

May 2 - 'Hacks'

A year after parting, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) is riding high off the success of her standup special while Ava (Hannah Einbinder) pursues new opportunities back in Los Angeles.

May 2 - 'Turtles All the Way Down'

"Turtles All the Way Down" tackles anxiety through its 17-year-old protagonist, Aza Holmes (Isabela Merced). It’s not easy being Aza, but she’s trying... trying to be a good daughter, a good friend, and a good student, all while navigating an endless barrage of invasive, obsessive thoughts that she cannot control. When she reconnects with Davis, her childhood crush, Aza is confronted with fundamental questions about her potential for love, happiness, friendship, and hope.

May 3 - 'Stop Making Sense'

Newly restored in 4K to coincide with its 40th anniversary, the 1984 film was directed by renowned filmmaker Jonathan Demme and is considered by critics as the greatest concert film of all time. Stop Making Sense stars core band members David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz, and Jerry Harrison along with Bernie Worrell, Alex Weir, Steve Scales, Lynn Mabry and Edna Holt. The live performance was shot over the course of three nights at Hollywood's Pantages Theater in December of 1983 and features Talking Heads' most memorable songs.

May 9 - 'Pretty Little Liars: Summer School'

Following the harrowing events of "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” our Pretty Little Liars face a fate worse than death - summer school. However, Millwood High isn’t the only thing getting in the way of their fun summer jobs and new, dreamy love interests. A new villain, who may or may not have a connection to A, has come to town and is going to put them all to the test.

May 10 - 'The Iron Claw'

The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.

May 11 - 'NIKKI GLASER: SOMEDAY YOU'LL DIE'

Taped late last year in front of a sold-out, lively audience at the Moore Theater in Seattle, Washington, Glaser dives into a wide range of topics that have further evolved her comedic prowess including why she doesn’t want kids, the harsh realities of aging, her sexual fantasies, and plans for her own death – all in her hilarious, unapologetic, and brutally honest style. NIKKI GLASER: SOMEDAY YOU’LL DIE showcases why Glaser is one of the funniest, and most fearless, comedians today.

May 20 - 'STAX: SOULSVILLE U.S.A'

STAX: SOULSVILLE U.S.A tells the story of an underdog record label comprised of Black and white collaborators who ushered in the groundbreaking, industry-altering soul music of Otis Redding, Isaac Hayes, Booker T. & the M.G.’s, The Staple Singers, Sam & Dave and many others that defined a generation. Driven by instinct and defying the notion that Black artists needed to be “made marketable,” the Memphis-based label went from ultimate outsider to one of the most influential producers of Black music – finding its place inside the broader mainstream record industry. Stax became more than a record label; it transformed into a beacon of Black freedom. It is a quintessentially American story of an audacious group of individuals who dared to make their own music on their own terms creating an institution that has continued to help define our culture long after the label itself has gone.

This is the story of Stax. As raw and honest as the sounds the label laid to vinyl.

May 29 - 'MOVIEPASS, MOVIECRASH'

In a span of eight years, MoviePass went from being the fastest growing subscription service since Spotify to total bankruptcy, losing over $150 million in 2017 alone. MOVIEPASS, MOVIECRASH chronicles the company’s beginnings as an innovative movie ticketing model, exploring the visionary mission of its co-founders, its jaw-dropping early successes and its precipitous downfall caused by mismanagement and corporate greed.

Everything New on Max in May 2024

May 1

All About My Mother (1999)

Black Christmas (2019)

Crank (2006)

Crank: High Voltage (2009)

The Dead Don't Die (2019)

Don Jon (2013)

Eddie the Eagle (2016)

The Edge (1997)

The Florida Project (2017)

Genius (2016)

Guy's Grocery Games, Season 35 (Food Network)

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)

Jack and the Beanstalk (1952)

Jersey Boys (2014)

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

The Lighthouse (2019)

Mad Max (1979)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? (TLC)

Poltergeist (2015)

Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986)

Poltergeist III (1988)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Sisters (2015)

The Upside of Anger (2005)

Wild Mountain Thyme (2020)

Wonderland (2003)

May 2

Hacks, Season 3 (Max Original)

Selena + Restaurant, Season 1 (Food Network)

Six Is Not A Crowd (Felices Los 6), Season 1 (Max Original)

Turtles All the Way Down (Max Original)

May 3

Batwheels, Season 2B (Cartoon Network)

Stop Making Sense (A24 2023 Re-Release)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 8 (Cartoon Network)

Zillow Gone Wild, Season 1 (HGTV)

May 4

America's Backyard Gold, Season 1 (Discovery Channel)

May 5

People Magazine Killer Investigates, Season 1 (ID)

May 6

Mini Beat Power Rockers, S4B

Next Baking Master: Paris, Season 1 (Food Network)

Yellowstone Wardens, Season 4 (Animal Planet)

May 7

Mecum Full Throttle: Houston TX 2024 (Motor Trend)

Outdaughtered, Season 10 (TLC)

May 8

In Pursuit with John Walsh, Season 5 (ID)

Stupid Pet Tricks, Season 1 (TBS)

May 9

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School (Max Original)

May 10

The Iron Claw (2023) (A24)

May 11

Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die (HBO Original)

May 12

Expedition From Hell: The Lost Tapes (Discovery Channel)

Naked and Afraid XL, Season 10 (Discovery Channel)

May 13

SMILING FRIENDS, Season 2 (Adult Swim)

Summer Baking Championship, Season 2 (Food Network)

May 14

Doubling Down with the Derricos, Season 5 (TLC)

May 15

Botched Bariatrics, Season 1 (TLC)

Ghost Adventures, Season 28 (Discovery Channel)

Home Sweet Rome (2023) (Max Original)

Sleepless (2017)

May 16

Murder in the Heartland (ID)

May 17

My Lottery Dream Home, Season 15 (Discovery Channel)

May 18

Design Down Under, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)

May 19

Ciao House, Season 2 (Food Network)

May 20

Space Shuttle Columbia: The Final Flight, Limited Series (CNN Original Series)

STAX: Soulsville U.S.A (HBO Original)

May 21

Elephants vs. Man with Nick Paton Walsh (CNN Original)

Hell on Earth: The Verónica Case (La Mano En El Fuego) (Max Original)

May 22

Moonshiners: Master Distiller (Discovery Channel)

May 23

Last Chance Garage, Season 1 (Motor Trend)

Romário: The Guy (Romário: O Cara), Season 1 (Max Original)

Texas Metal's Loud and Lifted, Season 2 (Motor Trend)

Thirst with Shay Mitchell (Max Original)

May 24

Caught: Wild and Weird America (Discovery Channel)

Diary of an Old Home, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)

May 25

Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America (Discovery Channel)

May 26

Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice

May 27

90 Day Fiancé: UK, Season 3

Two Guys Garage, Season 23 (Motor Trend)

May 29

Homicide Hunter: American Detective, Season 4 (ID)

MoviePass, MovieCrash (HBO Original)

Traces of Love (Evidências Do Amor) (Max Original)

May 30

Outchef'd, Season 3 (Food Network)

May 31

Gold Rush: Parker's Trail, Season 3 (Discovery Channel)